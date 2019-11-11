Independent Lens: “The Interpreters”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet some of the more than 50,000 interpreters who helped protect U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and who are now struggling for safety in the aftermath of war.
Veterans Day Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Turner Classic Movies remembers veterans with a day of films beginning with The Big Parade (1925) and including The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Glory (1989), The Dirty Dozen (1967) and more.
9-1-1: “Malfunction”
FOX, 8pm EST
The team has their hands full with everything from a skating mishap at an ice show to a rogue robot at a fulfillment warehouse in the new episode “Malfunction.”
The Voice: “Live Playoffs Top 20”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top 20 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 13. All 20 artists will perform live.
Thanksgiving Grubdown
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Host Carla Hall uncovers outrageous Thanksgiving treats like pumpkin pancakes topped with a slice of cheesecake, Thanksgiving dinner reimagined as a giant sandwich and a 23-pound cake made with layers of holiday pies.
Alive
EPIX, 9pm EST
This special film follows the journeys of a number of veterans who have returned injured from fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, and who have turned to adaptive athletics to help them heal both physically and emotionally from their battle wounds.
Prodigal Son: “Family Friend”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Family Friend,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) realizes the main suspect in the “Junkyard Killer” case may have a connection to his father.
The Warrior Tradition
PBS, 9pm EST
Learn the heartbreaking, inspiring and largely untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. This film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view — stories of service, pain, courage and fear.
The Good Doctor: “SFAD”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) unique ability to relate to a patient isolated by an immune deficiency yields an unexpected result. Meanwhile, Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas), Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) treat a 12-year-old patient who is about to become blind, and tension builds between Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Lim (Christina Chang).
Catherine the Great
HBO, 10pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
Helen Mirren’s turn as the iconic Russian czarina comes to an end.
Bluff City Law: “Need to Know”
NBC, 10pm EST
Emerson’s (Stony Blyden) mother, Gen. Virginia Howe, arrives in town with a life-or-death case she wants Sydney (Caitlin McGee) and Elijah (Jimmy Smits) to take. Della (Jayne Atkinson) helps her son deal with her father’s meddling behavior in the family business.