I Lost My Body
Netflix, Original Film!
In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body in this animated film that was a Cannes Critics’ Week selection. As it crosses the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand’s separation and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three.
The Report
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Two weeks after it premieres in theaters, this thriller, based on real-life events and starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm comes to Prime Video. When idealistic FBI staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) is tasked by his boss Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Bening) with leading an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, he opens a Pandora’s box of explosive evidence that reveals torture, subversion and evidence tampering at the hands of American governmental agencies.
NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers at Boston
NBC, 1pm Live EST
The NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown Black Friday matinee game returns to TD Garden in Boston as the N.Y. Rangers face off against the Bruins on NBC.
College Football: Missouri at Arkansas
CBS, 2:30pm Live EST
College football’s Battle Line Rivalry in the SEC has the Missouri Tigers at the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 8pm EST
The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
As the town of Evergreen searches for a rumored Christmas time capsule, a skeptical writer arrives to get the story on the town's "too-good-to-be-true" Christmas fever. Stars Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene.
Staging Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Professional home stager Lori (Soleil Moon Frye) normally stages homes that are for sale, and she’s intrigued when a wealthy widower (George Stults) asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his young daughter. As Lori starts remaking the man’s home, she finds that she’s not only staging the perfect Christmas, but also helping a loving family create it. Jaleel White also stars.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Merry Fool Us”
The CW, 9pm EST
The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy.
Baking Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
The gloves come off and the frosting flies as siblings vie for control of their retiring mother’s bakery in an unforgettable competition to create the best-ever Christmas confection. The film stars Aloma Wright, Tim Reid, Khalilah Joi, Leigh-Ann Rose, Arnell Powell and Yohance Myles.
Great Performances: “Kinky Boots”
PBS, 9pm EST
The Tony Award-winning, high-heeled hit musical features songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, and tells the story of an unexpected duo who embrace their differences to create an extraordinary line of shoes.
Room 104
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 3 of the anthology series set at an average American motel comes to an end with the episode “The Specimen Collector.”