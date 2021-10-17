TV Best Bets for October 17

Succession
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the hit drama begins with Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun also star.
The Men Who Stole the World Cup
discovery+
The awarding of the World Cup to countries around the world has been infested with bribery, corruption, global politics, backroom deals and greed. It all came to a head when the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar — a desert nation with baking summer temperatures, zero world-class stadiums, a population mostly indifferent to soccer … and lots of money. With exclusive interviews, this two-part documentary reveals the truth behind the selling of the world’s biggest sporting event to the highest bidders and how the crooked, crazy characters who stalked the corridors of FIFA were eventually evicted from their seats of power and lives of luxury.
NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is the site of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8.
Calling for Love
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Successful podcast host Samantha (Karissa Lee Staples) has a passion for music and an aversion to romance after a recent bad experience. Just when her show is thriving, she is thrown in the deep end by her boss and reassigned to host Heartwaves, a feel-good love songs show with a segment that reunites lost loves. Despite her initial lack of enthusiasm, her first caller is the charismatic and charming Jake (Tajh Bellow), who has a problem she’s determined to help solve. What they didn’t expect was to fall for each other in the process.
Celebrity Wheel of
ABC, 8pmThe charity-minded stars spinning the wheel and buying vowels off host Pat Sajak are ex-teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Hallmark fave Lacey Chabert.
The Simpsons: “The Wayz We Were”
FOX, 8pm EST
Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic in the new episode “The Wayz We Were.”
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
After a season that saw the departure of original cast member Jesse Metcalfe and the arrival of a new one, Robert Buckley, tonight is the season finale.
Call the Midwife: “Episode 3”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
A complicated pregnancy leads the Nonnatus team on a path of discovery. Meanwhile, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) get involved with a young woman whose health presents a series of challenges.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Family Hauntings”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s double feature of themed scary movies introduced by comedian/writer Mario Cantone is comprised of two terrific classics featuring families terrorized by the supernatural. First up is Poltergeist (1982), the Tobe Hooper-directed/Steven Spielberg-produced and -cowritten blockbuster that was one of the first haunted house movies to update its setting from a stereotypical dark old home in a remote locale to a modern suburban residence — in this case, a tract home located in a crowded and sun-drenched southern California subdivision. The family threatened here is the Freeling clan, led by mom Diane (JoBeth Williams) and dad Steven (Craig T. Nelson). Trouble starts when their 5-year-old daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) begins making contact with spirits she knows as the “TV people,” and before long, a particularly sinister one is able to punch a hole into this world and steal the child away into its plane of existence. Along with its setting, Poltergeist updated the haunted house film with its use of razzle-dazzle, Oscar-nominated visual effects that still look impressive. Jerry Goldsmith also received an Oscar nomination for his eerie and exciting musical score. Tonight’s second film is Burnt Offerings (1976), based on Robert Marasco’s novel and starring Karen Black, Oliver Reed and Bette Davis. The house in this film is more traditionally spooky than the one in Poltergeist — it’s a remote, somewhat run-down 19th-century mansion that the Rolf family rents for a summer. It turns out this house is alive in a way, and it slowly begins to steal the family’s lives. The film’s theme may be familiar to fans of The Shining, though this book and movie came out before Stephen King’s novel and its big-screen adaptation. Burnt Offerings does not always succeed as well as The Shining does, but it does have some eerie moments, especially in its unnerving dream sequences involving a very creepy chauffeur (Anthony James). — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Equalizer: “The Kingdom”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Everybody’s after McCall (Queen Latifah)! Saudi government intelligence zeroes in on the vigilante when Robyn tries to help a friend (Melis Aker) — a diplomat’s daughter — find her missing brother. She’s also being tracked by a colleague of Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles). Hey, Robyn just wants justice for all. Let her be!
The Great North: “Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
After Delmer (voice of Aloysius Hootch) suffers a concussion while eating soup, the Tobins tell their favorite stories about him in order to keep him awake in the new episode “Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure.”
Hightown
Starz, 8:55pm EST, Season Premiere!
The gritty crime drama set in the dark underworld of Cape Cod returns for Season 2 with the premiere episode “Great White.” Kingpin Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco) and his cousin, Jorge (new cast member Luis Guzmán), are determined to control the traffic of a potent and dangerous new drug. Newly minted state police officer Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) has made it her personal mission to bring Cuevas down.
Supermarket Sweep: “Bring That Meat Back, Girl!”
ABC, 9pm EST
Three-time Emmy nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times for 12 competing contestants.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
How are those zombie apocalypse survivors now? The nuclear warheads that detonated across their Texas home in Season 6’s finale have fundamentally changed the game — especially for smooth talker Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who has put himself in charge of one of the few habitable spots remaining.
Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante
Animal Planet, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, New Series!
Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante has spent his life tracking and rediscovering animals “lost” to extinction, from his historic rediscovery of the Fernandina tortoise to the elusive Dracula monkey and more. In this series, Forrest and his wife, zoologist Jessica Evans, travel across the globe to investigate reports of strange sightings, legendary creatures and mysterious encounters between humans and wildlife. Forrest’s goal is to solve the riddles behind the local legends and mysteries before these animals truly become mythological due to extinction.
Homestead Rescue
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 9, Marty Raney and his family once again travel across the country to save families and their beloved homesteads from the brink of failure. From a simple solar power fix to allow a family to sleep soundly indoors again, to building location-specific greenhouses and gardens to supply food year-round, the Raneys are gearing up for big builds, life-changing rescues and some serious lessons in homesteading 101.
Chapelwaite: “Hold the Night”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Charles (Adrien Brody) and his family defend Chapelwaite with the help of Constable Dennison (Hugh Thompson) and Minister Burroughs (Gord Rand), but the night tests everyone to their emotional limit.
Bob’s Burgers: “Driving Big Dummy”
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) gets roped into a road trip with Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) in the new episode “Driving Big Dummy.”
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
As Shane (Kristin Booth) and Oliver (Eric Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother, who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.
Evil Lives Here
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 10 finale of this true-crime series, “He Fed Them to Gators,” when Craig Lester Thrift brags about getting away with murder, everyone thinks he is kidding. Robyn Barry knows Thrift better than anyone, and she begins to suspect he isn’t joking. Someone needs to believe her before Thrift makes her his next victim.
Grantchester: “Episode 3”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) are drawn into local politics when the death of a councilor prompts a parish election. Meanwhile, an allegation against Leonard (Al Weaver) rocks life at the vicarage to its core.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fukushu”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime in the new episode “Fukushu.”
Family Guy: “80’s Guy”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) re-creates movie scenes from his favorite decade in the new episode “80’s Guy.” Kenny Loggins guest-voices himself.
Baptiste
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Season Premiere!
The six-episode Season 2 of this acclaimed spinoff of The Missing follows retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) on his most complex case to date as he navigates Budapest’s corrupt underworld and an untrustworthy Hungarian police force as he works to find a British ambassador’s (guest star Fiona Shaw) husband and two sons, who have gone missing while on a skiing holiday in the mountains of Hungary.
SEAL Team: “Trust, but Verify: Part 2”
CBS, 10:30pm EST
When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world in the new episode “Trust, but Verify: Part 2.”