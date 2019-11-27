The Irishman
Netflix, Original Film!
Martin Scorsese directed an incredible cast including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel in this epic saga of organized crime in postwar America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of ESPN’s NBA twin bill. The L.A. Lakers are in the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game.
NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at Columbus
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers hit the road for a Wednesday Night Hockey matchup against Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets in Columbus.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Jamaican Jailbait”
Bravo, 8pm EST
As the ladies head to Jamaica for Jennifer’s birthday, Dolores reveals her dislike for Jackie and tensions mount between Teresa and Jackie. Margaret deals with the repercussions from her lawsuit with Vineyard Vines and the wrath of Teresa after she makes a joke about her alleged affair.
The Christmas Club
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison star as two busy strangers who meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings.
A Very Vintage Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Very Vintage Antiques is a popular destination to find one-of-a-kind treasures. When the eclectic store’s owner Dodie (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) — a hopeless romantic — uncovers a hidden box filled with a collection of romantic mementos, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. With the help of the handsome tenant (Jesse Hutch) at the address listed on the box, she tries to find the box’s true owner and, maybe, true love. Patricia Richardson also stars.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “The Good Son of a Monster”
NBC, 8pm EST
In this special edition of Ellen DeGeneres’ fun-filled series, contestants will play Dizzy Dash, Son of a One-Eyed Monster, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the winner of that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Almost Family: “Kosher AF”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Kosher AF,” another Bechley baby comes to the clinic looking for information about Leon (Timothy Hutton) and then invites her new family over for Shabbat to get to know them.
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving
NBC, 9pm EST
This two-hour special highlights some of the most memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL’s 44 past seasons.
NOVA: “Animal Espionage”
PBS, 9pm EST
Camera traps and drones are revolutionizing the study of wildlife by providing an up-close look at animals without disturbing them. See how these technologies are helping us understand everything from mysterious whale behavior to tiger migration.
Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12:30am (late-night) EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 wraps up tonight for TV’s funny girls — Aurora Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeill.