Private motorcycle officers were closing intersections and impeding traffic as caravans supporting President Trump weaved across big chunks of Tucson, a practice the city says is illegal under state law.
The Trump campaign still owes taxpayers $80,000 from a 2016 rally at the Tucson Convention Center. Monday's campaign stop, Mayor Regina Romero says, could cost the city $50,000 more.
Trump held rally at the Tucson International Airport as part of a two-city Arizona stop.
Owner Suzana Davila, who temporarily closed the downtown Mexican restaurant back in March, says it made no sense financially to reopen as the threat of COVID-19 lingers. The Little One, run by Davila's sisters, will remain open.
Saguaro National Park rangers are searching for those responsible for hacking into eight of the park's namesake cactuses earlier this month.
You can find water at these Tucson, AZ places all year long. Check out the Santa Cruz River, Silverbell Lake, Reid Park's pond, Agua Caliente Park and Sweetwater Wetlands.
“I’ve never seen early ballot numbers like this,” said F. Ann Rodriguez, Pima County's recorder.
Supporters had waited hours for Trump to make his hour-long campaign stop near the Tucson International Airport.
Suspect, 21, faces charges of first-degree murder and stealing victim's identity in the killing of an Oklahoma man. The victim's remains were partly eaten by mountain lions in the Tucson area's Pima Canyon last year.
Here's a look at today's map of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and the rest of Arizona.