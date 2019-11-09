Picture a Perfect Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Merritt Patterson stars as a photographer who travels the world and takes a few days off around the holidays to care for her grandmother. While there, she meets her neighbor (Jon Cor), who needs help watching his 7-year-old nephew.
Radio Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Keshia Knight Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to get promoted outside of the year-round holiday station Radio Christmas, Kara attempts to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, who has saved Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and Christmas. Michael Xavier, Tim Reid and Belinda Montgomery also star.
Amish Abduction
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Annie (Sara Canning) faces a crisis when her husband leaves their Amish world to live among “normal Americans” and seeks custody of their son. Steve Byers, Ryan Bruce and Gabrielle Rose also star.
Blue Planet Now
BBC America, 9pm EST, New Series!
This four-part series, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed landmark series Blue Planet II, explores the health of our oceans and marine life across the globe. The premiere episode, “Whale Sanctuary,” visits the world’s biggest whale nursery for gray whales and their young.
Sea of Shadows
National Geographic, 9pm EST
This stunning documentary chronicles the race to save the vaquita, a small species of porpoise (type of whale) found in the Sea of Cortez.