Turkey Drop
Freeform, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Lucy Jacobs (Olivia Holt) returns to her small town for Thanksgiving after the start of her freshman year at a big-city university, she suspects she’s about to get turkey dropped — dumped by her high school sweetheart. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, takes control of her happiness and proves that she’s not the same play-it-safe girl she was in high school. Also stars Cheryl Hines, Ben Levin and Tyler Perez.
The Kitchen: Thanksgiving Live
Food Network, 11am EST
Hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian are joined by Alton Brown for this interactive two-hour event that offers recipes, tips and snack hacks perfect for those cooking on Turkey Day.
College Football: Boston College at Notre Dame
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
In a college football rivalry nicknamed the “Holy War,” the Boston College Eagles land in Notre Dame Stadium for a Saturday afternoon showdown with the Fighting Irish.
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant star in this rom-com that takes place at the legendary home of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley.
Twinkle All the Way
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner Cadence Clark (Sarah Drew) joins forces with Henry Harrison (Ryan McPartlin), the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. As the pair help each other on their big holiday projects, a romance starts to bloom until a snowstorm threatens everything. Leslie Ann Warren also stars.
My Husband’s Secret Twin
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Melanie (Charlotte Graham) suspects that her husband Derrick (Rick Cosnett), the man she has known for years, is not who she married. As his actions grow stranger, she embarks on a quest to find out what’s wrong by studying her husband’s odd behavior, following his every move and probing into his past. Sofia Mattsson also stars.
Holiday Hearts
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton (Ashley Williams) and Ben (Paul Campbell) are forced to work together to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, the pair also discovers a spark of romance.