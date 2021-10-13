TV Best Bets for October 13

Dopesick
Hulu, New Series!
This eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a physician who is a little wary of a new “miracle drug” being hawked by pharmaceutical representatives, including Billy (Will Poulter). Richard Sackler, a major backer of the drug and part of the family behind it, is played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Also starring are Kaitlyn Dever as a young coal miner prescribed opioids for a back problem who develops a terrible addiction, and Rosario Dawson as a cop seeing the effects of the drug in her community. Based on the book by Beth Macy, Dopesick gives background to a devastating problem, but no easy answers. Danny Strong, creator and executive producer, said this of creating the series: “It’s like a rabbit hole that you fall into once you start researching this. … It’s such a shocking story that I just couldn’t get it out of my head. I felt like we have to do this. We have to expose this in some kind of big, mainstream way.” The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.
Just Beyond
Disney+, New Series!
This supernatural anthology series is inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine and tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. All eight episodes are available today.
Fever Dream
Netflix, Original Film!
A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat and the power and desperation of family in this American/Chilean/Spanish suspense drama based on the critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.
NHL Hockey
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The NHL comes to Turner Sports as TNT airs a Wednesday night doubleheader featuring the N.Y. Rangers at the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche.
The Goldbergs: “The William Penn Years”
ABC, 8pm EST
Never a sports enthusiast, Adam finds himself in a pickle with his peers when he’s recruited to film his high school’s highly awaited last football game of the year and fails to capture his team’s winning touchdown. Meanwhile, Beverly discovers her neighbor Arnie Wolfy (Dan Lauria) is moving and she’s determined to buy his spacious home and move the family in. Murray’s long-standing and unresolved conflict with Arnie challenges Beverly’s plans, but the family comes to appreciate home is where the heart is.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Bullet Blondes”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree, with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help.
The Masked Singer: “Date Night”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group B performers return to the stage and a wild-card singer enters the competition in the new episode “Date Night.”
Chicago Med: “Status Quo, aka the Mess We’re In”
NBC, 8pm EST
Charles (Oliver Platt) helps Dylan (Adam Poss) with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia; Stevie (Kristen Hager), Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) investigate the legitimacy of a patient’s cancer diagnosis; Crockett (Dominic Rains) is caught off guard; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) pitches a new medical technology.
Impossible Builds: “Ice World”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Follow the nature-defying plan to turn a subtropical wasteland into a subzero ski resort.
Hispanic Heritage Month — Part 2
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
As Hispanic Heritage Month nears its end on Oct. 15, Turner Classic Movies airs another evening of features starring notable actors of Hispanic descent. First, Mexican-born Ricardo Gonzalo Pedro Montalbán y Merino — better known as Ricardo Montalbán — costars with George Murphy and Howard Da Silva in Anthony Mann’s film noir Border Incident (1949). Next, Mexican actress María Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado García — better known in her American film work as Katy Jurado — costars with Alan Ladd and Ernest Borgnine in the 1958 Western The Badlanders. After that, José Ferrer (born in Puerto Rico as José Vicente Ferrer de Otero y Cintrón) headlines the 1958 biographical drama I Accuse! as Capt. Alfred Dreyfus. The evening finishes up with the Oscar-nominated Mystery Street (1950), another film noir starring Montalbán, and Deep in My Heart, the 1954 biographical musical led by Ferrer in an acting and singing performance. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Wonder Years: “The Workplace”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
It’s “Take Your Son to Work Day” and Dean heads to band practice with Bill. But the “grown folks’ business” at the music studio prompts Lillian to have to pick up Dean. While at her office, Dean finally learns what his mom does while he’s at school all day, gaining a newfound respect for her career and ambition.
The Conners: “The Wedding of Dan and Louise”
ABC, 9pm EST
It’s Dan and Louise’s wedding day, but it’s a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises. Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Fred Savage as Dr. Harding and Nat Faxon as Neville.
Sistas
BET, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Tyler Perry’s hourlong dramedy about the lives of a group of single Black women returns with new Season 3 episodes, beginning tonight with “The Dollar Store.” Robin (Austin Scott) has plans to travel back to London soon and wants to make his last few days with Andi (KJ Smith) memorable.
Batwoman: “Mad as a Hatter”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped — that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive — Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past.
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT, 9pm Live EST
This 90-minute special will celebrate Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs with never-before-seen performances, collaborations and congratulatory moments, live from Nashville.
Alter Ego
FOX, 9pm EST
Four of the remaining 16 contestants compete and face elimination in tonight’s new episode.
Still a Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime documentary series returns, with each episode reexamining a single criminal case where unanswered questions remain. In the season premiere episode, “Southern Secrets,” when two women die suddenly under mysterious circumstances, authorities initially suspect suicide. But both of their families believe it was murder and are trying to figure out who is responsible.
Chicago Fire: “The Right Thing”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) spreads her wings as a lieutenant; Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett (Kara Killmer); Casey (Jesse Spencer) takes a trip out of town; and a Ritter date night turns into an emergency situation.
NOVA: “Arctic Drift”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Join scientists on the biggest Arctic research expedition of all time. Facing hungry polar bears, perilous sea ice cracks and brutal cold, the team strives to understand the forces that are changing the region — and the world — forever.
Home Economics: “Windmount Academy $42,000/year”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Marina worries Camila’s lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots. Prompted by Denise, Sarah interviews for a job at Gretchen’s school but receives some unwanted assistance from Connor.
Clash of the Cover Bands
E!, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, this highly charged music competition series pits two bands of similar musical genre (pop divas, boy bands, heavy metal, etc.) head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as host and celebrity judges include global powerhouse Meghan Trainor, Queen and lead singer Adam Lambert, and successful songwriter Ester Dean.
A Million Little Things: “Pinocchio”
ABC, 10pm EST
Gary’s past starts to affect his future with Darcy, while Eddie uncovers more from the night of his accident. Rome receives promising interest for his documentary, and Maggie gets a taste of workplace politics.
Twenties
BET & BET Her, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Creator/executive producer Lena Waithe’s comedy about a screenwriter and her girlfriends leaning on each other as they navigate their twenties returns for Season 2 tonight with the episode “One Night Only?” Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) juggles working on her script, settling into a new place and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Sophina Brown). Meanwhile, Nia (Gabrielle Graham) starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie (Christina Elmore) questions her relationship with Chuck (Jevon McFerrin). The episode will be followed by the premiere of the new companion series Twenties After-Show With B. Scott. Scott is the first trans nonbinary person to host and executive produce a show at BET.
CSI: Vegas: “Honeymoon in Vegas”
CBS, 10pm EST
Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the rest of the CSI team work the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day in the new episode “Honeymoon in Vegas.”
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The hit comedy inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens, New York, wraps up Season 2 tonight.
Chicago P.D.: “In the Dark”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) answer an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation leads them down a dark path.
The Sinner
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.