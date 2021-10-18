TV Best Bets for October 18

Wakefield
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Series!
This eight-episode psychological drama is inspired by Australian showrunner Kristen Dunphy’s personal experiences. The series follows psych nurse Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam), who has a gift for soothing and reaching the unreachable, but slowly begins to lose his grip.
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
The highest-rated new drama of 2019 on all of U.K. television returns for Season 2, with BAFTA and SAG Award-winning actor Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) reprising his critically acclaimed role as former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton. Based on the real-life Sutton’s diaries, Manhunt: The Night Stalker is the true story of the police pursuit of a notorious burglar and serial rapist whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in Southeast London living in fear. The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous criminal off the streets. New episodes are available Mondays.
Tough Love With Hilary Farr
discovery+, New Series!
Popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr (Love It or List It) uses her design expertise and life experience to help families with unique challenges renovate their homes to better suit their needs.
Walker, Texas Ranger
H&I, 6pm EST
Heroes & Icons’ lineup of compelling drama, action and adventure series gets a refresh with the addition of the iconic action/crime drama Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris. The series will air seven days a week, with a three-hour block of back-to-back episodes Monday-Friday along with episodes airing Saturdays and Sundays. The series originally debuted on CBS in 1993 and aired for eight seasons.
Hoarders
A&E, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Terri has never really been able to live in the home she bought, as the house is filled with clutter from her hoarding. Terri and her boyfriend, Kraig, have always wanted to get married, but the hoarding has stood in the way. Terri spends all of her time as a live-in caregiver for an elderly man and has hoarded clutter in his house as well. Will the Hoarders team of experts be able to help Terri get her hoarding under control, or will Terri’s temper stop the process?
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to Your Match”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to Your Match,” Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold) enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty (Marcel Spears), and they can’t help but get too caught up in the process.
Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me
The CW, 8pm EST
At long last, Howie Mandel and his hilarious friends return to the stand-up stage where they belong, reflecting on life, love, travel ... and that whole worldwide pandemic thing. Hosted by Mandel, the special features a powerhouse stand-up comedy lineup including Sherri Shepherd, Ryan Hamilton, Dulcé Sloan, Danny Jolles, Preacher Lawson, Aaron Weber, Debra DiGiovanni, Natasha Leggero, Robin Tran and Patton Oswalt.
NFL Football: Buffalo at Tennessee
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a matchup of AFC contenders as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.
Kids Baking Championship: Oh My Gourd!
Food Network, 8pm EST
Four fan-favorite kid bakers return for a Halloween-themed confection competition on this special episode. The young bakers must face the creepy pumpkin patch for this challenge and create 3D pumpkin patch piñata cakes. Only one baker will rise to the occasion and say “oh my gourd” when they take home a baker’s dream package of baking goods and equipment worth $10,000!
9-1-1: “Peer Pressure”
FOX, 8pm EST
The members of the 118 face an awkward rescue call when they arrive on the scene of a man who has overexerted himself exercising in the new episode “Peer Pressure.”
The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.
Antiques Roadshow: “Best Bargains”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Steals and deals abound as Antiques Roadshow features great bargains like a $15,000-$25,000 flea market find.
Special Theme: Big Country: “Country Music Stories”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In tonight’s themed Big Country lineup on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy several entertaining and often acclaimed films featuring fictional stories set in the world of country music. First up is The Thing Called Love (1993), Peter Bogdanovich’s comedy/drama that follows young musician Miranda Presley (Samantha Mathis) as she tries to make it big in Nashville. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Sandra Bullock and River Phoenix in what was his final completed screen performance before his untimely death at age 23. Next up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1983 drama Tender Mercies, starring Best Actor Oscar winner Robert Duvall as Mac Sledge, a washed-up, recovering-alcoholic country singer who tries to turn his life around through a relationship with a young widow (Tess Harper) and her son (Allan Hubbard) in rural Texas. Horton Foote also won an Oscar for his original screenplay. Then, the 1973 drama Payday follows country/western singer Maury Dann (Rip Torn) on his escapades as he travels around the Southern United States. Finally, the 1977 drama Outlaw Blues stars Peter Fonda as ex-con Bobby Ogden, who hopes to straighten out his life and break into the music business in Austin, only to find himself having to go on the lam with a backup singer (Susan Saint James) after an argument over a songwriting credit leads to him being falsely accused of shooting a popular country star. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Big Leap: “We Were Just Babies”
FOX, 9pm EST
Watching this freshman drama, set behind the scenes of a dance reality series also called The Big Leap, you can’t help but root for single mom Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner). Seven years ago, she was captain of her high school dance team when she learned she was pregnant with her son, Sam (Crew Kingston Miskel), and gave up a scholarship to NYU. She’s managed to keep the identity of his father a secret — until tonight, when the reality show’s evil-genius exec producer, Nick Blackburn (Scott Foley), sends Gabby and the rest of the Big Leap amateur dance troupe to her old high school to teach the current squad a new routine. “It throws her into a deep, deep, deep loop that brings up a lot of memories she has shoved under the carpet and not been able to process in the open,” says Recasner, noting that this time Gabby can at least lean on her bestie and fellow graduate Justin Reyes (Raymond Cham Jr.). The experience is a turning point for another reason, too: “It sparks a part of her she hasn’t felt since she was 17 — she was a leader.” Gabby choreographs a moving number (to the song “Youth” by Daughter), which, Recasner adds, was shot at a school without air-conditioning. “The sweat is real.”
Intervention
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Nicknamed “Krystal Cali,” for her classic California looks and energetic personality, Krystal lived out her dream of getting married and dedicating her life to two young sons, but the effects of growing up in a dysfunctional family, along with the death of her father, turned “Krystal Cali” into an alcohol, heroin, meth and fentanyl addict.
NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Gaijin”
CBS, 10pm EST
NCIS must help avert a diplomatic crisis after a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil in the new episode “Gaijin.”
Ordinary Joe: “Mask On Mask Off”
NBC, 10pm EST
Halloween events affect each world in profoundly different ways. While some are putting on a mask to hide from reality, others are shedding theirs and confronting past choices.
POV: “La Casa de Mama Icha”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter, but she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha returns to Colombia.