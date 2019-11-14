A Christmas Miracle
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma (Tamera Mowry-Housley) searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the magazine’s handsome staff photographer (Brooks Darnell). Barry Bostwick also stars.
Grey’s Anatomy: “My Shot”
ABC, 8pm EST
In the 350th episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faces the medical board as her future as a doctor remains uncertain, and she’s forced to reckon with her past in some challenging ways. Meanwhile, the interns are put to the test as they are each vying to be the most successful on their respective cases in the absence of some of the attendings.
Young Sheldon: “Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture That Encourages Spitting”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts an internet flame war and Missy (Raegan Revord) stands up to the boys on her baseball team in the new episode “Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture That Encourages Spitting.”
College Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The North Carolina Tar Heels are at Heinz Field for a primetime ACC meeting with the Pittsburgh Panthers on ESPN.
Superstore: “Toy Drive”
NBC, 8pm EST
Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) help Mateo (Nico Santos) run a toy drive to make him look good for his immigration hearing, but they clash with a competing charity rep (guest star Fred Armisen). Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) ask Glenn (Mark McKinney) to officiate their wedding despite Dina’s (Lauren Ash) protests. Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) gets real with Garrett (Colton Dunn) about his relationship with Colleen (Heidi Gardner).
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The Dallas Mavericks are at the N.Y. Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets are at the Denver Nuggets in TNT’s Thursday night NBA doubleheader.
The Unicorn: “Wade Delayed”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Wade Delayed,” Wade (Walton Goggins) goes out of town for the day and panics at the realization that he is the sole caretaker of his children.
Perfect Harmony: “Any Given Monday”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) asks Arthur (Bradley Whitford) to watch the church for him. As parishioners come to him with their escalating problems, Arthur believes he can best help them with his reason rather than with the ways of the church. Jax also asks Wayne (Will Greenberg) to pick up a loopy Adams (Tymberlee Hill) from the hospital after her mysterious surgery.
Thanksgiving Pie Fight
Food Network, 9pm EST
Four top pie bakers compete to create beautiful (and edible!) pies. The bakers will use height-defying techniques, intricate designs, dyed doughs and more to impress the judges in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.
The Good Place: “The Funeral to End All Funerals”
NBC, 9pm EST
The group awaits the judge’s final decision on the fate of human existence.
Carol’s Second Act: “Dr. Mom”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
When the other interns begin to feel the strain of being first-year residents, Carol (Patricia Heaton) tries to help with lessons learned from years as a working mom in the new episode “Dr. Mom.”
Will & Grace: “The Chick or the Egg Donor”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) get competitive over whose process of having a baby is more difficult. Jack (Sean Hayes) helps Karen (Megan Mullally) prove to Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt) that she’ll be a competent owner of her new baseball team, but Karen realizes that an old acquaintance, Amy (guest star Vanessa Bayer), may be the help she really needs.
Evil: “Vatican 3”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Vatican 3,” the team investigates the case of a woman (guest star Annaleigh Ashford) who confesses to murder during her exorcism.
Law & Order: SVU: “We Dream of Machine Elves”
NBC, 10pm EST
Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to find a suspect who is drugging and assaulting tourists, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) helps the victims sort out their memories from their hallucinations.