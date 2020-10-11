TV Best Bets for October 11

Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 6 finds families ripped apart and takes a deeper dive into the characters, focusing on one to two survivors and playing with time between episodes. “Morgan’s fate is up for grabs, really,” Lennie James shares, as the Season 5 finale had him take a shot to the chest. “It doesn’t necessarily go the way everyone thinks.”
Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live EST
The men’s singles final of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris airs today on NBC.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 concludes today at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the track’s combined oval/road course. The playoff field is pared down to eight following the race.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Canadian Recording Artists”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Tonight’s episode counts down the best musical acts from the Great White North.
Pandora: “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”
The CW, 8pm EST
Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Matta (Tegan Short) track the fugitives Tierney (Tina Casciani) and Jax’s mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee), to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet’s strange religious cult, which will stop at nothing to maintain its sinister order.
The Simpsons: “Now Museum, Now You Don’t”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Now Museum, Now You Don’t,” Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art.
Renovation, Inc.: “Different Tastes”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Sarah is shocked when a client doesn’t share her design vision when it comes to her choice of finishes. The Baeumlers also add a barbecue and pizza oven to their outdoor space.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Gillian is pushed to her breaking point at the farm. Ted and Harrison go on an adventure. Caroline finds herself at the heart of an unlikely love triangle. Alan and Celia discover reason to laugh together again, but sobering news awaits them at home.
Air Disasters: “Icy Descent”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
En route to Comodora, on the Patagonian coast, SOL Airlines Flight 5428 nosedives into a remote desert, instantly killing everyone on board. Argentinian investigators scour the scattered and scorched debris and find nothing out of the ordinary. That is, until a microscopic filament provides the first tangible clue.
The Spanish Princess
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The last eight episodes of the series telling the story of Catherine of Aragon begin. Catherine and Henry VIII are on the throne as queen and king of England, but the early successes of the Spanish Princess will soon give way to struggles to provide an heir, keep her husband in line and deal with the war unfolding between England and Scotland.
Lemmon & Matthau
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Well before they made later generations laugh in films like Grumpy Old Men, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau memorably teamed up in comedies that are at least as funny and remain classics. Enjoy two of them tonight, beginning with the 1974 dark comedy/drama The Front Page, which was directed by Lemmon’s frequent collaborator Billy Wilder and earned Lemmon and Matthau Golden Globe nominations. This is followed by the hilarious, Oscar-nominated adaptation of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, for which Lemmon and Matthau were again up for Golden Globes.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
TLC, 8pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
Continuing where the Season 2 couples left off this summer, the spinoff series follows couples where the American is the one giving up everything and moving across the globe to be with the person they love. In India, Sumit will finally come face-to-face with his parents and discuss his relationship with Jenny.
Rock Legends: “Birth of Invention”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Wildly creative musical talents like Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart and King Crimson are profiled tonight.
Bless the Harts: “My Best Frenda”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When the Ladies of Greenpoint hire Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) to help run their gala, Jenny’s desire to fit in leads to a strain in her relationship with Brenda (voice of Fortune Feimster) in the new episode “My Best Frenda.”
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Memories of Money”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
This episode offers a heartfelt tribute to beloved rock showman Eddie Money, as Sammy Hagar honors his late friend during a star-studded night of music that finds him taking the stage with Money’s children Dez and Jesse, and catching up with fellow rock trailblazers James Hetfield, George Thorogood, Greg Kihn, Mickey Thomas, Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Taxing Times and Blurry Lines”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Karen invites Gizelle and Ashley to her homecoming in Virginia, but an emotional visit to her childhood farm shows the ladies a different side of the Grande Dame. Robyn’s tax woes go public. Candiace considers legal action against Monique. Meanwhile, Monique seeks guidance from her pastor, but a shocking past revelation brings her to tears.
Everest’s Greatest Mystery
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
This latest entry in Discovery’s Undiscoveredseries of semiregular documentary specials asks if others had actually reached the summit of Mount Everest decades beforeSir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgayfamously did it in 1953. In the special, a team of expert mountaineers undertake an epic adventure to solve the mystery of George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, two explorers who perished on their journey to Everest’s peak in 1924.
Bob’s Burgers: “Copa-Bob-bana”
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) agrees to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders’ new nightclub in the new episode “Copa-Bob-bana.” Kevin Kline returns in his recurring role as the voice of Mr. Fischoeder.
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Willie Aames star. While backstage on opening night of a new play by celebrated murder mystery author/director Neil Khan, photographer Allie Adams discovers the body of the show’s leading lady, murdered before the curtain went up. Detective Sam Acosta launches an investigation.
Flesh and Blood
PBS, 9pm EST
Vivien and Mark grow closer as Helen, Jake and Natalie get progressively unhinged. Mary does some investigating.
The Curious Death of…: “Pablo Escobar”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris and her expert team probe the gunning down of the most infamous drug lord of all time. But who fired the kill shot? Colombian special forces, a rival death squad or an unknown sniper? Escobar’s own son offers a shocking candidate for whose finger was on the trigger.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 100: 60-41”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
As the countdown of the top 100 paranormal encounters of all time continues, crop circles appear in Russia; ghosts go shopping; a prehistoric cryptid attacks a dog; Bigfoot is spotted in the Buckeye State; and more.
A Year in Music: “1993”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
In 1993, rap and hip-hop break into the scene with hot artists and even hotter album sales, country gets a kick of new energy, and a dose of “creep” from alternative gives bands their first spark of major success, all while America welcomes the Clintons into office for the first time.
Family Guy: “Boys & Squirrels”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) injures himself and a family of squirrels in a chainsaw accident in the new episode “Boys & Squirrels.”
First Ladies: “Jackie Kennedy”
CNN, 10pm EST
Jackie Kennedy’s time in the White House was short — 35 tumultuous months that promised a new dawn for America but were marked by private betrayal and public tragedy. Using rarely seen personal letters, photographs and intimate audio recordings, this episode reveals how Jackie took control of JFK’s legacy in the days following his assassination.
Fargo: “The Pretend War”
FX, 10pm EST
Josto (Jason Schwartzman) asserts his leadership, Ethelrida (E’myri Crutchfield) makes a disturbing discovery, and the walls begin to close in on Odis (Jack Huston) in the new episode “The Pretend War.”
COBRA
PBS, 10pm EST
With the nation experiencing one of the worst crises in U.K. history, the prime minister and his team are forced to work around the clock. Anna reconnects with a face from her past.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond: “The Blaze of Gory”
AMC, 10:15pm EST
In the second episode of this new series, the group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community’s safe walls. Iris attempts to take charge, in spite of Hope’s reservations. Felix and Huck trail the teens while Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Alien Abduction and Reincarnation”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Experts investigate the 1961 alien abduction of Betty and Barney Hill. They then explore past-life regression and the possibilities of reincarnation.
