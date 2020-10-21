TV Best Bets for October 21

Rebecca
Netflix, Original Film!
This psychological thriller is based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Netflix, Season Premiere!
TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for a third season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.
Children of a Lesser God
TCM, 8:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
This Oscar-winning 1986 drama is airing in conjunction with TCM’s Women Make Film documentary series. Director Randa Haines’ adaptation of Mark Medoff’s play was the first film directed by a woman to be nominated for Best Picture. It marked the film debut of Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, at age 21, and remains the only deaf person to have won any Oscar. Matlin portrays a custodian at a school for the deaf, whose burgeoning romantic relationship with a hearing speech teacher (Best Actor Oscar nominee William Hurt) becomes rocky due to their differing thoughts on speech and deafness. The film also received Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Piper Laurie) and Best Adapted Screenplay (which original playwright Medoff cowrote with Hesper Anderson).
The Goldbergs
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “Airplane!,” Beverly surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami with the flight down resembling the classic film Airplane! and Geoff accidentally spills to Erica the real reason for the trip. Then in a second new episode, “The Prettiest Boy in School,” now a senior, Adam returns to William Penn Academy as he wrestles with the fact that he is a cool kid and no longer a nerd while his original friend group isn’t as lucky. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to have a more grownup relationship with Erica and Barry before they head back to college.
Brother vs. Brother
HGTV, 8pm EST
“Behind the Battle: Drew” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Drew's corner chateau, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews that give fans a brand-new perspective on how the game is really played. Then, the “Behind the Battle: Jonathan” gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jonathan's house next door.
The Wall: “Jeremie and Nikki”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition series moves to its new night with this episode, in which a couple with four kids from Ocala, Florida — Nikki, a patient service coordinator, and her husband, Jeremie, a deputy sheriff — take on The Wall.
Nature: “Pandas: Born to Be Wild”
PBS, 8pm EST
Unlock the mysteries of wild pandas whose counterparts in captivity are known for their gentle image. Journey through the steep Qinling Mountains with filmmakers, scientists and rangers to witness pandas’ startling courtship and aggression behaviors.
American Wild Seasons: “Spring”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Follow bursts of wildflowers, buzzing hummingbirds, reptile romances and new births as we explore spring in America.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Alaskan Ice Monster, Screams From Beyond and More”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
An Alaskan man gets the shock of a lifetime when he witnesses a creature in frozen waters; a marijuana dispensary is haunted by ghosts of the past; bone-chilling shrieks strike fear in a Colombian town; a military radar locks in on UFOs; and more.
The Conners
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, D.J. and their friends and family will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Tequila Truth Serum”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Braunwyn struggles with her identity and worries that her friends won’t stick around now that she’s not “fun” anymore. Gina reveals that she heard Braunwyn made fun of her “small house,” but it turns out she isn’t the only one making disparaging remarks. Gina also brings up the awkward text messages she had with Sean last year. When Emily calls Braunwyn to clarify, she refuses to discuss over the phone. Later, when rumors start to spread, Braunwyn is forced to reveal a secret to Shannon.
Coroner: “CRISPR SISTR”
The CW, 9pm EST
When Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) investigate the death of a lab technician, Jenny’s personal interest in the lab’s research risks getting in the way of the case. Confronted with tragedy, Liam (Éric Bruneau) reaches his breaking point. River (Kiley May) meets her new colleague.
American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 2”
NBC, 9pm EST
The competition series moves to its new time slot with the second and final round of the Semifinals, where competitors will face up to 10 brutal obstacles including the dizzying Corkscrew, the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall. Notable competitors include Jessie Graff, Najee Richardson, Joe Moravsky and Meagan Martin.
NOVA: “Touching the Asteroid”
PBS, 9pm EST
If spacecraft OSIRIS-REx can grab a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth, scientists could gain great insight into our planet’s origins, and even how to defend against rogue asteroids. But NASA only gets three shots at collecting a sample.
Black-ish
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The season premiere episode takes us to the beginning of the global pandemic for the Johnsons. As a first responder, Bow receives her family’s praise for her work. Someone in the household is breaking the lockdown rules.
Paranormal: Captured: “Hell’s House”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paranormal investigator Danny Moss investigates a haunted house in Middlesbrough, England. Rose grew up in the home, where she witnessed her first ghost at just 7 years old. Her husband, Kevin, was a nonbeliever when she first met him, but since staying at the house, he is a skeptic no longer. Back at the Paranormal: Captured headquarters, footage and stories from around the world are analyzed by the experts.
The Age of Nature: “Understanding”
PBS, 10pm EST
Explore how a new understanding of nature is helping us find surprising ways to fix it. From the Pacific Northwest to Yellowstone to Scotland, scientists, citizens and activists are restoring the environment, benefiting humans and animals alike.
