TV Best Bets for October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Netflix
This documentary about the band BLACKPINK depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group. The film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today. Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band’s follow-up album.
Devils: “Episode 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
Feeling betrayed and abandoned by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) devises a plan to create a scandal against NYL and then leave it after cashing in. But, when he is about to publish the exposé, he finds out that Dominic is hiding something. After deciding to stay, Massimo has to cope with a painful event.
The Masked Singer: “The Group B Play Offs — Cloudy With a Chance of Clues”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group B singers return for their second performance of the season, and one of them will be unmasked in the new episode “The Group B Play Offs — Cloudy With a Chance of Clues.”
2020 Billboard Music Awards
NBC, 8pm Live EST
This year’s Billboard Music Awards had originally been scheduled to air live from Las Vegas back in April, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. NBC does plan to air the awards live this month, but at presstime details on the production (which we assume will be done virtually somehow) had not been announced. We do know that Kelly Clarkson will return to host the event for the third time.
American Wild Seasons: “Winter”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Winter is the ultimate challenge. As temperatures plunge, monarch butterflies and humpback whales flee to Californian and Hawaiian climes. Those staying home face brutal cold and scarcity. In Wisconsin, great horned owls hunt voles tunneling beneath snow, while Michigan river otters maintain openings in the ice to keep fishing. In Wyoming, American Bison snowplow to grasses beside warm thermal rivers where superbly adapted American dippers fly-dive underwater.
Presidential Biopics
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
There are still a few weeks to go until we know whether we’ll have a new president or keep the same one, but while you wait, you can enjoy an evening of classic biographical films that hail former commanders-in-chief with stories about their pre-presidency lives. Watch Abe Lincoln inIllinois(1940), with Best Actor Oscar nominee Raymond Massey in the title role; Sunrise at Campobello(1960), with Ralph Bellamy as Franklin D. Roosevelt; PT 109(1963), with Cliff Robertson as World War II-era John F. Kennedy; and 1776(1972), the musical about the Founding Fathers, a few of whom later became presidents.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Stubborn Poltergeist, Mile High UFO and More”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
A man live-streaming a video game discovers he is not alone; a shadow creature stalks a police officer on an empty plane; a UFO gets dangerously close to two commercial jets; a ghostly legend shows itself in England and more.
Sistas
BET, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Tyler Perry’s hourlong comedy drama about women navigating life in their 30s returns for Season 2. This season, actors Trinity Whiteside and Crystal Hayslett have been upped to series regulars, and Chris Warren joins as a recurring cast member.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The ladies are joined by new housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a soon-to-be divorcée who is ready to kick off the next chapter of her life with a little fun in the O.C. The impact of the coronavirus definitely takes its toll on the women and their relationships at home and with each other as they each try to adjust to their new reality. The season documents their lives from February to August 2020 with self-shot footage during quarantine.
The Amazing Race
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Eleven new teams begin their globe-trotting quest for a $1 million prize at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, then speed off to places like France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago. Phil Keoghan returns as host.
Brother vs. Brother: “And the Winner Is…”
HGTV, 9pm EST
As the competition draws to a close, Drew and Jonathan face one final challenge — the outdoor space renovation. The clock ticks down as the guys race to add curb appeal, outdoor dining areas and relaxing spaces that maximize the beautiful Los Angeles weather. The home with the highest increase in the value will determine the ultimate winner of the competition series.
NOVA: “Nature’s Fear Factor”
PBS, 9pm EST
When top predators disappeared from Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, other animals fell into unusual patterns. Now scientists are reintroducing wild dogs to restore the park’s “landscape of fear” and with it the natural balance of the ecosystem.
The Age of Nature
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Explore humanity’s relationship with nature and wildlife, as scientists and conservationists from all over the world examine ways we can restore our planet. In the first episode, “Awakening,” discover how a new awareness of nature is helping to restore ecosystems from Panama to China to Mozambique. See how innovative actions are being taken to repair man-made damage and restore reefs, rivers, animal populations and more.
Paranormal: Captured: “Haunted Hearse”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
An abandoned theater in Nottingham, England, houses a museum of haunted artifacts. Recently, paranormal activity around a Victorian hearse has been caught on camera. Intrigued by the findings, M.J. Dickson investigates. Additionally, more footage from around the globe is analyzed by the experts at the Paranormal: Capturedheadquarters.
Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
The critically acclaimed all-female Canadian sketch comedy series returns for a fifth and final season. The troupe continues its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, delivering their observations in bite-sized nuggets of fun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!