Dublin Murders
Starz, 8pm EST, New Series!
Two detectives (Killian Scott and Sarah Greene) investigate the murder of a young girl in a small Irish town, as well as the disappearance decades earlier of three children in the woods.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Shiseido Cup of China
NBC, 12pm Live EST
See some of the world’s best figure skaters and ice dancers compete in the ISU Grand Prix Series Shiseido Cup of China.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations 500
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The Monster Energy Series Championship 4 will be set after the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway. Will reigning Cup champ Joey Logano be among those four finalists in November 17’s finale at Homestead-Miami?
Soccer: 2019 MLS Cup
ABC, 3pm Live EST
Major League Soccer’s championship match between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders FC takes place in Seattle. ABC airs the MLS Cup game for the first time since 2008, and ESPN’s Jon Champion calls the match with analyst Taylor Twellman.
Rock n’ Roll Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Catherine Mary Stewart and Beverley Mitchell star as a mother/daughter country music duo who’ve been estranged for the last decade. After a video of them goes viral, they reunite to release a new Christmas single, but if they want to write a song that captures the spirit of Christmas, they’re going to need a lot of forgiveness and a little Christmas magic.
God Friended Me: “Instant Karma”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Instant Karma,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is confused when Sameer (guest star Vinny Chhibber), a lawyer with financial problems, wants nothing to do with a winning lottery ticket that the God Account helps Miles return to him.
Batwoman: “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury”
The CW, 8pm EST
A disturbing death has Gotham reeling, and the city reaches out for its new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment.
The Simpsons: “Marge the Lumberjill”
FOX, 8pm EST
Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) takes up competitive lumberjacking as a hobby in the new episode “Marge the Lumberjill.”
The Mistletoe Secret
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Aria (Kellie Pickler) hopes that having her hometown featured in the popular travel series Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas for the small town of Midway. But when charismatic travel guru Sterling Masters (Christopher Russell) and his ghostwriter (Tyler Hynes) both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the two men. Patrick Duffy also stars.
A Sweet Christmas Romance
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When food stylist Holly (Adelaide Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns that Loretta (Loretta Devine), the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery, is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away: Whoever best re-creates her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes will earn the beloved shop. When Holly enters the contest, she forms a fierce rivalry with a local baker (Greyston Holt), but the two adversaries learn to work together and cook up something special for the holidays.
Bless the Harts: “Pig Trouble in Little Greenpoint”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) enters Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) into the Greenpoint barbecue festival without his permission in the new episode “Pig Trouble in Little Greenpoint.”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Concours D’Elegance”
CBS, 9pm EST
The NCIS team links the theft of an undersea drone prototype to a video game streamer’s elaborate party in the new episode “Concours D’Elegance.”
Supergirl: “Confidence Women”
The CW, 9pm EST
Heroine Kara (Melissa Benoist) might realize that a new baddie in custody at the DEO has answers about the recent high-tech attacks on National City, but she’ll never guess what went down between frenemy Lena (Katie McGrath) and CatCo owner Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) in the past.
E! People’s Choice Awards
E!, 9pm EST
It’s the awards show where you pick the winner in multiple movie, TV, music and pop culture categories. From the best TV shows, movies and music to categories that recognize 2019’s best bingeworthy show, competition contestant, social star, animal star, beauty influencer, game changer and more, it’s a fun night of TV.
Shameless: “We Few, We Lucky Few, We Band of Gallaghers!”
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The premiere picks up six months after last season’s finale: Frank (William H. Macy) is using his leg injury to collect prescription drugs; Debbie (Emma Kenney) rules over the Gallagher household; Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finishes military school; and Liam (Christian Isaiah) learns about black culture from V (Shanola Hampton). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) return as cellmates and lovers.
Family Guy: “Peter & Lois’ Wedding”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Peter & Lois’ Wedding,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) and Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) decide to tell the kids the story of how they met and fell in love in the ’90s.
Madam Secretary: “Deepfake”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Deepfake,” an important international agreement is threatened by a fabricated video in which Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and Henry (Tim Daly) appear to be making fun of a foreign dignitary.
Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption 2
Food Network, 10pm EST
Four beloved former Worst Cooks recruits return to boot camp. Chefs Anne Burrell and Scott Conant teach the much-improved recruits how to make a Thanksgiving meal to impress judges Jonathan Waxman, Esther Choi and Cliff Crooks. The winning team wins kitchen appliances worth $10,000.
Unexplained and Unexplored
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Explorers Justin Fornal and Emiliano Ruprah use historical maps as well as modern imaging techniques to explore various mysteries, from where the Ark of the Covenant may have ended up to how Meriwether Lewis really died, and more. In the premiere, the two use an unusual map in an attempt to solve the legend of California’s Ghost Ship.
Back to Life
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
This hilarious British comedy/drama with traces of a dark side comes from the producers of the Amazon hit Fleabag and shares some of that series’ sensibilities. Daisy Haggard (Episodes) created, cowrote (with Laura Solon) and stars in this series as Miri. After 18 years in prison following an incident when she was a teenager, Miri returns home and tries to start an adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.
Lost Secrets
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, New Series!
Historian Justin Jampol journeys around the world to unlock the mysteries of the past hidden within various unusual objects unknowingly possessed by families, private collections and museums. In the premiere episode, Jampol gains access to a trove of recently uncovered documents from the archive of infamous Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler.
Rick and Morty
Adult Swim, 11:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Fans of this cult animated series from co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) have been waiting for Season 4 for a while, and it’s finally here — or, at least five episodes of it are. The second batch of episodes will air at a later date.