TV Best Bets for October 2

Undercover Boss
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
High-level executives slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations as Undercover Bossreturns for Season 10. Each week, a different leader goes undercover to examine the inner workings of their operation.
Monsterland
Hulu, New Series!
Encounters with strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in this horroranthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s short-story collection North American Lake Monsters.
Tiny World
Apple TV+, New Series!
Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, narrates this docuseries about the smallest animals on the planet.
Emily in Paris
Netflix, New Series!
In this rom-com from creator Darren Star (Sex and the City), Lily Collins portrays a Chicago marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris. She embraces her adventurous new life in the City of Light while juggling work, friends and romance.
IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 1
USA Network, 3:30pm Live EST
NTT IndyCar Series drivers are back at the Brickyard for the first of two Harvest GP races on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Race 2 is Saturday on NBC.
Fright Favorites: “David Skal Frightmare”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies has plenty of spooky classics airing throughout October, including during its “Fright Favorites” lineup of films each Friday that all fall under a certain theme. Tonight’s first night of Fright Favorites has been curated by author/horror historian David Skal, and he’s picked some goodies to give you nightmares. The evening begins with Bela Lugosi’s iconic and often-imitated performance in 1931’s Dracula. If you’re not too scared after that, you can also enjoy the chills of Cat People (1942), House on Haunted Hill(1959) and The Haunting(1963).
A Wilderness of Error
FX, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
As the true-crime docuseries concludes with its last two episodes, a federal judge finally agrees to hear the new evidence in Jeffrey MacDonald’s case. Errol Morris heads to North Carolina believing the truth will finally come out.
Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Becoming Mozart”
PBS, 9pm EST
Travel with host Scott Yoo and pianist Stewart Goodyear as they visit Yoo’s Festival Mozaic, where Goodyear learns to direct an orchestra from the piano while improvising the solos of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto.
Kingdom of Silence
Showtime, 9pm EST
Award-winning director Alex Gibney executive produces this documentary that examines the complicated relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a means of exploring the 2018 murder of Washington Postjournalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.
Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Borderlands”
PBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Learn how contemporary art can challenge preconceived notions of the U.S.-Mexico border. Today’s artists see the border as an open wound, theatrical stage, political podium, studio and contradictory landscape that features both ugliness and beauty.
Paranormal Nightshift: “The Empress, Trapped and Arcade Apparition”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A dead actress terrorizes the night manager at a historic theater; vindictive souls prey upon a security guard and his partner inside an old factory; and an angry spirit plays deadly games with a frightened teenage girl in an arcade.
“OJ25” Marathon
Court TV, 12am (late night) EST
O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder on Oct. 3, 1995. Twenty-five years later, Court TV will present a marathon of OJ25,itsacclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. Using Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double-murder trial, the seriesencapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The marathon airs today and tomorrow.
