The National Dog Show Presented by Purina
NBC, 12pm EST
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia once again presents its long-running, all-breed dog show. Over 200 breeds and varieties will compete for Best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show.
Merry Happy Whatever
Netflix, New Series!
Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, this eight-part comedy follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him.
The Kids Table Movie Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 6:30am EST
This Thanksgiving Day movie marathon features titles that kids of all ages should enjoy, including Power Rangers (2017), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) and more.
Thanksgiving With “The Godfather”
IFC, beginning at 9am EST
Enjoy a 17-hour marathon of two back-to-back airings of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic films The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather: Part II (1974).
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC, 9am Live EST
The holiday favorite is back, with epic balloons and floats, major stars and more.
NFL Football
CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST
The NFL’s Thanksgiving festivities kick off with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions (FOX), followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS). In primetime, the New Orleans Saints are at the Atlanta Falcons (NBC).
College Football: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
Old SEC rivals meet again in the Egg Bowl as the Ole Miss Rebels battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
ABC, 8pm EST
Join hosts Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton and Jesse Palmer as they present from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California. This magical celebration will feature celebrity musical performances, including Shaggy, Portugal. The Man, Pentatonix, Andy Grammer and Ingrid Michaelson, among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment.
College Basketball: Las Vegas Invitational
FS1, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational from Orleans Arena features Iowa vs. Texas Tech and Creighton vs. San Diego State.
Christmas at the Plaza
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When historian Jessica (Elizabeth Henstridge) is hired to create the Plaza Hotel’s legendary Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick (Ryan Paevey) to bring the display to life.
A Christmas Wish
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Maddie (Megan Park) encourages her sister Faith (Hilarie Burton) to write down her heart’s desire — to experience true love — and place the wish into their hometown’s Christmas wishing box. The next day, Faith meets Andrew (Cristián de la Fuente) — who’s both handsome and single — and she wonders if her Christmas wish is coming true or if her heart is leading her to her best guy friend, Wyatt (Tyler Hilton). Pam Grier also stars.
Garth Brooks Yankee Stadium Concert
A&E, 9pm EST
Garth Brooks performs the first ever country music concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Almost Family: “Thankful AF”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Thankful AF,” in an attempt to start a new tradition, Julia (Brittany Snow) hosts Thanksgiving dinner for her ever-growing family.
Outrageous Holiday Houses
HGTV, 11pm EST
Lance Bass crisscrosses the continent to visit families who take their holiday decorations to the next level. From California to Virginia, some will go to any lengths to transform their homes for the Yuletide season.