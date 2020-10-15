TV Best Bets for October 15

Star Trek: Discovery
CBS All Access, Season Premiere!
After following Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) into the wormhole in the second season finale, Season 3 finds the crew of the USSDiscovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Mervyn LeRoy
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
On the 120th anniversary of his birth (born Oct. 15, 1900), film director/producer Mervyn LeRoy is celebrated with a 14-hour marathon of some of his memorable films. Check out classics like Random Harvest(1942), for which LeRoy received a Best Director Oscar nomination; The BadSeed(1956); They Won’t Forget(1937); Sweet Adeline(1934); and more.
Supernatural: “Gimme Shelter”
The CW, 8pm EST
Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow).
NFL Football: Kansas City at Buffalo
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Patrick Mahomes leads the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs into Buffalo’s New Era Field for a Week 6 Thursday Night Footballclash against Stefon Diggs and the Bills.
Connecting…: “Day 30”
NBC, 8pm EST
Pradeep’s (Parvesh Cheena) struggle to procure a suitable dinner for his picky children reveals some deeper issues among the group. Annie’s (Otmara Marrero) online shopping spree results in a surprising delivery.
Second Presidential Debate
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate this second debate between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee for president, former VP Joe Biden. The debate had originally been scheduled to take place at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but the university withdrew as host over pandemic concerns. At presstime, the new host site was scheduled to be the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
The Outpost: “The Peace You Promised”
The CW, 9pm EST
Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Munt (Adam Johnson) escape to recruit help. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) learns a secret about who abandoned her.
Flip or Flop: “Back House Flip”
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Tarek and Christina find a small house in Lakewood, California, to flip quickly. But when they discover an unpermitted addition, they are faced with a dilemma of bringing the addition up to code or tearing down the nicest part of the house.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Sanatorium on Sacred Grounds”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the guys look back at their investigation of San Haven Sanatorium, a once-sacred land infused with death, despair and a dark energy that overcomes all who step onto the property.
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “A Foot Like a Fist”
TLC, 10:30pm EST
Dr. Ebonie takes on the challenge of stay-at-home mom Emily, whose feet are so deformed her toes nearly touch her heels. Born with spina bifida, her toes are so turned she actually walks on top of her pinky toes with every step.
