Murder, She Wrote: “Something Borrowed, Someone Blue”
Cozi TV, 1pm EST
Maude’s Bill Macy, who passed away last month, guest-stars as the playboy uncle of the bride when Grady (Michael Horton), beloved nephew of mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury), weds in this 1989 episode of the drama. Worth it just to hear him coo, “Kinky.”
Chasing the Sun
Ovation, Season Finale!
Former pro surfer and model Stephen Friedman’s travel series — which focuses the camera on the locals, not him — wraps up with a two-parter set in the northeast of Brazil. It’s for anyone who values conversation above scenery, though the sight of passionate young men and women practicing the acrobatic sport capoeira would certainly qualify as an amazing view.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Let’s All Go to the Bar”
ABC, 8pm EST
Jo (Camilla Luddington) becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) moves forward with her life after facing the medical board, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) swap pregnancy updates.
Young Sheldon: “The Sin of Greed and a Chimichanga From Chi-Chi’s”
CBS, 8pm EST
The university makes George Sr. (Lance Barber) a lucrative job offer in the hopes of recruiting Sheldon (Iain Armitage) in the new episode “The Sin of Greed and a Chimichanga From Chi-Chi’s.”
College Football: NC State at Georgia Tech
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The NC State Wolfpack are at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta for an ACC clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
NFL Football: Indianapolis at Houston
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with the Thursday Night Football matchup in the AFC South between the Indianapolis Colts and the Texans at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
Superstore: “Curbside Pickup”
NBC, 8pm EST
As part of a new corporate initiative Dina (Lauren Ash) is spearheading, Jonah (Ben Feldman), Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and other overworked employees have to rush items directly to shoppers’ cars. Amy’s (America Ferrera) brother Eric (George Salazar) visits the store, and Amy thinks she sees a spark with Mateo (Nico Santos). Garrett (Colton Dunn) is impressed by a customer’s high-tech purchase.
Directed by John Ford
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Enjoy an evening of films helmed by legendary director John Ford, beginning with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and also featuring The Searchers (1956), The Grapes of Wrath (1940) and more. The evening will also include a 2018 documentary called John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The Portland Trail Blazers visit Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. In TNT’s second game, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.
The Unicorn: “Turkeys and Traditions”
CBS
Tonight, the show about widower Wade Felton navigating parenthood and dating after the loss of his wife continues to find the humor amid the pain when Wade and his girls host Thanksgiving for their friends and extended family, including his opinionated sister-in-law (guest star Annie Mumolo).
Perfect Harmony: “Thanks-Taking”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jax (Rizwan Manji) convinces Arthur (Bradley Whitford) to join the choir’s progressive Thanksgiving dinner and snoop in various choir members’ homes to find a missing item. Meanwhile, Adams (Tymberlee Hill) invites her handsome contractor to dinner as a setup for Ginny (Anna Camp), but he has something else in mind.
A Million Little Things: “time stands still”
ABC, 9pm EST
Rome (Romany Malco) helps PJ (Chandler Riggs) through a personal crisis, while Gary (James Roday) and Maggie’s (Allison Miller) relationship takes a turn. Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) make tough decisions that will affect their families.
The Good Place: “The Answer”
NBC, 9pm EST
In an attempt to plan a better future, Chidi (William Jackson Harper) considers his past.
Carol’s Second Act: “Sick and Retired”
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Carol (Patricia Heaton) jealously witnesses what retirement would have looked like for her when her dear friend Phyllis (guest star Jane Kaczmarek) is admitted to the hospital in the new episode “Sick and Retired.”
Will & Grace: “The Grief Panda”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
In the aftermath of Will (Eric McCormack) and McCoy (Matt Bomer) breaking up, Grace (Debra Messing) and Jack (Sean Hayes) hire the Grief Panda to help Will process his pain. With Karen (Megan Mullally) completely occupied with her new baseball team, Grace believes that she has to fire Karen in order to set her free.
Law & Order: SVU: “Can’t Be Held Accountable”
NBC, 10pm EST
A fellow detective asks the SVU for help when he suspects his two daughters are being groomed by a serial predator. Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) disobeys the captain’s orders.