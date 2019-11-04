His Dark Materials
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Adapted from Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, this imaginative series is massive in scope, beautiful in story, rich with talent and filled with glorious eccentricities. The story follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. Also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Clarke Peters.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Vow Renewal”
CBS, 8pm EST
As Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) near a milestone anniversary, Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) decide to help the Butlers have the wedding they missed out on the first time around in the new episode “Welcome to the Vow Renewal.”
NFL Football: Dallas at N.Y. Giants
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys ride into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for an NFC East showdown against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and the N.Y. Giants on Monday Night Football.
9-1-1: “Athena Begins”
FOX, 8pm EST
Flashbacks to 1989 show how Athena (Angela Bassett) joined the LAPD and became the police officer she is today in the new episode “Athena Begins.”
The Voice: “The Knockouts, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The knockout rounds continue, with each artist paired against a teammate to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Taylor Swift will serve as a Mega Mentor. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to move on to the live playoff shows. Each coach will have one steal in the knockout rounds, which conclude with Part 4 tomorrow night.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Tough Like a Laundromat Washing Machine”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Tough Like a Laundromat Washing Machine,” Bob (Billy Gardell) hires Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to take care of Dottie (Christine Ebersole) in his home while she recovers.
Prodigal Son: “Q&A”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Q&A,” Bright’s (Tom Payne) quest for answers about his childhood leads him to a junkyard, where gunfire erupts and a grisly scene is discovered.
The Good Doctor: “45-Degree Angle”
ABC, 10pm EST
While performing his first solo surgery, Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) alienates a nurse, which puts his residency in jeopardy. Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) disagrees with Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) on a risky surgery, and Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) spirals into self-destructive behaviors, causing negative ramifications in the workplace.
Botched
E!, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Season 6 premiere finds Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif meeting with reality diva and former patient Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who is experiencing symptoms of BII (breast implant illness). Plus, formerly rejected patient Jonathan Fung returns in desperate need of the doctors’ help for his multiple lip-filler injections the doctors previously advised him against.
People Magazine Investigates
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Original reporting from People magazine’s award-winning true-crime editorial team anchors this series, returning with new episodes that delve into the extraordinary tales of ordinary people thrust into the national spotlight following notorious crimes.
Bluff City Law: “American Epidemic”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sydney (Caitlin McGee), Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Briana (MaameYaa Boafo) take on a “pill mill” owner responsible for creating an addiction epidemic in a small Tennessee town. Jake (Barry Sloane) helps George (Scott Shepherd) move forward in his post-prison life.
Independent Lens: “Decade of Fire”
PBS, 10pm EST
Discover why the Bronx burned in the 1970s. Through archival and home movie footage, this film reveals the real reasons for the devastation and shows what can happen when a community chooses to fight back and reclaim their neighborhood.