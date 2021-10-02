TV Best Bets for October 2

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on actual events, The Good Father tells the story of Dr. MacNeill (Tom Everett Scott) and the incredible life he led with his former beauty queen wife, Michele (Charisma Carpenter), and their eight children. A pillar of the community, he was respected and loved by all, especially by his daughter, Alexis (Anwen O’Driscoll), who adored him and even wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything soon changes after Dr. MacNeill convinces Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, Dr. MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered was capable of murder.
The Haunted Museum
discovery+, New Series!
The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ (Ghost Adventures) Haunted Museum in Las Vegas is getting the spotlight in this new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with horror film master Eli Roth, with the series presenting the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display. Bagans is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself. The first two episodes are available today.
The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Howlin’ Harriet/The (Un)natural”
Disney Channel, 9am EST
The new animated comedy series continues with “Howlin’ Harriet,” in which Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) goes on a Wilder Scouts camping trip. Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly’s softball team get out of a slump in “The (Un)natural.”
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Ovation, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
The ladies of Drake Detective Agency — Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith), Trudy (Chantel Riley), Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) and Flo (Sharron Matthews) — are back for a fourth season of mystery-solving. While busy with their professional lives, the team also finds time for personal pursuits. This season, Frankie has a European racecar-driving beau, Trudy’s dreams for a home are closer than ever, Mary falls for the wrong guy and Flo starts a family. In the season premiere, “Scavenger Hunt,” a player is murdered while the women are on a spirited scavenger hunt.
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1
The CW, 8pm EST
Tonight is Night 1 of a two-night event. Performers include Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line and more.
Outgrown: “Growing Into a Childhood Home”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Parents of three active boys bought the dad’s childhood home, and while the house has great memories and plenty of space for growing kids, it needs a major update. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson step in to make this home more open, welcoming and livable for a family of five.
Fleischer Animation 100th Anniversary
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fleischer Studios — the pioneering animated film production company formed by brothers Max and Dave Fleischer in 1921. Though the company became defunct as its own entity in 1942, when it was acquired by and absorbed into Paramount Pictures, many of the classic cartoons and cartoon characters created by Fleischer Studios remain beloved parts of pop culture — including the original characters created by the studio like Koko the Clown, Betty Boop and Bimbo, as well as the company’s famed adaptations of other source material, like their shorts based on the Popeye the Sailor comic strip and the Superman comic books. The evening begins with Cartoon Carnival, a 90-minute documentary charting the birth of the American cartoon through the silent era until the arrival of Walt Disney. The film features interviews with animation historians and is supported by archival clips as it shines a light on a forgotten, but pioneering, part of film history of which the Fleischers were a key part. Following this documentary are blocks of Fleischer cartoons: The first hour highlights some of their notable productions of the silent era (early to mid 1920s), and the second hour-plus features great Fleischer cartoons from the sound era (early to mid 1930s), including Betty Boop and Popeye shorts. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Love Strikes Twice
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick, or will she stay with husband Josh? Starring Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash and Marshall Williams.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic late-night sketch comedy/music series will return for Season 47 tonight. The host and musical guest had not been announced at presstime.