TV Best Bets for October 11

We’re Here
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This unscripted series returns for Season 2, with renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley recruiting more small-town residents for a one-night-only drag show.
The Baby-Sitters Club
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This contemporary dramedy based on the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin about seven young friends who start their own babysitting business returns for Season 2. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys and important lessons, but through it all, the club is there for each other every step of the way.
The King’s Affection
Netflix, New Series!
In this period piece set during Korea’s Joseon dynasty, when the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret.
Roswell, New Mexico: “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That”/”Never Let You Go”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In Hour 1 of the two-hour finale, Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Jones (Nathan Dean) needs something from Michael (Michael Vlamis). Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) continue to work on the science in the hopes of stopping Jones. Everyone is working together to try and defeat the dictator, but will they all make it out alive? Then, in Hour 2, the ultimate showdown with Jones is finally here and Liz must trust herself if she is going to the save the man she loves.
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
America’s fastest street racers are back, and the stakes are higher than ever with 15 events, new cars, new drivers and nearly $900,000 up for grabs. In the new season, fans are back in person to watch the best drivers around return to the track for louder call-outs, riskier racing and more full-throttle thrills. Each week, new episodes of No Prep Kings will be immediately followed by Street Outlaws No Prep Kings: Team Attack. In each episode of Team Attack, two racers from each of the eight teams will race until there’s only one winner of the $15,000 cash prize to split however they choose among the winning team.
NFL Football: Indianapolis at Baltimore
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts are at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
9-1-1: “Home and Away”
FOX, 8pm EST
The members of the 118 arrive on the scene after a truck crashes into a high school homecoming parade in the new episode “Home and Away.”
Love It or List It
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Design maven Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin help fed-up families with lackluster houses make one important decision: Are they going to love it or list it? The iconic ultimatum is a rallying cry for homeowners ready to make a change — either by staying in their existing home that Hilary remodels to accommodate their lengthy wish list or opting for a new home that David finds to better meet the needs of the family.
The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The battle rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.
Antiques Roadshow: “Modern Icons”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Celebrate influential icons of our collective recent memory with treasures like a $500,000 find.
Special Theme: Big Country: “Country Stars as Actors, Part Two”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy more country music stars who have shown they can act as well as sing, in five films airing tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is Pure Country (1992), a dramatic musical Western starring George Strait in his acting debut. The chart-topping, platinum-selling soundtrack to the film was Strait’s 13th studio album and is his most commercially successful one to date, with the artist singing most of the songs on it in his persona as his fictional country singer character from the movie, Dusty Chandler. Then, Dolly Parton leads the cast and sings the title tune of the 1980 comedy Nine to Five. Both the film and the song remain among Parton’s biggest hits, and they made the singer — who had already been an established country star — into even more of a pop-culture icon among fans of many genres. Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman also star. Tonight’s next film, making its network premiere, is also from 1980, a made-for-television Western that originally premiered on CBS — Kenny Rogers as The Gambler. The first of several TV movies that Rogers made based on his iconic song “The Gambler,” the Emmy-nominated production finds the singer portraying the titular gambler, Brady Hawkes, who tries to reunite with the young son he has never known. Next, enjoy Roy Orbison in his only acting performance, in the 1967 musical comedy Western The Fastest Guitar Alive, in which Orbison also performs seven original songs that he cowrote with frequent collaborator Bill Dees. Finally, the short (about 10 minutes) 1944 film Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys captures the early king of Western swing music and his band in action as they perform several numbers. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Family Chantel
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season’s disastrous trip to the Philippines pushed Chantel’s older brother Royal and his wife away from the family. Viewers can expect a wealth of drama and emotion for this season as well, as there is never a dull moment when it comes to this colorful clan.
NCIS: “Great Wide Open”
CBS, 9pm EST
Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) head to Alaska while the team works at home to uncover the conspiracy behind the serial killer in the new episode “Great Wide Open.”
The Big Leap: “Nothing but Money Shots”
FOX, 9pm EST
With the release of the first trailer for the show and a promo shoot in the works, the contestants all air their grievances over what was caught on tape in the new episode “Nothing but Money Shots.”
NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Paniolo”
CBS, 10pm EST
After a beloved Paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) is shot while riding his horse, Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and her team must gain the trust of the community to help find the culprits in the new episode “Paniolo.”
Ordinary Joe: “Shooting Star”
NBC, 10pm EST
Each Joe (all played by James Wolk) must come to terms with an unfamiliar and challenging feeling. Music Joe enlists help to look for his son. Cop Joe navigates the aftermath of a shooting. Nurse Joe and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) discuss a big career opportunity.
Independent Lens
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST, Season Premiere!
The new season of this acclaimed documentary series begins with the award-winning film Cured. Through newly unearthed archival footage and interviews with participants, it follows the psychiatrists and activists who fought to remove homosexuality from the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) in the early 1970s. Facing treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy, castration and lobotomies as “cures” for homosexuality, gay people recognized that overturning the mental illness label was a crucial step on the road to equality.