TV Best Bets for October 16

Advice to Love By
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When a love advice author and a dating columnist cross paths, attraction blooms into more. Using strategies from their own playbooks, is it possible they’ve both met their match: each other? Stars Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell.
The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!”
Disney Channel, 9am EST
In the new episode “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!” the McGee family’s van breaks down, and Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) teams up with Andrea (voice of Jules Medcraft) to make a scary movie.
TCM Remembers Jane Powell
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST
Legendary actress Jane Powell, who starred in a number of iconic movie musicals and musical comedies during Hollywood’s golden age, passed away Sept. 16 at age 92. Turner Classic Movies pays tribute to her this afternoon with a lineup of four of her films: Luxury Liner (1948), costarring George Brent; Small Town Girl (1953), with Farley Granger and Ann Miller; Royal Wedding (1951), costarring Fred Astaire; and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), with Howard Keel.
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Ou
Discovery Channel, 4pmOver five episodes, meet the 15 finalists in a competition launched by Prince William to find innovative solutions to Earth’s environmental problems. See who wins Sunday on Discovery’s Facebook page.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “The Girls Can’t Help It”
Ovation, 7pm EST
Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction as they investigate the theft of a priceless bottle of wine.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The dramatic saga of meerkat families living in the Kalahari Desert of southern Africa wraps up Season 1 tonight.
Those Who Wish Me Dead
HBO, 8pm EST
Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a specially trained firefighter desperate to extinguish memories of a past work tragedy, and Connor (Finn Little), a 12-year-old running for his life from a pair of trained killers, may seem unlikely cohorts. But they make a formidable duo in this 2021 thriller cowritten and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Connor has a costly secret — given to him by his accountant father — and he and Hannah must crawl and climb from danger in the wild fields of Park County, Montana, to protect it. Also in the mix: Hannah’s ex Ethan (Jon Bernthal), a deputy sheriff and Connor’s uncle, and his pregnant wife, Allison (Medina Senghore), a survival expert. Her skills come in mighty handy as the fairly standard cat-and-mouse game is complicated by a raging fire and plenty of bullets. As with his acclaimed Western action film, Hell or High Water, Sheridan gives us complicated characters. The assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) are brothers in arms, both of whom, for all their icy instincts, have a conscience. In a sea of tension, they stand out.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) stars in this emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, coauthor of the bestselling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. Faced with unsurmountable grief, Kristine finds her voice and the strength to navigate and rebuild her family in the midst of profound loss. The film also stars Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure (Fuller House), Jason MacDonald (The Vampire Diaries) and Emily Rose (Haven).
MLB Playoffs: NL Championship Series, Game 1
TBS, 8pm Live EST
TBS airs the best-of-seven National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 tonight. The NL champion advances to the World Series beginning Oct. 26 on FOX.
Eastwood — Part 1
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, Turner Classic Movies airs the first part of a two-weekend double feature of iconic movies starring and/or directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood (the second double feature airs next Saturday, Oct. 23). Tonight’s lineup consists of two famous Eastwood films in which he starred in the 1960s and ’70s, during the first few decades of his stardom. First up is the World War II-set action classic Where Eagles Dare (1968). Based on Alistair MacLean’s novel of the same name, the film follows Maj. John Smith, played by Richard Burton, and Lt. Morris Schaffer, played by Eastwood, who are Allied paratroopers working for an intelligence service. Their mission is to sneak behind the enemy lines and rescue a captured general, who is being held by the Nazis in a castle high in the Alps. Tonight’s second film features a lighter note: the action comedy Every Which Way but Loose (1978). Eastwood plays Philo Beddoe, a truck driver and fighter who roams the country looking for his missing love (Sondra Locke), while facing off against the police and an entire motorcycle gang. He does it all with his brother Orville (Geoffrey Lewis) and his pet orangutan Clyde by his side. One of Eastwood’s most famous costars, Clyde was portrayed by a trained orangutan named Manis. — Evan McLean
Slumber Party Massacre
Syfy, 9pm EST, Original Film!
In this modern reimagining of the cult favorite 1982 slasher film, the titular get-together turns into a bloodbath as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. Like the original movie, this remake features women in two top behind-the-scenes creative roles — it was written by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy is known for her female-driven stories, so this film may give slasher fans some interesting twists on the genre.
Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek/Young Thug”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Oscar winner Rami Malek, who plays a baddie in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, now in theaters, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning musical guest Young Thug, also appearing on the show for his first time, whose new album Punk releases Oct. 15.