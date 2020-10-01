TV Best Bets for October 1

The Shoes of the Fisherman
TCM,
Catch A Classic!Anthony Quinn and Laurence Olivier headline the cast of the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama based on the novel by Morris West. With Cold War tensions high, Russian Catholic archbishop Kiril Lakota (Quinn) is released after years of imprisonment in Siberia and is made a cardinal by the Vatican. After the pope dies, Lakota is the surprise choice elected to replace him and, as newly elevated Pope Kiril, he uses his authority to inspire and transform the world. Oskar Werner and David Janssen also star.
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The animated revival of the classic character returns for Season 3, with Gina Rodriguez again voicing the title role.
Good Morning, Verônica
Netflix, New Series!
Verônica, a clerk at a São Paulo police station, finds herself facing the abyss when she witnesses a suicide that brings back painful past wounds. That same week, she receives the anonymous call from a desperate woman crying out for her life. Determined, Verônica decides to use all her investigative skills to dive into the cases of the two victims: the young suicide girl, deceived by a scammer on the internet, and the subjugated wife of an intelligent serial killer. As she goes deeper into these investigations, Verônica will enter a wicked world.
Code 404
Peacock, New Series!
This buddy detective comedy is set in London in the near future. DI John Major (Daniel Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) are the best of the best at an elite police unit. After Major’s cover is blown and he is met with an untimely death, he is brought back to life with some glitchy AI technology. Now, he’s better than ever — or so he thinks.
Live From Daryl’s House
AXS TV, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Ten additional episodes of the acclaimed music series debut on AXS TV starting tonight on a new day and time, and with one of two episodes making their worldwide debut. This episode features host Daryl Hall’s jam session with Styx frontman Tommy Shaw, with intimate performances of Styx signatures “Blue Collar Man,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Renegade,” as well as Daryl Hall and John Oates’ hits “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s a Laugh.”
Walk Against Fear: James Meredith
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
James H. Meredith is one of the most influential, controversial and forgotten icons of the civil rights movement. His complete story has never been told in a documentary, largely because he has refused to grant access. On Oct. 1, 1962, Meredith became the first Black man to enroll at the University of Mississippi in America’s segregated South. His objective was to force the U.S. government to use the military to enforce his rights as a citizen, and he did. When riots broke out, President Kennedy had to call in 20,000 federal troops. Meredith quickly became a civil rights icon. A nonconformist, he has always marched to the beat of his own drum. In 1966 he was shot while walking alone across Mississippi in a “Walk Against Fear.” His walk ended up attracting some 15,000 marchers and encouraged 4,000 Black citizens of Mississippi to vote for the first time.
Connecting…
NBC, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Executive producer Martin Gero’s (Blindspot) scripted ensemble comedy is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.
Let’s Be Real
FOX, 9pm EST
Robert Smigel of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fame is an executive producer of this new comedy special covering politics, pop culture, and the 2020 election through puppets, celebrity cameos, and remote pieces.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Style vs. Substance”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After selling his insurance business, Kenny and his wife Somer, a design enthusiast, jumped into house flipping in pricey Pasadena. The couple often battle over what looks good and what’s affordable for a successful flip. Thankfully, Tarek is there to get these novices on the same page before project delays, a challenging lot and unforeseen problems turn a dream project into a nightmare.
American Pickers
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 22, antiquers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz continue their mission to recycle America by rescuing forgotten relics and giving them a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about American history on the way.
Impact of Murder: “There’s No Winning in Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In West Haven, Connecticut, mother of four Corrinna Martin learns that her daughter Alyssiah is missing. After an exhaustive, statewide search, a discovery confirms Corrinna’s worst fear, and a murder investigation is opened. As a pattern of abuse against Alyssiah is uncovered, Corrinna vows to help other victims of domestic violence. When a suspect is identified, it looks like the family may finally find justice.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Knights of Pythias Castle”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of Pythian Castle and its heartbreaking history of death. They speculate a dark entity feeds off the suffering of the living, while Jay Wasley surprises all with curious evidence and an out-of-this-world theory.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Battle at the Binary Stars”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discoverycontinue on CBS with “Battle at the Binary Stars.” Face-to-face with Klingon vessels, the USSShenzhouprepares for the possibility of war if negotiations fail. Amid the turmoil, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) looks back to her Vulcan upbringing for guidance.
