Klaus
Netflix, Original Film!
In this animated holiday comedy, when Jesper (voice of Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle. Jesper finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald also lend their voices.
The Man in the High Castle
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The fourth and final season of the alternate-history drama will be rocked by war and revolution as Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) fights for a better world. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel de la Fuente) finds himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family, and Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) finds himself drawn to the portal the Nazis have built to another universe.
Earthquake Bird
Netflix, Original Film!
This thriller set in 1989 Tokyo follows Lucy (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic ex-pat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing — suspected dead.
Christmas a la Mode
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
While Emily (Katie Leclerc) struggles to keep her family’s dairy farm afloat, she comes up with an ingenious plan to save it and holds an online holiday ice cream flavor contest. Thanks to an amazing apple pie used in the recipe, the ice cream flavor, Christmas à la Mode, goes viral, but Katie still needs a last-minute miracle to save the farm. Ryan Cooper, Jennifer Ellis, Caroline Keeler and Kathy Harum also star.
A Daughter’s Plan to Kill
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Katie (Claire Coffee) and Greg Carlyle (Matt Dallas) invited Greg’s estranged daughter Samantha (Jordan Lane Price) to live with them, they had no idea that they would be inviting jealousy, violence and deceit into their home to wreak havoc on their perfect life.
The Blacklist: “Hannah Hayes”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force investigates the unexplained disappearance and sudden re-emergence of a governor. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) surveil someone close to Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins), as she inadvertently involves Agnes in an operation of her own.
Fresh Off the Boat: “Practicum?!”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
When Evan (Ian Chen) starts to behave more like a typical eighth-grader, Jessica (Constance Wu) worries that his future as doctor/president may be in danger. Meanwhile, Eddie (Hudson Yang) has decided on Allen Iverson as his “hero” subject for an essay, sending Louis (Randall Park) on a mission to prove that he’s just as worthy of that title.
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth star in this original film inspired by SQuire Rushnell’s bestselling books.
One Fine Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
OWN joins the holiday festivities with three new movies this month. This “slice of life” holiday tale shares the individual stories of a group of neighbors as they celebrate Christmas Eve and find themselves unexpectedly united. Stars Rick Fox and his daughter Sasha Fox, Marla Gibbs and Vanessa Williams.
Great Performances: “Red”
PBS, 9pm EST
Experience the passion of painter Mark Rothko in this six-time Tony-winning play dramatizing Rothko’s greatest challenge: creating the murals for New York’s iconic Four Seasons restaurant. Stars Alfred Molina as Rothko, with Alfred Enoch as his assistant.
Blue Bloods: “Friends in High Places”
CBS, 10pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
While Henry (Len Cariou) works as an investigative consultant for child services, he and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) butt heads over a case. Dylan Walsh guest-stars as Mayor Peter Chase in the new episode “Friends in High Places.”
Long Lost Family: “Not My Child to Keep”
TLC, 10pm EST
Cohost Chris Jacobs unwraps the mystery of a woman’s origins, which began with her being abandoned at a Korean orphanage. And a lover’s violent death and the forced adoption of their newborn has cohost Lisa Joyner desperately searching for a woman’s only child, hoping it will heal her.