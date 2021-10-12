TV Best Bets for October 12

Trial in the Outback
Sundance Now
Sam Neill narrates this true-crime documentary about Lindy Chamberlain, who made headlines in 1980 when she claimed that a dingo had killed her 9-week-old baby in the Australian Outback. Exclusive personal accounts from Chamberlain and her family are featured.
Brideshead Revisited
BritBox, Streaming Exclusive!
In celebration of its original premiere on Britain’s ITV network 40 years ago today, the iconic 11-episode 1981 period drama Brideshead Revisited will stream exclusively on BritBox in a never-before-seen 4K remastered version. Considered to be one of the greatest literary adaptations of all time, the beloved serial is based on Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 novel. Its story takes place from the 1920s to the early ’40s and follows the life and romances of protagonist Charles Ryder (Jeremy Irons). Though of no money or family, Charles befriends Sebastian Flyte (Anthony Andrews), who comes from a wealthy family of English Catholics who live in a palatial mansion by the name of Brideshead Castle. The cast also includes Diana Quick, Simon Jones, Claire Bloom, Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud.
The Movies That Made Us
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The docuseries returns for Season 3 with a look at the fascinating stories behind more iconic film favorites. This season’s featured titles are Aliens (1986), Coming to America (1988), Friday the 13th (1980), Halloween (1978), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Robocop (1987).
NHL Hockey
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The puck drops on the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN.
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne
BET, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 10 of the sitcom picks up again with new episodes beginning tonight with “Me Against the World,” in which a family game night at the Paynes’ is crashed by a surprise guest and Curtis (LaVan Davis) is asked to fill in at the firehouse for CJ (Allen Payne).
FBI: “Know Thyself”
CBS, 8pm EST
The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men in the new episode “Know Thyself.”
Black Bear
EPIX, 8pm EST
Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) shines as a filmmaker seeking inspiration ... who may find it when she becomes part of a love triangle in this 2020 comedic drama.
The Resident: “Now What?”
FOX, 8pm EST
Conrad (Matt Czuchry) puts all his effort into trying to find a way to channel his emotions in the new episode “Now What?”
The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.
Breaking the Sound Barrier
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
On October 14, 1947, Capt. Chuck Yeager accomplished what many thought was impossible: He broke the sound barrier, and in doing so, changed aviation history forever. Behind this remarkable achievement was a dedicated team of rocket scientists and engineers, and one incredible plane, a Bell X-1 named “Glamorous Glennis.” This is the story of the plane and the people who dared to travel faster than the speed of sound, pushing flight science forward and proving that no matter the barrier, humanity can find a way to break through. See how we overcame the challenges of high-speed, high-altitude flight and rocketed toward and beyond the sound barrier.
TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “French New Wave”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, Turner Classic Movies continues its spotlight on influential “new wave” filmmaking movements with a visit to France. After the end of World War II, and free from censorship by Nazi occupiers, French cinemas were able to begin showing foreign films to the public, along with previously banned French-made films. The French “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) movement grew in popularity between 1958 and 1962, with films being seen as a new way of expression. These productions were breaking the mold of what films used to be as people started to see the camera as being the filmmakers’ pen or paintbrush, and cinema as an art form. The French New Wave influenced future films by proving that great films can be made outside of the studio setting and on a low budget. Great examples of films from this new wave featured tonight are, in order: the 1956 comedy Le Coup du berger, a short film directed by Jacques Rivette; Louis Malle’s 1958 drama The Lovers, which won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival; the 1959 romantic drama Hiroshima Mon Amour, a French/Japanese coproduction that earned screenwriter Marguerite Duras an Academy Award nomination; Jean-Luc Godard’s legendary 1960 crime drama Breathless, one of the quintessential examples of French New Wave cinema that earned Godard a Silver Bear award for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival; writer/director Claude Chabrol’s 1958 drama Le Beau Serge, considered the first Nouvelle Vague production; François Truffaut’s 1960 crime drama thriller Shoot the Piano Player; Lola, a 1961 romantic drama starring Anouk Aimée that was writer/director Jacques Demy’s debut film, and which he described as a “musical without music”; and the 1962 musical comedy/drama Cléo From 5 to 7, written and directed by French New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda. — Evan McLean
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living
BET, 8:30pm EST, New Episodes!
The sitcom returns with new Season 2 episodes starting tonight with “Who Are You to Judge?” After Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) buys a lemon from Mr. Brown (David Mann), he takes legal action to recoup his loss.
The Oval
BET, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hourlong drama from Tyler Perry, about the lives of a first family in the White House, is back for Season 3. In tonight’s season premiere episode, “An Eye for an Eye,” President Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) and First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore) barely dodge death but continue in their maniacal ways. Hunter vows revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Secret Service agent Sam (Walter Fauntleroy) and Jason (Daniel Croix) is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out.
FBI: International: “American Optimism”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “American Optimism,” the team investigates an American citizen in Madrid who is proclaiming innocence in the murder of his Spanish boyfriend.
Supergirl: “Hope for Tomorrow”
The CW, 9pm EST
Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems, but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life.
Our Kind of People: “Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) must deal with the tabloids chasing her after the paternity secret is revealed.
La Brea: “The Hunt”
NBC, 9pm EST
With the survivors’ food supply dwindling, Eve (Natalie Zea) and Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) venture into the forest on a risky hunting expedition, only to face unexpected dangers that threaten their survival. Meanwhile, as an unlikely rescue mission comes to fruition, Gavin (Eoin Macken) must put his faith — and the fate of his family — in the hands of an old friend with whom he shares a complicated past.
Frontline: “Taliban Takeover”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
This new episode looks at the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, and how it may intensify the threat from ISIS and al-Qaida.
A Night in the Academy Museum
ABC, 10pm EST
Oscar-winning actors Laura Dern and Tom Hanks are inviting a few of their friends and colleagues to spend a night in the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The special will give fans an exclusive look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking. Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren will guide viewers through the halls of the institution as they explore the magic and artistry that has enlightened, enchanted and entertained movie fans for more than 120 years.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Inherited”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team must determine if the kidnapping of a Chinese American woman is a random hate crime or if she was deliberately targeted in the new episode “Inherited.”
New Amsterdam: “Seed Money”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) struggles with a new fiscal reality at the hospital; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is on a mission to provide follow-up cancer screenings for patients before it’s too late; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) grapples with Dr. Shinwari’s (Shiva Kalaiselvan) new overnight schedule; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) has an interesting conversation with Malvo (Frances Turner) about their future.
Chucky
Syfy & USA Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
The deadly doll from the cult-classic horror movie franchise headlines his first TV series, which boasts franchise creator Don Mancini as showrunner. When 14-year-old budding artist Jake (Zackary Arthur) buys Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif, reprising his film role) at a yard sale, it throws his idyllic suburban town into chaos with a series of horrifying murders. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins. Also returning from the Chucky franchise are Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent and Fiona Dourif.