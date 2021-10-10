TV Best Bets for October 10

Buried
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Series!
This four-part documentary series is about how one woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend’s murder sparked a national debate about the power and limitations of memory in the court of law.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC+, Season Premiere!
Check out the Season 7 premiere of this Walking Dead spinoff series one week ahead of its linear cable premiere on AMC. In the episode, called “The Beacon,” while most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand (Colman Domingo) thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand’s past.
Evil
Paramount+, Season Finale!
The supernatural-themed thriller concludes its second season. Evil has been renewed for Season 3.
Operation Hidden Treasures
Discovery Channel, 8am; also airs on American Heroes Channel Thursdays at 8:30pm beginning Oct. 14 EST, New Series!
Described as “American Pickers meets Pawn Stars but with a higher purpose,” this reality series follows enterprising U.S. military veterans and their families from J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling, America’s largest veteran-owned franchise system, whose mission is to salvage and repurpose otherwise unused items and turn them into “treasures” for other families and veterans in need.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
Only eight drivers will remain in the NASCAR Cup Series championship chase following today’s race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s combined road/oval course.
Snapped Notorious: Happy Face Killer
Oxygen, 7pm EST
The man known as the Happy Face Killer viciously strangled eight women and dumped their bodies along the road. Crime novelist M. William Phelps shares rare on-camera interviews and never-heard-before chilling recordings with the psychopathic killer.
The Equalizer
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Queen Latifah returns as vigilante Robyn McCall in Season 2 of The Equalizer. In the premiere episode “Aftermath,” Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) needs her help in finding an untraceable group of bank robbers.
Legends of the Hidden Temple
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, this new series preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements, including “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” the “Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run” and, of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams begin the journey, but only one will be “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, and retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXII”
FOX, 8pm EST
The Simpsons Halloween special features a take on the movie Parasite, Bambi’s revenge and much more. Former NBA player Tree Rollins provides a guest voice in “Treehouse of Horror XXXII.”
Renovation, Inc.: Home Sweet Home
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Before they took on the epic renovation of an entire resort in the Bahamas as seen on the hit HGTV series Renovation Island, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler made the decision to uproot their family from city life in Toronto to build their dream home in the backwoods of Ontario. While the plan sounded good on paper, building their forever home — and living in it with three kids and another on the way while undergoing a massive renovation — proved to be a chaotic undertaking. Bryan and Sarah take a humorous look back on this chapter in their life as Bryan spearheaded construction efforts and Sarah juggled her roles as wife, mother and chief designer as she transformed their new house into a home.
List of a Lifetime
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Brenda Lee (Kelly Hu), who is diagnosed with breast cancer, is prompted to look for the daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago. After finding Talia (Sylvia Kwan) and sharing her devastating news, Brenda is convinced by Talia to make a bucket list of everything she wants to do, with Talia promising to help her complete everything on the list. While keeping Brenda a secret from her adoptive parents Diana (Shannen Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kaler), Talia grows closer to the mother she never knew. Meanwhile, Brenda discovers a meaningful relationship with Talia she didn’t know she needed, and a reason to fight for her life.
Call the Midwife: “Episode 2”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) finds herself in a tricky situation when a pregnant woman confides in her; Trixie (Helen George) is troubled by her sudden admittance to the Lady Emily; Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) helps an evicted family find shelter; and Sister Julienne’s (Jenny Agutter) new venture hits a stumbling block.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Creepy Kids”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Creepy kids have been a staple in horror films for a long time, and today’s double feature of classic horror films, with comedian/actor Mario Cantone helping to introduce the titles, consists of two of the most memorable of these terrifying tykes. First, Patty McCormack more than lives up to the title of The Bad Seed (1956), a psychological thriller based on the 1954 play. McCormack received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her chilling reprisal of her stage role as 8-year-old Rhoda, a seemingly well-mannered young lady who is actually a murderous psychopath. Next, writer/director Larry Cohen’s 1974 cult favorite It’s Alive is about a couple whose infant turns out to be a vicious mutant. Special effects makeup legend Rick Baker designed and created the film’s killer baby, while famed composer Bernard Herrmann wrote its eerie musical score.
The Great North: “The Yawn of the Dead Adventure [Halloween]”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
The Tobin kids try to survive Alaska’s darkest, spookiest night in the new episode “The Yawn of the Dead Adventure [Halloween].”
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
In the midseason finale (16 more episodes airing next year will conclude the series), the Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd. Pope (Ritchie Coster) suspects Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is behind the attack, while Daryl (Norman Reedus) treads carefully. Meanwhile, Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 13 premieres with “Subject 17,” in which NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Meanwhile, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) suspects Hetty (Linda Hunt) is keeping secrets about his past.
Diana
CNN, 9pm EST, New Series!
This six-part docuseries reexamines the life of the iconic Diana, Princess of Wales, through the lens of modernity, reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.” Drawing from a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to Diana, the series reveals a woman more complex than history has acknowledged and a feminist role model. Tonight’s series premiere, “The Girl From Norfolk,” explores Diana Spencer’s childhood and how a mutual desire for love and affection brought her and Prince Charles together.
Killer Camp
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new U.S. version of Killer Camp will return to “Camp Pleasant” as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who’s back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair), and a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.
Chapelwaite: “De Vermis Mysteriis”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Overwhelmed with madness, Charles (Adrien Brody) is driven to the church cemetery, where he unearths a hidden book. But once he has the tome in his hands, he has an apocalyptic vision of the vampire future.
Bob’s Burgers: “The Pumpkinening”
FOX, 9pm EST
On Halloween, Linda and Gayle (voices of John Roberts and Megan Mullally) must travel to their hometown to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago in the new episode “The Pumpkinening.”
The Vows We Keep
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
An event planner (Fiona Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.
The Engineering That Built the World
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
This latest installment of History’s popular That Built franchise sheds light on the iconic structures and engineering feats that have shaped and defined our nation and world. From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Panama Canal, Transcontinental Railroad, Statue of Liberty, trans-Atlantic cable and beyond, The Engineering That Built the World tells the unknown stories of the rivalries, egos, backdoor politics and brilliant engineering innovations behind the most epic builds of the past two centuries.
Grantchester: “Episode 2”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) negotiate a complex family dispute that may be connected to the murder of the head of a local adoption agency. Meanwhile, a sinister letter arrives for Leonard (Al Weaver).
Family Guy: “Must Love Dogs”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new Halloween episode “Must Love Dogs,” Quagmire (voice of Seth MacFarlane) meets an avid dog lover and pretends Brian (MacFarlane) is his dog in an attempt to win her over. Also, Stewie (MacFarlane again) hunts for the culprit who stole his Halloween candy.
SEAL Team
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 5 premiere “Trust, but Verify: Part 1,” everyone on Bravo Team is shocked to learn a training exercise is really a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Award-winning journalist Lisa Ling is back to host Season 8 of her docuseries. Over eight episodes, Ling will travel across America exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood. In tonight’s extended season premiere episode, “The Legacy of Vincent Chin,” Ling will bring to light the deeply personal story of the death of a Chinese American in Detroit in the 1980s, and witness communities trying to heal during a new wave of anti-Asian hate crimes with a centuries-old history.
When Big Things Go Wrong
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series examines the catastrophic results of some of the world’s worst engineering disasters caught on tape, with each episode breaking down shocking footage from collapses and collisions to find out just what happened. In tonight’s series premiere, “Overloaded,” in the heart of Minneapolis, the busy I-35 bridge collapses at the peak of rush-hour traffic. As the city reels, the question on everyone’s mind is, “How did an enormous steel bridge fail without warning?”
Murder Nation
HLN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This docuseries that puts a spotlight on deadly crimes unique to certain U.S. locales returns for a four-episode second season dubbed “Jersey Gore,” focusing on shocking homicides in seaside towns of New Jersey. In tonight’s season premiere episode, “Love You to Pieces,” when a Jersey retiree leaves his wife for a young waitress in Florida, their beach community of Mays Landing rallies behind her. But when his family and friends don’t hear from him, an investigation into his disappearance reveals startling secrets.