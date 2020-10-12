TV Best Bets for October 12

The Family Chantel
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Pedro and Chantel return, along with all of that family drama. The former 90 Day Fiancéand Happily Ever After?stars continue to take us inside their uniquely modern family that is getting bigger, feistier and more international than ever before on both sides of the aisle.
Heavenly Creatures Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy 14 hours of creature features today, with a great lineup of titles ranging from cheesy low-budget flicks like The Killer Shrews(1959) to iconic classics like the original King Kong(1933), and everything in between. Through the magic of special effects, you’ll also see dinosaurs (in films like 1953’s The Beast From 20,000 Fathomsand 1954’s Godzilla), amphibious humanoids (1954’s Creature From the Black Lagoonand 1961’s Creature From the Haunted Sea), killer rabbits (1972’s Night of the Lepus) and other beasts.
Major League Baseball: NL Championship Series: Game 1
FOX, 7:30pm Live EST
The MLB postseason’s two remaining National League teams compete in the best-of-seven-game NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. FOX and FS1 have coverage of the NLCS through Oct. 18 if the series requires seven games.
American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 1”
NBC, 8pm EST
Qualifying is over, and it’s time to step it up for the competition’s Semifinals. Competitors will face up to 10 daunting obstacles — including the head-spinning Corkscrew and mechanical Clockwork, which are new to the course this season — in addition to fan favorites such as the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall. Notable competitors include Daniel Gil, Jesse Labreck, Sandy Zimmerman, Jody Avila and Grant McCartney.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “A Mighty Wind”
Bravo, 9pm EST
As the last charter comes to an end, Captain Sandy reckons with a chaotic season while the few remaining chips continue to fall. Rob and Jess struggle to reconcile after a disastrous fight, while Aesha comes to grips with the end of her yachting career. Tom looks to clear his final hurdle, as Alex hopes to leave things with Bugsy on a positive note. On their final night out before parting ways, the crew gets an enormous surprise.
One Day at a Time
CBS, 9pm EST, Broadcast Premiere!
CBS airs Season 4 of the Pop comedy One Day at a Time, inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez star in the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight.
The Zimmern List: “Louisville, KY”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Andrew travels to Louisville, Kentucky, which boasts one of the most eclectic food scenes in the country. He digs into Southern favorites with an Asian twist, fried chicken served with a fiery sauce and comfort food for the modern era.
Love It or List It: “To Downsize or Not to Downsize”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two empty nesters who fell in love with their property’s large, private lot are considering downsizing. She wants David to find them a townhouse closer to her work downtown, but he needs Hilary’s help to prove their current home can be a private oasis.
Emergency Call: “Close to Home”
ABC, 10pm EST
911 call takers are faced with a variety of local emergencies, including a badly injured teenaged girl whose description matches that of a fellow dispatcher’s daughter.
Soulmates: “The Lovers”
AMC, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Lovers,” David Costabile (Billions) plays a college professor who has his personal and professional life thrown into chaos when a woman (Sonya Cassidy, Lodge 49) hacks into his Soul Connex account.
Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Bombingham”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Bombingham,” Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media. Meanwhile, ATF Agent Embry (Arliss Howard) investigates a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast and discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “El Paso”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern is in El Paso, where Texas meets Mexico on the border as well as in the kitchen. The city is filled to the brim of its 10-gallon hat with Tex-Mex cuisine as well as Mexican classics. From traditional fajitas and menudo to rolled tacos and entomatadas, El Paso’s take on the enchilada, Andrew explores the restaurants and dishes that the locals love.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “Mudslide of Mayhem and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A team of veteran firefighters gets trapped inside their truck during a raging wildfire; a mother tries to escape from an erupting volcano; and one man fights to protect his family as a terrifying onslaught of mud and debris invades his home.
