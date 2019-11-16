Big City Greens
Disney Channel, 9:30am EST, Season Premiere!
The animated series that follows the adventures of mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green after he moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice — returns for a second season, which includes a holiday musical featuring seven original songs and a video game-themed episode with CG animation.
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Discovery Family Channel, 10am EST, New Series!
This pellet-munching animated series starring Pac-Man and the residents of PacWorld premieres with the episode “The Adventure Begins Part One,” followed by the second part of the adventure. Thanks to the school bully, Pac-Man accidentally opens the portal to the Netherworld, unleashing an army of ghosts! Lucky for PacWorld, young Pac has the ability to eat the ghosts.
College Football: Navy at Notre Dame
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The Navy Midshipmen cruise into legendary Notre Dame Stadium to continue their longstanding college football rivalry with the Fighting Irish.
Christmas Under the Stars
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jesse Metcalfe stars as Nick, who loses his job in finance right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot where he meets Julie (Autumn Reeser), who is dealing with a significant life change of her own: the recent death of her father. Clarke Peters also stars.
Christmas in Louisiana
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The Winter family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, La., and Sarah Winter (Jana Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Moira Kelly) and her grandparents (Dee Wallace and Barry Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season — and a little romance — with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Percy Daggs III).
My Sister’s Deadly Secret
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Sharon (Katrina Begin) tracks down her estranged sister Raven (Katie Michels), she’s elated to be back together until she begins to suspect that Raven isn’t her sister at all, but rather an opportunistic impostor. Also starring Diora Baird and Mark Famiglietti.
Saturday Night Live: “Harry Styles”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Recording artist Harry Styles pulls double duty tonight, making his hosting debut and his second solo musical guest appearance. Styles will present the first performance of his new single, “Lights Up.”