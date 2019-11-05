The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!
ABC, 8pm Live EST
As a tribute to the classic animated film The Little Mermaid for its 30th anniversary, this live musical event — described as using a “never-before-seen hybrid format” with intricate sets and costumes — will interweave live musical performances of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s enduring songs into a broadcast of the original movie. The cast includes Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Ariel, rapper Shaggy voicing Sebastian the crab and Queen Latifah as sea witch Ursula.
The End of the F***ing World
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Based on the award-winning comic books by Charles Forsman, this series returns to tell the story of teen outsiders James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden).
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the animated series, Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives, Glimmer struggles with a new role, and Adora and the princesses face treachery old and new.
Star of the Month: Bette Davis
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Each Tuesday in November, Turner Classic Movies devotes its programming day to the films of legendary actress Bette Davis. Today’s lineup begins with her small, early role in Waterloo Bridge (1931), and also includes 20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1932), Of Human Bondage (1934), The Big Shakedown (1934) and more.
College Basketball: State Farm Champions Classic
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Four of college hoops’ top-flight programs are back at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the State Farm Champions Classic, which this year has the Kansas Jayhawks against the Duke Blue Devils, followed by the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Michigan State Spartans.
NCIS: “Institutionalized”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Institutionalized,” a petty officer’s son is found murdered at a party, and evidence suggests Kasie’s (Diona Reasonover) lifelong best friend, Dante Brown (guest star Devale Ellis), is the suspect.
The Resident: “Nurses’ Day”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Nurses’ Day,” Chastain Memorial Hospital’s nurses are severely understaffed and overworked, leaving them all feeling exhausted and underappreciated.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Best Frenemies Forever”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The gossip from the Tea Party has Braunwyn in Kelly’s crosshairs, but Braunwyn defends herself against the accusations and comes clean about who truly talked about Kelly. Shannon gets a shock when she finds out someone has been negative towards her.
FBI: “Outsider”
CBS, 9pm EST
After a Wall Street investor is murdered, the team is led to an insider-trading ring that uses unconventional methods to gain information in the new episode “Outsider.”
Arrow: “Present Tense”
The CW, 9pm EST
When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile, reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ (Charlie Barnett).
Relatively Evil: “A Family to Fear”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Susan Greene and Dennis Goins get a new lease on love later in life when they marry after several months of dating. After they tie the knot, the couple must face each other’s dark side and, worse, family members. The darkness culminates in a weekend-long crime spree that tears the family apart.
This Is Us: “The Dinner and the Date”
NBC, 9pm EST
Deja (Lyric Ross) pushes the boundaries of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) trust. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) invite Randall’s (Lonnie Chavis) new teacher over for dinner.
Frontline: “In the Age of AI”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the promise and perils of artificial intelligence (AI), from fears about work and privacy to rivalry between the U.S. and China. This new industrial revolution will reshape and disrupt our lives, our jobs and our world, and may allow the emergence of the surveillance society.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Matthew 5:9”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Matthew 5:9,” Lasalle (Lucas Black) hopes to avenge his brother’s murder by tracking a drug ring in Alabama he believes is responsible.
The Profit
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 7 premiere, Marcus Lemonis visits Dante’s, an Italian restaurant in New Jersey, to try to teach owner Dante management skills. But if Dante’s loving father Jimmy can’t learn to stay out of the way, Dante may never grow up and his business could be cooked.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
National Geographic, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
For Season 5, Running Wild moves to Nat Geo as world-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls invites celebrities to join him on breathtaking adventures around the world. Grylls’ guests include actors Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Zachary Quinto and Channing Tatum; free-climber Alex Honnold; radio personality Bobby Bones; supermodel Cara Delevingne; former wrestler Dave Bautista; comedian Joel McHale; and actor, comedian and retired USMC Reserve Lt. Col. Rob Riggle.
New Amsterdam: “Good Soldiers”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Kapoor (Anupam Kher) introduces a patient to Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) PTSD group, a creative treatment plan causes turmoil. Meanwhile, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) discovers a long-kept secret regarding a patient that leads to trouble for Max (Ryan Eggold) and the board.
Famously Afraid
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In each episode, celebrities tell their terrifying tales of coming face-to-face with unexplained phenomena. Among the stars in the premiere episode, Howie Mandel tells of how a spirit in his home targeted his young daughter.