TV Best Bets for October 1

The Many Saints of Newark
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
The highly anticipated prequel story of HBO’s landmark crime drama The Sopranos finally makes its debut on both HBO Max and in theaters. Michael Gandolfini steps into his father’s (the late James Gandolfini) role as a young Anthony, who is navigating the streets and mobsters of New Jersey. Vera Farmiga stars as Livia Soprano. Other cast members include Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Joey Diaz and Nick Vallelonga. Streams for 31 days from its theatrical release today.
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This latest installment of the All or Nothing sports documentary franchise offers an inside view of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, including on-the-ice action and unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2020-21 season, during which the Leafs competed in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history.
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Amazon Prime Video
Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat, and a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already knee-deep fighting for social justice. A pioneering attorney, activist, priest and memoirist, Murray shaped landmark litigation — and consciousness — around race and gender equity, and both her personal path and her tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, this documentary film is a candid recounting of her extraordinary journey.
Welcome to the Blumhouse
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
This anthology series of original thriller/horror films from Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Activity and The Purge franchises) returns for a second season of four films, with two films premiering the first two Fridays in October. Films available today are Bingo Hell and Black as Night; titles available on Oct. 8 are Madres and The Manor.
Mr. Corman
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Creator/producer/writer/star Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new drama concludes its first season.
Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel
discovery+
In this two-hour special, the Ghost Adventures crew is headed back to Goldfield, Nevada, to settle once and for all a mysterious evil feud that’s been cast over this town. In a highly personal and emotionally charged investigation, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley revisit the haunted town where their journey began — and venture back inside the infamous Goldfield Hotel, a landmark with a bloodied past.
In With the Old
discovery+, New Series!
Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Disney+
This frightfully fun LEGO Star Wars animated Halloween adventure takes place at Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar, where Vader’s servant, Vaneé (voice of Tony Hale), shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from all eras of the galaxy’s history. The voice cast also includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.
Diana: The Musical
Netflix
This live stage recording of a musical about Diana, Princess of Wales, premieres on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut later this year (a few preview performances had taken place before the Great White Way closed down due to the pandemic, and previews will resume on Broadway starting Nov. 2). The musical has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan, both of whom won Tony awards for Memphis.
Forever Rich
Netflix, Original Film!
In this first Dutch Netflix film, a rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption over the course of one long night.
The Guilty
Netflix, Original Film!
Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed this thriller that takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.
Maid
Netflix, New Series!
Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, this comedy/drama follows the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. The series features Margot Robbie as an executive producer, and also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar and Billy Burke.
Paik’s Spirit
Netflix, New Series!
Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won shares Korean tradition, culture, food and liquor with famous guests who open up about life, people — and whatever the alcohol leads them to talk about next.
Scaredy Cats
Netflix, New Series!
In this spooky but family-friendly series, Willa Ward turns 12 and inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. Willa soon learns that two bad witches, Wilma and Wanda, are after her locket so they can have ultimate power. Willa and her friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape, and they must learn to use the necklace and her witch powers to defeat the bad witches and save their town.
Seinfeld
Netflix, Streaming Exclusive!
Netflix is now the streaming master of the Seinfeld domain, having picked up all 180 episodes of the classic 1989-98 sitcom in a five-year deal made in 2019. The series had streamed on Hulu until June of this year. The entire Emmy-winning series, which stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards, is available starting today.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: “Pre-Code Horror”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Welcome to October, the month that is best suited for fans of spooky movies as the days lead up to Halloween. Turner Classic Movies will certainly be doing its part with a number of great horror movies airing throughout October, and things kick off today with a morning and afternoon lineup of scary titles that were made in the years before Hollywood’s Motion Picture Production Code took effect in 1934. Lasting until 1968, this code featured guidelines for the self-censorship of film content from major studios, but that did not apply to the films airing on TCM today, which had the freedom to feature some scenes and themes that likely would have been altered under the code — if the movies were allowed to be released at all. The Pre-Code Horror lineup starts with the iconic 1933 monster movie King Kong, and continues with The Most Dangerous Game (1932); The Vampire Bat (1933); the German crime thriller The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933), from cowriter/director Fritz Lang; White Zombie (1932), headlined by Bela Lugosi; Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931), starring Best Actor Oscar winner Fredric March in both title roles; Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933); and Doctor X (1932). The lineup concludes with Tod Browning’s infamous Freaks (1932), which has proven to be shocking or offensive to audiences before, during and after the Code — it was banned in the U.K. for 30 years, for example — given that its title characters are portrayed by actual sideshow performers with disabilities. But that title notwithstanding, these characters are generally treated sympathetically, and after decades of reappraisals, Freaks stands as a recognized horror classic and has been included in the National Film Registry. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World
ABC, 8pm EST
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, ABC takes viewers on a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World in Florida. The two-hour special is filled with musical performances, interviews with iconic actors and athletes who share their favorite memories of Walt Disney World, and Disney Imagineers sharing behind-the-scenes details.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 5 premiere episode “Vagabundo,” Hondo (Shemar Moore) retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
Under Wraps
Disney Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The contemporary comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic of the same name follows three 12-year-old friends, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons). They happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold, and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new — but rather “ancient” — friend.
Magnum P.I.
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Magnum (Jay Hernandez) tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs in the Season 4 premiere “Island Vibes.”
Dynasty
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale, “Filled With Manipulations and Deceptions,” Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s senatorial campaign. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of the Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) health. Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position.
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.
The Ghost and Molly McGee
Disney Channel, 9:40pm EST, New Series!
This animated comedy series follows the odd-couple friendship that forms between grumpy ghost Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) and joyfully optimistic tween Molly McGee (voice of Ashly Burch). After tonight’s special premiere, new episodes air Saturday mornings beginning tomorrow. Disney Channel has already ordered a second season.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 continues with the series’ winning combination of insightful interviews with masterfully edited clips from films that have seared themselves into popular culture. The season kicks off with “Sequels That Don’t Suck.” Fans of films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, Psycho II, The First Purge, Bride of Chucky, Scream 2 and Gremlins 2: The New Batch say sometimes sequels are as good or even better than the originals.
Blue Bloods
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 12 premiere episode “Hate Is Hate,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, and Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with the mayor (Dylan Walsh) over the city’s uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.