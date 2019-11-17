The Crown
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the acclaimed drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth spans the early 1960s through late 1970s and introduces Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as appropriately older versions of Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Also new to the cast are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network, 11:30am EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 10 premiere, “Thanksgiving, SoCal-style,” Valerie Bertinelli loves the ease of living and cooking in Southern California, and the Thanksgiving holiday is no exception. This year, she’s treating her guests to a luscious, festive, Cali-style celebration with all the traditional flavors of turkey, sweet potatoes and stuffing done with a SoCal twist.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Rostelecom Cup
NBC, 12pm Live EST
Figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Series stops in Moscow for the Rostelecom Cup.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Ford EcoBoost 400
NBC, 3pm Live EST
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes down to the Ford EcoBoost 400 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The highest-placing finisher among the Championship 4 finalists in today’s race wins the season championship.
Christmas Cupcakes
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
When their family bakery may have to close its doors, rival sisters team up to win the grand prize in a national baking competition. The siblings are thrown into the fierce world of culinary competition, but discover a prize larger than they’d ever imagined. Cindy Busby, Erin Karpluk, Corey Loranger and Kristian Bruun star.
2019 Soul Train Awards
BET & BET Her, 8pm Live EST
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are back to host the annual awards ceremony that recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop across 12 different categories. Chris Brown leads the nominees with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven, and Beyoncé and Lizzo with six each.
Good Eats: “The Turkey Strikes Back ... Again”
Food Network, 8pm EST
Alton Brown hosts a one-hour special dedicated to the most versatile of the “New World” birds, which is often reserved for holiday meals only. Brown puts an end to that with three recipes that can be created year-round.
The Simpsons: “Livin La Pura Vida”
FOX, 8pm EST
The Simpsons join other Springfield families on the Van Houtens’ annual trip to Costa Rica, which they obviously can’t afford. Fortune Feimster provides a guest voice in the new episode “Livin La Pura Vida.”
Write Before Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) sends Christmas cards to those who’ve had a major impact on her life — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging pop star, the teacher who inspired her and her friend who always tells the truth. Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley also star.
Random Acts of Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist Sydney (Erin Cahill) meets a competing reporter, Cole (Kevin McGarry), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be. Also stars Jaclyn Smith and Patrick Duffy.
Ray Donovan
Showtime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 7 returns at a new time with Ray (Liev Schreiber) making progress with his therapist, Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), and working to forgive his father Mickey (Jon Voight) for inflicting past trauma. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) adjust to life as newlyweds, Bunchy (Dash Mihok) attempts to work an honest job, Daryll (Pooch Hall) finds romance, and Terry (Eddie Marsan) seeks an alternative treatment for his Parkinson’s disease.
America in Color
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
History transforms from black-and-white to vivid color in this neat series, which looks at gold rushers in 1898 Alaska, infamous bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, and more in Season 3. Then, Britain in Color debuts with an episode on royalty.
NFL Football: Chicago at L.A. Rams
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears try to stuff Jared Goff and the potent Rams offense in this Sunday Night Football matchup at L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum.
God Friended Me: “The Last Grenelle”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Atheist podcaster Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) hasn’t been able to walk away from “God,” the mysterious social media account guiding him to people who need his help. So what happens when he meets Gideon (guest star T.R. Knight), who left the God Account behind years ago?
Bless the Harts: “Myrtle Beach Memoirs”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When the Last Supper restaurant is closed for repairs, the Harts head to Myrtle Beach for a family vacation that they can’t exactly afford in the new episode “Myrtle Beach Memoirs.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Land of the Loft”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Land of the Loft,” Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) challenge themselves and attend a loft party on a stormy night.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Human Resources”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Human Resources,” a Navy lieutenant disappears from the scene of a car accident, and the NCIS team discovers his laptop is missing along with recently accessed confidential information about retired Navy SEALs.
Family Guy: “Heart Burn”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Heart Burn,” the Griffins recount their own versions of three famous love stories.
The Rookie: “Clean Cut”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) kicks off his birthday by babysitting a crime scene at a law office. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford (Eric Winter) and Officer West (Titus Makin Jr.) are set to receive special awards, and Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) rides patrol with Officer Harper (Mekia Cox) after she requests an early annual evaluation.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular
Food Network, 10pm EST
Maureen McCormick hosts four of the country’s best bakers as they design sweet tributes to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats. The most successful cake artist will take home the grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Macy’s flagship New York City store, plus receive tickets to the parade. The judges are Buddy Valastro, Susan Tercero and last season’s winner, Timbo Sullivan.
Lost Secrets: “American Viking Queen”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Historian Justin Jampol is presented with a spindle whorl that unlocks a story of America that has never been told: evidence that a Viking woman may have been the first European to set foot here, 500 years before Columbus.