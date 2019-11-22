The Magical Christmas Shoes
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s (Erin Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love, too. Damon Runyan also stars.
Wizarding World Week
Syfy, various times
Starting tonight and through Wednesday, Nov. 27, celebrate the Wizarding World with all of the Harry Potter films as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Hawaii Five-0: “Ka la'au kumu 'ole o Kahilikolo (The Trunkless Tree of Kahilikolo)”
CBS, 8pm EST
Crime doesn’t take a Thanksgiving break! Tonight, the Task Force seeks a stolen koa tree (valued at more than a million dollars) that could help solve a 15-year-old case. Also, Danny (Scott Caan) temporarily moves in with partner McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin).
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
LaMarcus Aldridge leads the San Antonio Spurs into Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets visiting L.A.’s Staples Center to clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
The Blacklist: “The Hawaladar”
NBC, 8pm EST
Desperate for information about the whereabouts of a longtime friend, Red (James Spader) directs the task force to find a blacklister who specializes in untraceable money transfers. Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) receives some disturbing news from her daughter Agnes.
Fresh Off the Boat: “TMI: Too Much Integrity”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Newbie business consultant Louis (Randall Park) helps his neighbor Honey (Chelsey Crisp) land a slot on Good Morning Orlando to promote her advice blog for moms. Unfortunately for him — but good for the sake of comedy — he forgets Rule No. 1: Keep the client happy!
Carole’s Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
An overworked businesswoman (Kimberly Elise) learns the meaning of “be careful what you wish for” after she offhandedly wishes she had taken another path in life. Her world is turned upside down when that wish comes true.
Great Performances: “Much Ado About Nothing”
PBS, 9pm EST
Recorded live at the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park performance, this modern interpretation of the romantic classic has an all-black cast that features Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) and Grantham Coleman.
College Football: Colorado State at Wyoming
ESPN2, 9:30pm Live EST
Mountain West Conference foes collide at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie as the Colorado State Rams visit the Wyoming Cowboys.
Long Lost Family: “An Adult Orphan”
TLC, 10pm EST
Cohost Lisa Joyner hopes that locating a man’s biological mother will finally allow him to overcome his lifelong struggle with abandonment, while cohost Chris Jacobs is tasked with finding a woman’s only child and delivering the difficult details of her daughter’s birth story.
Comedy Central Standup Presents
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Comedy Central’s showcase of up-and-coming standup comedians closes the curtain on Season 8 with back-to-back episodes featuring Charles Gould and Sara Schaefer.