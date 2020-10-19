TV Best Bets for October 19

Netflix
New Episodes!
Unsolved MysteriesSeason 1, Volume 2 of the remake of the beloved investigative program will look into more crimes, disappearances and other mysteries.
Season Premiere!
NBC, 8pmThe singing competition returns for Season 19 with two-hour episodes tonight and tomorrow night. Beginning next week, the series will air two-hour episodes on Mondays, and hourlong episodes on Tuesdays. This season, Nick Jonas is leaving as judge, while former judge Gwen Stefani steps back on the stage to rejoin Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
Star of the Month: Peter Cushing: “Hammer Horror
Catch a Classic!
TCM, beginning at 8pmTonight’s celebration of actor Peter Cushing features a number of films for which he is probably best remembered, titles produced by Britain’s legendary Hammer Studios. The first four films airing tonight feature some of Cushing’s famous pairings with Christopher Lee. Things start with Cushing as Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959). This is followed by Horror of Dracula (1958), the first film to feature Cushing as vampire hunter Van Helsing and Lee as the titular monster. Also on the lineup are Cushing and Lee in The Mummy (1959); The Curse of Frankenstein (1957), Hammer’s first color film, which established the “Hammer horror” style, featured Cushing in his first lead role and again paired him with Lee; and more.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Flight to Freedom, Battle at the Circus and Alaskan Arsonis
Travel Channel, 8pmDon Wildman examines one man’s life-threatening attempt to cross the Berlin Wall, a bizarre brawl between traveling clowns and a string of mysterious blazes in an Alaskan town.
L.A.’s Finest: “Déjà V
FOX, 8:15pmWhen the past finally catches up with Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba), they must pull off a seemingly impossible mission in the new episode “Déjà Vu.”
One Day a
CBS, 9pmSeason 4 episodes of the Pop comedy One Day at a Time continue on CBS with two episodes tonight. In “Boundaries,” Penelope (Justina Machado) talks to her son, Alex (Marcel Ruiz), about human sexuality. Then in “One Halloween at a Time,” the family’s Halloween celebration takes a potentially life-changing turn after Lydia (Rita Moreno) discovers something in the trash.
The Zimmern List: “Memphi
Cooking Channel, 9pmAndrew visits Memphis and makes stops at some of the city’s most beloved barbecue joints. Then, he drops by one of America’s most iconic soul food restaurants and visits a joint where Italian and Southern comfort food are combined.
Love It or List It: “Downtown Disconnec
HGTV, 9pmA couple with two boys are feeling cramped and want more space to entertain. He hopes David can find a new property with more space for the family, but she loves their neighborhood and feels that Hilary can make their home suit their needs.
Filthy Rich: “Romans 8:3
FOX, 9:15pmIn the new episode “Romans 8:30,” Rose (Aubrey Dollar) offers the Monreaux home as a safe haven for Ginger (Melia Kreiling) and her mother.
Emergency Call: “Crime Spre
ABC, 10pmA frightened mother is faced with an intruder attempting to break into her home and a passerby is threatened by an erratic driver with a handgun who goes on a six-hour crime spree.
Soulmates: “Little Adventure
AMC, 10pm In the new episode “Little Adventures,” Libby (Laia Costa) and Adam (Shamier Anderson) have the rules of their open marriage tested when Libby’s soulmate, Miranda (Georgina Campbell), arrives in their lives.
Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Run Rudolph Ru
CBS, 10pmIn the new episode “Run Rudolph Run,” the FBI identifies serial bomber Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), but Rudolph escapes into the wilderness before agents can apprehend him.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Bay Are
Cooking Channel, 10pmCalifornia’s East Bay area is a thriving multiethnic community. Andrew Zimmern highlights the culinary hot spots where Chinese dim sum, Indian pani puri, American soul food and Mexican tacos are being served up in traditional style.
Series Finale!
EPIX, 10pmThe final episode of this Samuel L. Jackson-led docuseries explores the politics that brought the enslavement of Africans in the West to an end. Diving With a Purpose divers search for The London, a ship that re-enslaved freed Africans from St. Lucia and illegally trafficked them to England.
Killer
New Series!
Investigation Discovery, 10pmThis limited series unravels stories of violent crime with mysterious ties to carnivals, town fairs or arcades — deceptively cheery places perfectly poised for spine-chilling horror. In the premiere episode, “The Sideshow Murders,” a murder sends shockwaves through the carnival community, and every performer is a suspect. But with the death of Lobster Boy, truths will be revealed, a reign of terror will meet a shocking end and life at the carnival will change forever.
Weakest Link: “Whose Theme Song Is About to Be ‘Bye Bye Bye’
NBC, 10pmJane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon, which moves to its new time slot tonight. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes to win up to a $1 million prize.
Independent Lens: “Feels Good Ma
Season Premiere!
PBS, 10pmFollow artist Matt Furie, creator of the comic character Pepe the Frog, as he begins an uphill battle to take back his iconic cartoon image from those who use it for their own purposes.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “A Glacier Attacks and Mor
Travel Channel, 10pmA kayaking trip turns deadly when an exploding glacier shoots out shards of ice at killer speeds; a father and daughter face their worst fears as a destructive tornado barrels through their home; and a family is surrounded by furious floodwaters.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Screwball Comedies
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Tuesday, Oct. 20Along with musicals, a dominant movie type in Hollywood during the 1930s and early ’40s was the screwball comedy. Enjoy a number of fine examples from the heyday of this humorous romantic film subgenre today with a nearly 14-hour lineup of films. The marathon refreshingly steers clear of the most obvious screwball comedies that, as good as they are, have probably been seen by classic movie fans many times. TCM offers the chance to potentially discover and enjoy titles like Bette Davis and George Brent in Front Page Woman (1935); Clark Gable and Myrna Loy in Wife vs. Secretary (1936); Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland in Four’s a Crowd (1938); Claudette Colbert and James Stewart in It’s a Wonderful World (1939); and more.
Major League Baseball: World Series: Game 1
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The short, strange 2020 Major League Baseball season comes to a conclusion with the AL champion vs. the NL champion in the best-of-seven-game World Series.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Blind Auditions continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Finding Your Roots: “DNA Mysteries”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. uses DNA detective work to solve mysteries in the family trees of actor Téa Leoni and radio host Joe Madison, introducing each of them to parents and grandparents whose names they’ve never heard before.
The Dead Files: “War of the Undead”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Steve and Amy encounter the vengeful ghosts of a home’s bloody past in North Carolina. They then come to the rescue of a Pennsylvania family caught in the paranormal crossfire of warring spirits.
American Masters: “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip”
PBS, 9pm EST
Meet the newspaper columnist, radio commentator and television personality who pioneered the fast-paced, gossip-driven, politically charged journalism that dominates today. At his peak, his audience was 50 million. Stanley Tucci stars as Winchell.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “A Country Ghost Town Jamboree”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Hold on to your wigs as the Biermanns come face-to-face with ghouls and ghosts in the most haunted house in the country. The only thing scarier for Kim? Dropping her phone in the RV toilet.
Eddie Eats America: “Queens”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Eddie Hall visits cosmopolitan Queens, New York, to make a solo attempt at a huge Greek kebab banquet, sample the best Chinese dumplings and try his hand at baseball.
Dead Silent: “Quiet the Dogs”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that explores how the seemingly idyllic silence of the great outdoors can be the scene of horrific events returns for Season 4. In the premiere, after years of living in Dallas, Connie Hilton and her husband, George Newman, decide it’s time to trade big-city hustle and bustle for the peaceful, wide open spaces of East Texas. With their three beloved dogs in tow, the couple enjoys all the things they love, like gardening, fishing and hunting, from the comfort of their own sprawling backyard. But unbeknownst to them, a looming threat is headed their way, and by the time it reaches Connie and George’s doorstep, it can’t be stopped.
Transplant: “Far From Home”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bash (Hamza Haq) finds himself dealing with an unexpected turn of events that leaves him and Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) in a precarious situation. Theo (Jim Watson) grapples with how to handle a close-minded patient at the hospital. Bashir and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) team up to help a patient from overseas who has made a harrowing journey to Canada for personal reasons.
