TV Best Bets for October 18

Catch a Classic!
TCM, 2:15pmOne of the deliciously soapy and lushly colorful 1950s melodramas for which director Douglas Sirk remains renowned, this 1956 film stars Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Robert Stack and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Dorothy Malone in a tale about self-destructive siblings (Stack and Malone) spoiled by their father’s oil wealth. The film also received an Oscar nomination for its title theme song by Victor Young and Sammy Cahn.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Ca
NBC, 2:30pm LiveThe NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 begins today at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
America’s Funniest Hom
Season Premiere!
ABC, 7pmThe longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC is back for a 31st season of the funniest, most cringeworthy, side-splitting user-submitted home videos.
Supermark
New Series!
ABC, 8pmThe classic game show from the ’60s (and later on, the ’90s and early ’00s) is back with Leslie Jones as the host as contestants compete for big money by letting loose in a supermarket. The new version promises some surprises but also all of the good stuff you remember — like the inflatable bonuses!
The Top Ten Revealed: “’90s One-Hit Wonder
AXS TV, 8pmTonight’s episode counts down the most memorable bands that had single hit songs in the 1990s.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXX
FOX, 8pmThe new “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” Halloween episode features a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of animated movies and a 9th birthday Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) just can’t get over.
Renovation, Inc.: “Electric Misha
HGTV, 8pmBryan and Sarah's electrician, Paul, faces a huge setback after some wires get cut on the job site. Then, the couple completes renovations for their multi-generational clients.
Who Is Killing the Cheer
Original Film!
Lifetime, 8pmEllie (Ella Cannon), a former cheerleader, returns to her high school as a teacher 10 years after she was nearly killed in a series of brutal slayings on the squad. When the attacks start up again shortly after her arrival, she must find the killer before they get to her first.
The Trouble With Mag
New Series!
PBS, 8pmA small town’s secrets are revealed by a gossipy gift shop owner (Dawn French) who has one too many gin and tonics in the company of a radio reporter. Nearly everyone in town is impacted by Maggie’s loose-lipped chatter: family, friends, coworkers, neighbors — even the local doctor. As the series unfolds over six episodes, Maggie tries to make amends to those she hurt, and in doing so, learns some real truths about those she cares most about.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San F
NBC, 8:20pm LiveNFC West rivals are in action on Sunday Night Football as Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Rock Legends: “Teen Idol
AXS TV, 8:30pmIconic teeny-bopper favorites Frankie Avalon, Bobby Darin and Bobby Vee are spotlighted in this episode.
Bless the Harts: “Dead Mal
FOX, 8:30pmIn the new Halloween-themed episode “Dead Mall,” the Harts visit Greenpoint’s abandoned mall, which brings back fond memories from the 2000s. But their reminiscing is interrupted when a mall rat named Stacey (guest voice of Kristen Schaal) takes them hostage.
Who Wants to Be a Mil
Season Premiere!
ABC, 9pmHosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize. In addition to lifelines “Ask the Host,” “50/50” and “Phone a Friend,” contestants can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert — anyone they want — to help them win as much money as they can.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Training Da
AXS TV, 9pmHost Sammy Hagar visits with acclaimed artist Pat Monahan, frontman of the Grammy-winning septet Train.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Fully Charge
Bravo, 9pmWendy and her husband Eddie host a “Sip and See” for their baby girl, and extend an invitation to Eddie’s estranged parents. Ashley and Michael seek counseling for their issues, while Karen continues to fight for her marriage. After weeks without an apology from Monique, Candiace decides to take a legal next step, and the possibility of jail time for Monique leaves the rest of the ladies in shock.
Bob’s Burgers: “Heartbreak Hotel-owee
FOX, 9pmIn the new episode “Heartbreak Hotel-oween,” Louise’s (voice of Kristen Schaal) plan to get revenge on Halloween for a candy transgression hits a snag when the Belcher kids meet a mysterious elderly woman at a hotel.
Flesh a
PBS, 9pmAs Vivien and Mark prepare for a trip to India, Jake gets a hot tip. Helen and Natalie reach crisis points with their partners.
Space Disasters: “First Generatio
New Series!
Smithsonian Channel, 9pmWitness the tragic launch rehearsal that nearly ended the Apollo Moon Program, the Mir Space Station collision of 1997 and the re-entry failure of the space shuttle Columbia.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 100: 40-2
Travel Channel, 9pmAs the countdown of the top 100 paranormal encounters of all time continues, Bigfoot terrorizes three kids; an apparition stalks a cheerleader; a UFO is spotted off the coast of Turkey; a doll comes alive in a Nebraska museum; and more.
A Year in Music: “199
AXS TV, 9:30pmAmong notable happenings in 1998, pop music debuts “the year of the women,” boy bands are the new norm and a musical icon is knighted by the Queen of England.
Family Guy: “CutawayLan
FOX, 9:30pmIt’s like the time Family Guy aired a new episode called “CutawayLand.” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) and Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.
Car
Season Premiere!
ABC, 10pmIn this suspenseful game, the road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the life-changing money card round, where the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.
First Ladies: “Nancy Reaga
CNN, 10pmNancy Reagan is popularly known as the doting wife of President Ronald Reagan, but in reality, she had much more than a supporting role in the first “Hollywood” presidency. From Ronald Reagan’s first campaign for the White House in 1980, to his Cold War-ending triumph in 1987, Nancy Reagan was calling the shots behind the scenes.
Fargo: “The Birthplace of Civilizatio
FX, 10pmIn the new episode “The Birthplace of Civilization,” Loy (Chris Rock) finds himself against the ropes and Deafy (Timothy Olyphant) shakes the tree.
Signs of a Ps
Season Finale!
Investigation Discovery, 10pmSeason 1 of the series that explores the terrifying traits some of the most dangerous killers in modern history exhibited ends with a special one-hour episode.
PBS, 10pmAs the country continues to face dark days, the prime minister, Anna, Fraser and their teams pay a visit to the worst affected area. Archie’s rhetoric threatens to cause more problems for everyone.
Darcey & Stacey: “Trouble in Paradis
TLC, 10pmStacey and Florian head to Rhode Island for their mini-moon and invite Darcey and Georgi to join them. When Darcey questions Georgi about another woman, however, a dream vacation turns into a nightmare.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Out of This Worl
Travel Channel, 11pmExperts debate whether spontaneous human combustion is a real medical phenomenon or an unlikely accident. They then investigate a mass sighting of UFOs in a quiet seaside town in 1977.
