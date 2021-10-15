TV Best Bets for October 15

Carnival of Souls
TCM, 6:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The history of horror movies has some fine examples of independent films that have been low (sometimes very low) on budget but high in concept, execution and frights. One of the most memorable of these is director Herk Harvey’s influential 1962 cult favorite Carnival of Souls. Working with a budget of just around $33,000, Harvey — in his first and only feature — used creative filmmaking techniques, an eerie organ-based musical score and creepy locations in and around Salt Lake City (most notably the depressingly abandoned Saltair Pavilion on the shore of the Great Salt Lake) to lend an incredibly chilling atmosphere, and the feel of being in a nightmare, to his story. The tale begins when an introverted church organ player named Mary (Candace Hilligoss) mysteriously emerges onto a riverbank dazed and apparently uninjured hours after her car plunges off a bridge. Mary eventually finds herself pursued by a terrifying, ghoulish apparition (played by Harvey) who beckons her. Although she tries to run from this grinning stalker and the nightmarish goings-on and other ghouls she sees at an old lakeshore pavilion, there seems to be no escaping the fate that awaits her. — Jeff Pfeiffer
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film of the same name, which itself was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the unsavory side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. The first four episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.
Puppy Place
Apple TV+, New Series!
Based on the bestselling books from Scholastic, this kids series chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie) Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster. Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles and Lizzie, whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving forever home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each pup special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles.
See
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the fantasy series led by Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard concludes.
The Velvet Underground
Apple TV+
Legendary 1960s/early ’70s music group the Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. This film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There) shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone while representing a range of contradictions: The band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary, yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The documentary features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band’s creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”
Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry
Magnolia Network on discovery+, New Series!
British watercolor painter and designer artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.
Finding Andrea
discovery+, New Series!
When single mother Andrea Knabel goes missing, the search for concrete facts surrounding her disappearance brings up even more questions from her family and close friends. As a fresh set of eyes takes over the case, shocking information about her life in the months before she vanished is brought to light, leading her loved ones to rethink everything. She was a woman who helped those in need, devoting her free time to finding missing people with an eclectic and loyal group of friends, but perhaps she was the one who needed saving all along. The first two episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.
The Four of Us
Netflix, Original Film!
After a four-week partner swap, two couples meet again in a remote beach house and discover that everything has changed. Suddenly, their feelings are put to the test, and their life choices and expectations are reevaluated. In the end, one question remains: Who loves who — and is that really enough?
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
Netflix
The star of Netflix’s new kids animated series Sharkdog leads this Halloween special.
You
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3 of the psychological thriller, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?
Good Timing With Jo Firestone
Peacock
In this hilarious and heartwarming special, New York-based comedian Jo Firestone teaches a comedy workshop to 16 senior citizens, leading up to their first live stand-up show.
Halloween Kills
Peacock Premium, Feature Film Exclusive!
This follow-up to the smash-hit 2018 reboot of the classic Halloween slasher movie franchise, and from the same filmmaking team, picks up minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement. Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself, his ritual bloodbath resumes. Laurie must fight her pain and, as she prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against this unstoppable boogeyman. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage, who decide to take matters into their own hands and hunt Michael down once and for all. This film, also releasing in theaters today, is available to stream at no extra fee for Peacock Premium subscribers.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
A Friday night college football doubleheader on ESPN has the Clemson Tigers at the Syracuse Orange in an ACC game and the California Golden Bears at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 8pm EST
Hondo (Shemar Moore) deduces that stolen architectural drawings might lead the crooks to a location that could put dangerous drugs back on the street. Plus: An ex-SWAT member (David DeSantos) returns.
MLB Playoffs: AL Championship Series, Game 1
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The American League’s two remaining playoff contenders meet tonight in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. FOX and FS1 split coverage of the series.
Her Boyfriend’s Deadly Secret
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When a high school student starts dating a rebellious boy from a different school, she quickly finds herself in the crosshairs of someone trying to break them up ... or hide a dangerous secret. Stars Alicia Leigh Willis and Kalen Bull.
Home Sweet Home
NBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Ava DuVernay (Selma, Queen Sugar) is creator and executive producer of this unscripted social experiment series that pulls back the curtain on 18 families from varying backgrounds. Each hourlong episode follows two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own, discovering things like what food the other family has in their refrigerator and what shows are queued up on their DVR. At the end of the episode, the families reunite to share their eye-opening experiences.
Ready to Love
OWN, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The dating series is back for Season 4 with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. This season, host Nephew Tommy heads to Washington, D.C., where 20 Black singles (10 men and 10 women) are brought together in hopes of finding a true connection. There will be shocking curveballs throughout the season’s journey, including surprise singles added to the mix and double eliminations.
Magnum P.I.: “Texas Wedge”
CBS, 9pm EST
Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) go undercover at a ritzy country club to investigate the case of stolen golf clubs in the new episode “Texas Wedge.”
La Frontera With Pati Jinich
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Over the course of this two-part culinary travel special (concluding next Friday), savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside Emmy-nominated, James Beard-winning chef Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine. In tonight’s first installment, “Miles From Nowhere,” Jinich travels from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez to Big Bend National Park.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Psychics”
AMC, 10pm EST
Tonight’s episode looks at films like The Dead Zone, Scanners, Doctor Sleep and Beetlejuice, where horror superstars Stephen King, David Cronenberg, Mike Flanagan, Brian DePalma, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson and Tim Burton brought psychic powers to the screen in thrilling new ways.
Blue Bloods: “Protective Instincts”
CBS, 10pm EST
Frank (Tom Selleck) weighs his options after his old friend Lenny (guest star Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer in the new episode “Protective Instincts.”
VOCES on PBS: “Letters to Eloisa”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
A haunting portrait of a writer’s life and struggle for artistic freedom, this film tells the story of Cuba’s José Lezama Lima, an all-but-forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.
Day of the Dead
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Series!
Inspired by horror master George A. Romero’s 1985 film of the same name, which was the third film in the director’s Night of the Living Dead franchise, this 10-episode series follows six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. They’ll quickly learn that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.