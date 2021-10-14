TV Best Bets for October 14

True Crime: Indefensible
SundanceTV, 11pm; also streams on AMC+ EST, New Series!
Over six 30-minute episodes of this true-crime series, host Jena Friedman (The Daily Show) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. But unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn’t end when the criminal gets locked up. Friedman finds there’s always more to the story, and she drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Friedman uncovers the “why” and “how” not only of crimes themselves, but also of our sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.
Covenant
ALLBLK, New Series!
Each episode of this four-story anthology series — with each tale told in two parts — will reimagine a classic Bible story as it would take place in the modern world, challenging viewers to examine how sacred lessons of faith and love fit into today’s society. Creator Kaye Singleton (Saints & Sinners, American Soul) describes Covenant as “Black Mirror meets Watchmen with Bible roots.” Singleton wrote and directed the series’ debut episode, “The Promise” Parts 1 and 2, which tells the story of a desperate middle-aged woman who has fallen into early menopause and risks her marriage to give her husband the child she can no longer conceive.
Carl Weber’s The Family Business
BET+, Season Premiere!
The crime family drama returns for Season 3, continuing to follow the Duncans, who appear to be upstanding citizens running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships but who, in reality, are leaders of the Black mafia controlling most of the East Coast underworld.
Crutch
discovery+
This documentary chronicles the gravity-defying life of Bill Shannon, an internationally renowned artist, break-dancer and skate punk — who does it all on crutches. The film follows Shannon’s extraordinary journey: the history of his medical odyssey and his struggles with chronic pain, the evolution of his crutch-dancing and -skating, his rise to become a globally known performance artist and his transformation from angry skate punk to international hero.
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
HBO Max, New Series!
This three-part animated miniseries event features James Wan, who directed the 2018 Aquaman feature film, as an executive producer. It begins with Aquaman’s (voice of Cooper Andrews) first day on the job as king of Atlantis, and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisers to back him up — Vulko (Thomas Lennon), the scholar, and Mera (Gillian Jacobs), the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and Ocean Master (Dana Snyder), his own half brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects — and to himself — that he’s the right man for the trident. The remaining two episodes will be available the next two Thursdays.
Guilty Party
Paramount+, New Series!
This half-hour series described as “genre-bending” follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband — crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past. Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar and Alanna Ubach also star in this series from creator Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me). The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Paramount+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the animated Star Trek comedy concludes.
The Kids Tonight Show
Peacock, New Series!
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is an executive producer of this new late-night series where the kids are in charge, hosted by an ensemble of four talented and quick-witted youngsters — ranging in age from 9 to 12 — and with a 16-year-old scribe incorporated into the show’s writers’ room. Shooting in Studio 6A at 30 Rock, across the hallway from Fallon’s own Studio 6B, The Kids Tonight Show offers a unique kids’ lens on The Tonight Show, with viewers getting next-generation interpretations of Fallon bits, celebrity interviews and more. Two new episodes will be available Thursdays.
College Football: Navy at Memphis
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
A Thursday night American Athletic Conference matchup has the Navy Midshipmen on the road against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Station 19: “Too Darn Hot”
ABC, 8pm EST, W
Young Sheldon: “Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) encourages Missy (Raegan Revord) to question the Bible in the new episode“Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism.”
NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia hosts this Thursday Night Football matchup between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts’ Eagles.
Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Lucy and Desi” & “Other Onscreen Beaus”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The first film in tonight’s lineup of Lucille Ball films, the 1940 musical comedy Too Many Girls, features Ball in the lead and is based on the 1939 stage musical by George Marion Jr., Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The production also features the first big-screen acting and singing performance of Cuban American actor/musician Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III — better known as Desi Arnaz. Arnaz’s role in the movie may have been minor, but his involvement in the production led to a legendary real-life pairing — over the course of filming, he and Ball fell in love and ended up eloping not long after its release. The duo remained married for about 20 years, during which time they became one of the most impactful show business couples of all time as they pioneered the TV sitcom with I Love Lucy and founded their own powerhouse independent television production company, Desilu Productions, which existed from 1950-68. While most people primarily associate Lucy and Desi’s onscreen pairings with their memorable teaming on I Love Lucy, they also made a few more films together beyond Too Many Girls, and these also air this evening: the 1954 road comedy The Long, Long Trailer and Forever, Darling, a 1956 fantasy romantic comedy. Following these titles, the Lucy lineup continues well into tomorrow afternoon with seven other film comedies from the late 1930s and ’40s featuring Ball as part of fictional onscreen romantic couples with other actors. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Grey’s Anatomy: “Hotter Than Hell”
ABC, 9pm EST
Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy. Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery.
Project Runway
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, takes on 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad, each ready to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and be the next great name in fashion.
Ghosts: “Viking Funeral”
CBS, 9pm EST
Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) must decide if they will sell Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) bones to a museum or give them the funeral he requested in the new episode “Viking Funeral.”
Legacies: “You Have to Pick One This Time”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Fast Times @theWheelhouse”
NBC, 9pm EST
A new episode of the long-running crime drama premieres tonight.
America’s Big Deal
USA Network, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this series from world-renowned inventor Joy Mangano, entrepreneurs from around the country are invited to come sell their products on-air to home viewers. Each week, four budding entrepreneurs will take the stage for a three-minute product pitch, and the one with the most live sales throughout the episode will win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the retail giants on the show’s panel. At the start of each episode, viewers will be prompted with instructions on how to participate in the live primetime shoppable experience.
B Positive
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Drew (Thomas Middleditch) develops romantic feelings for someone new and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets surprising news about a friend’s death in the Season 2 premiere “Love, Taxes and a Kidney.”
Bull: “Espionage”
CBS, 10pm EST
Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) emotional turmoil threatens the case of a client on trial for leaking sensitive government documents in the new episode “Espionage.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Good, the Bad and the Lovely”
NBC, 10pm EST
A new episode of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff premieres tonight.