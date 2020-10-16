TV Best Bets for October 16

Grand Army
Netflix, New Series!
This series follows five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn who are taking on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.
Clouds
Disney+, Original Film!
Inspired by a true story, this film follows a high school student with terminal cancer who spends his remaining time pursuing his songwriting dream.
Meet the Chimps
Disney+, New Series!
Jane Lynch narrates this six-part look at Chimp Haven, a 200-acre refuge in Louisiana that is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.
Helstrom
Hulu, New Series!
The son and daughter of a powerful serial killer track down the worst of humanity. Based on the Marvel comic.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Netflix, Original Film!
Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, William Hurt, Michael Keaton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Frank Langella star in writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s (The West Wing) film that dramatizes events that occurred at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, when what was meant as a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Sharks are back for a 12th season of giving people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make these entrepreneurs into millionaires.
Is There a Killer on My Street?
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After Lindsay (Julie McNiven) falls for her new neighbor Stephen (Trevor Donovan), dead bodies start to accumulate, and she begins to fear her life may be in grave danger.
Fright Favorites: “Horror Anthologies”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Long before the American Horror Story TV series, horror movies had a history of dabbling in the anthology format, telling several scary tales in one sitting. Tonight’s Fright Favorites lineup features three of the best. The evening fittingly begins with the granddaddy of horror anthologies — the truly nightmarish 1945 British classic Dead of Night. Also on the lineup are two terrific 1963 anthologies: Vincent Prince in Twice ToldTales, which adapts three gothic stories by Nathaniel Hawthorne; and Italian horror maestro Mario Bava’s Black Sabbath, which presents three terrifying tales introduced by Boris Karloff, with the second story also starring the legendary actor in one of his most chilling performances.
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST
In “Neoclassical Revival vs. Bywater Beauty,” an engaged couple wants to sell their properties and buy their first home together. He wants an open concept layout with outdoor cooking space, and she loves old New Orleans architecture and wants something with an old-world feel and updated amenities. Then in “Madisonville Manor vs. Peaceful Palace,” a New Orleans couple is ready to upgrade their home for their family and wants to get the best bang for their buck, which means moving outside the city limits. He’s hoping for outdoor space while she wants an open floor plan that’s great for entertaining.
Great Performances: “Grammy Salute to Music Legends”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy a starry tribute celebration of Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award winners featuring archival clips and acceptance remarks from the honorees and the artists they have influenced, including Chicago, Roberta Flack, Iggy Pop and more.
