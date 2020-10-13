TV Best Bets for October 13

Tremors
AMC, 9am EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1990 cult classic airs as part of AMC’s FearFest October celebration, and it has lost none of its thrills, chills and good old-fashioned monster-movie charm even after 30 years and plenty of lesser sequels. Kevin Bacon leads a fun ensemble cast in this throwback creature feature about a small and remote desert town suddenly terrorized by giant, subterranean wormlike beasts that periodically break through the surface to eat people.
Evil Eye
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
A mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her own past.
Nocturne
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
A timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister after discovering a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.
The Bachelorette
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Clare Crawley embarks on her journey to find her soulmate when Season 16 kicks off on a new night. Thirty-one men from across the nation look forward to an opportunity to meet this stunning hairdresser.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Cosmic Connectome”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the episode “The Cosmic Connectome,” embark on a voyage of discovery through the evolution of consciousness with stops in ancient Greece and a visit to the largest life form on Earth.
Weakest Link: “Whose Brain Is Still on Hold With Tech Support?”
NBC, 8pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes to win up to a $1 million prize.
Finding Your Roots: “Fashion’s Roots”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. steps into the world of fashion and meets three icons of style: Diane von Furstenberg, Narciso Rodriguez and RuPaul Charles, introducingancestors who were just as audacious as they are.
Tell Me a Story
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The second season of the series featuring reimagined fairy tales begins tonight. This season features the stories of three legendary princesses: Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty like you’ve never seen them before.
neXt: “File #2”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “File #2,” the artificial superintelligence called neXt escapes the confines of Zava company’s servers, and FBI cybercrime expert Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade) assembles her team to find out where neXt is headed.
Windy City Rehab: “Alison’s Aftermath”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Designer Alison Victoria is hustling to defend her business and her reputation. This three-flat building has lots of potential. It’s located in the Ukrainian Village, one of Chicago’s hottest neighborhoods, and Alison is excited for this new challenge of figuring out how to make each of the units unique and luxurious in their own way. With her business experiencing pressure from all angles, can Alison keep everything from falling apart?
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Tanks for the Memories”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants play Mazed and Confused, Taj Mah-Wall, Stink Tank and the new game Burst of Knowledge. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover how the advent of the automobile brought new freedoms and new perils for African Americans on the road in this deep look into the dynamics of race, space and mobility in America over time.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “Stuck in the Mud With You”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Still reeling from the bombshell about Kim’s dad, the Biermanns say a heartfelt goodbye to Tracey, whose son awaits her in Atlanta. Meanwhile, a visit to the St. Louis Arch triggers Kim’s many phobias.
Transplant: “Trigger Warning”
NBC, 10pm EST
An incident at the hospital brings up Bashir’s (Hamza Haq) past in a way that causes him to second-guess himself. Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) is inspired by a firefighter devoted to her work, even though it means she is risking her life on a daily basis. Theo (Jim Watson) works with a young patient with a life-changing request.
