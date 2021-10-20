TV Best Bets for October 20

Found
Netflix
In Amanda Lipitz’s documentary film, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections and their lost history.
Night Teeth
Netflix, Original Film!
A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.
Stuck Together
Netflix, Original Film!
Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite — and they didn’t escape to the countryside at the arrival of the coronavirus. Now, three months of life under lockdown will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.
The Goldbergs: “An Itch Like No Other”
ABC, 8pm EST
With Beverly’s encouragement, Mr. Glascott moves in next door to the Goldbergs and slowly goes from friendly neighbor to cluelessly intrusive.?Adam and Murray become increasingly disgruntled while Beverly comes up with a plan to occupy Mr. Glascott’s time with a new friend, Mr. Woodburn. Meanwhile, Barry lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a compromising area — his rear end.?Erica and Geoff are called to task to take care of Barry and his ridiculous demands — inadvertently testing their parenting skills and patience with one another.
The Masked Singer: “Time Warp”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group A performers return to the stage and another wild-card singer enters the competition. Leslie Jordan joins as a guest panelist in the new episode “Time Warp.”
Chicago Med: “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dylan (Adam Poss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) treat patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD; Crockett (Dominic Rains) has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for the daughter of a transplant surgeon; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristen Hager) must lay egos aside to help save an elderly patient.
Nature
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Premiere!
Season 40 of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning natural history series gets underway with “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” which follows wildlife cameraman Martin Dohrn, who filmed all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England, during the COVID-19 lockdown. By the end of summer, Dohrn saw more than 60 species of bees and unlocked new knowledge about the diversity of personalities in this insect family. He also developed a close relationship with an individual bee he followed through its entire life.
Amazing Animal Friends: “Creature Comforts”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Meet monkeys that protect cats, an emu that has settled down with Irish Setters, and other unique animal bonds. Witness wild animal pairings between different species, happening in Europe, North America and Africa.
Rodgers & Hammerstein
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Get ready to tap your toes tonight when Turner Classic Movies presents the immortal sights and sounds of four of the most memorable big-screen musicals based on stage hits, or created originally, by the legendary composing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. First is The King and I, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 adaptation of the duo’s 1951 theater production, itself based on Margaret Landon’s 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam. Yul Brynner won a Best Actor Oscar for his reprisal of his stage role of King Mongkut. The film costars Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr as Anna, and the Oscar-winning score includes classic Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes like “Shall We Dance?” and “Getting to Know You.” Next is Carousel, also from 1956, based on the composers’ 1945 musical. Starring Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones, the film features such notable songs as “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” After that is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written directly for film — 1945’s State Fair. The movie introduced popular hits like “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” and “It Might as Well Be Spring,” which earned the composers a Best Original Song Oscar. Finally, Flower Drum Song is the Oscar-nominated 1961 big-screen adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1958 stage musical. It was the first major Hollywood feature film to have a majority Asian American cast in a story about contemporary Asian American lives, and among its songs that have remained popular is “I Enjoy Being a Girl.” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Winter House
Bravo, 9pm EST, New Series!
Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.
Batwoman: “Loose Tooth”
The CW, 9pm EST
When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp-slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle.
Alter Ego: “The Head to Heads Night 2”
FOX, 9pm EST
Four more contestants compete and face elimination in the new episode “The Head to Heads Night 2.”
Houses With History: “The One Built in 1666”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald and Rich Soares help a couple renovate their 1666 Federalist-style home that’s riddled with 350-year-old structural problems. They transform the untouched 1750s attic into dual bathrooms and add delicate features to call out the home’s original design.
Chicago Fire: “Two Hundred”
NBC, 9pm EST
Consider yourself warned: Tonight’s milestone 200th episode of the flagship Chicago drama “is emotional, life-changing and tough to view,” says executive producer Derek Haas, adding, “It was tough to film.” The tension ramps up as firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) awaits the birth of his baby and longtime battalion chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) begins to regret having accepted a new position outside of Firehouse 51. But it’s Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) who faces the toughest decisions. “All I can tell you is that Casey will always choose helping others over his own happiness,” Haas hints. If that means leaving those he loves most, that would be upsetting indeed! As for other cryptic teases, the producer says the episode kicks off a “crazy storyline” for Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in which “we will see the return of an old colleague of his.” And, Haas promises, the final moments of the hour will be meaningful and memorable: “The ending says a lot about how the writers and I feel about a certain character.” ChiHards are already weeping.
Home Economics: “Giant Jenga, $120”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Tom spirals when Connor dates a woman who broke his heart at summer camp. Then, family game night becomes an all-or-nothing competition between Marina and Denise.
CSI: Vegas: “Under the Skin”
CBS, 10pm EST
Pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament in the new episode “Under the Skin.”
American Horror Story: Double Feature
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s terrifyingly weird anthology American Horror Story ends tonight.
Chicago P.D.: “Burnside”
NBC, 10pm EST
As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) realizes he has a very personal connection to the case.
Secrets of the Dead
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST, Season Premiere!
Season 19 of the series that offers new evidence on forgotten historical mysteries begins with “Magellan’s Crossing.” The episode explores how, 500 years ago, Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade. What resulted was the first circumnavigation of the earth, laying the groundwork for the colonization and globalization still felt today.