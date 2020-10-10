TV Best Bets for October 10

Top Hat
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This fun 1935 musical screwball comedy was Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ most successful onscreen pairing and remains among their most memorable. It looks great, from its backdrops to its wardrobe, which features the dancing duo in their finest attire (with Astaire, yes, donning a top hat here and there). And the film sounds as good as it looks, thanks to Irving Berlin’s parade of toe-tapping tunes, including the Oscar-nominated “Cheek to Cheek,” spotlighted during a legendary Astaire/Rogers dance. Top Hatalso received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Art Direction and the now-defunct Best Dance Direction.
Tennis: French Open: Women’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live EST
NBC presents live coverage of the 2020 French Open women’s singles final match at Roland Garros in Paris.
College Football: Texas vs. Oklahoma
FOX, 12pm Live EST
The Red River Showdown won’t have the same fan fervor due to COVID-19, but the Big 12 rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
Help! I Wrecked My House: “Behind the Tarp”
HGTV, 8pm EST
With several small projects under his belt, DIYer and handyman Jeremy decided to give his wife, Andrea, the luxurious bathroom she’s always wanted to wash away the stress of her job as a NICU nurse. After several months of living in a construction zone, they’re now in over their head and they need help ASAP. Jasmine and her team rescue this family from their botched reno to add a main bedroom makeover with spa-like en-suite bathroom.
Cheer Camp Killer
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Sophia (Mariah Robinson) gets into an exclusive cheer camp with her best friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski), she’s ecstatic to show off her skills. Camp queen bee Victoria (Sydney Malakeh) and her overbearing mother, Beth (Andrea Bogart), do not take kindly to a newcomer taking her spotlight, so they launch a dangerous plan to get their rival out of the way.
American Experience: “Freedom Riders”
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover the inspirational story of more than 400 Black and white Americans who in 1961 risked their lives by traveling together on buses and trains through the segregated Deep South. Includes interviews with John Lewis, C.T. Vivian and Diane Nash.
My Best Friend’s Bouquet
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Josie Hughes is a hopeless romantic who believes in the kind of romance in black-and-white movies where the leading lady finds her one true love and gets swept off her feet. She also believes the wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person when tossed by the bride. Josie begins dating eligible bachelor Will after meeting at the reception. Starring Chaley Roseand Nathan Witte.
Ghost Nation: “Prison of Doom”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
In this two-hour episode, Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at a former prison in New York. They scramble to find answers to the supernatural turbulence holding the property, and its new owners, hostage.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Houses of Hell”
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Award-winning horror film director, writer, producer and actor Eli Roth brings together the masters of horror — the storytellers and stars who define the genre — to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. In the Season 2 premiere, Roth explores the thought of “home is where the heart is, unless you live in a house of hell.” Whether they’re filled with specters or psychos, every house of hell pokes at our illusions of comfort and safety.
