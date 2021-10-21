TV Best Bets for October 21

Introducing, Selma Blair
Director Rachel Fleit’s documentary feature debut is a deeply intimate and powerful documentary about one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience. It follows actress Selma Blair as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty to the collective fear around disability and mortality. Introducing, Selma Blair premiered to acclaim at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature competition.
The Next Thing You Eat
Hulu, New Series!
Well-known chef David Chang joins forces with filmmaker Morgan Neville for this docuseries that explores the ways people eat and how those ways are changing rapidly. They examine our food future through a broad array of means, including robots, insect farms and lab-grown fish, among others. All six episodes are available today.
The Girl in the Woods
Peacock, New Series!
Set in the Pacific Northwest, this young-adult supernatural drama follows Carrie’s (Stefanie Scott) escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is an executive producer and directs the first four episodes.
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween
Peacock
In this hourlong baking competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, teams of three bakers are tasked with building a full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world that people can literally explore — imagine larger-than-life chocolate spiders or cotton-candy cobwebs. Food content creator Alvin Zhou will use his baking and cooking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop and Martha.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Opening week of the NBA season continues on TNT with the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks and the L.A. Clippers at the Golden State Warriors.
Station 19: “100% or Nothing”
ABC, 8pm EST
Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus.
Young Sheldon: “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to convince Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to return to the university in the new episode “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench.”
Coroner: “Christmas Day”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Searching for the suspected killer in the Browning murders, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) are lured to a dangerous, remote location.
NFL Football: Denver at Cleveland
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Baker Mayfield and the Browns face a tough test tonight at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium as they take on Von Miller and the stout Denver Broncos defense.
The Blacklist
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As it enters its ninth season with the episode “The Skinner,” this James Spader-led crime thriller moves from Fridays to its new Thursday time slot, taking the place of previously announced Law & Order: For the Defense (plans for that series have been scrapped). Another big change to the series already happened in the Season 8 finale back in June, which marked the last episode for longtime costar Megan Boone, with her character, Elizabeth Keen, appearing to die.
Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Before Desilu”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies continues to love Lucy as this week’s Thursday night salute to Lucille Ball features a lineup of movies led by Ball between 1940 and 1950, during the years after she married Desi Arnaz, and before the couple founded Desilu Productions and Ball largely took a break from film acting as she parlayed her big-screen fame into even greater TV stardom with I Love Lucy starting in 1951. The first movies on the schedule are comedies and/or musicals — Du Barry Was a Lady (1943), The Big Street (1942), Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949), The Fuller Brush Girl (1950), Her Husband’s Affairs (1947), Dance, Girl, Dance (1940), Ziegfeld Follies (1946), Meet the People (1944), Look Who’s Laughing (1941) and That’s Right — You’re Wrong (1940) — and the lineup concludes with the drama Two Smart People (1946). — Jeff Pfeiffer
United States of Al: “Mo/Masoud”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Al (Adhir Kalyan) tries to find an eligible Afghan-American bachelor for his sister to marry so she can move to America in the new episode “Mo/Masoud.”
The First 48
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The cold-blooded shooting of a man outside his apartment is caught on video, but detectives must work through the night to identify his masked attacker.
Grey’s Anatomy: “With a Little Help From My Friends”
ABC, 9pm EST
Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor.
Ghosts: “Dinner Party”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Dinner Party,” the ghosts insist on being on the guest list when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite their nosy neighbors (guest stars Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to dinner.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “High Desert to High Risk”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two friends with only cosmetic renovation experience have signed up for a crash course in flipping and enlisted Tarek El Moussa as their professor. When they aren’t afraid to go against expert advice, Tarek does all he can to ensure these high-risk rookies survive.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Five Hundredth Episode”
NBC, 9pm EST
The long-running Law & Order spinoff airs its milestone 500th episode tonight.
B Positive: “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Drew (Thomas Middleditch) gets a surprise visit from his long-distance girlfriend, Adriana (guest star Michelle Ortiz), in the new episode “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut.”
Bull: “Bull Undone”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Bull Undone,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) contends with a biased jury pool in the trial of a man charged with his high school girlfriend’s murder after a docuseries depicts him as the prime suspect in the decades-old homicide.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Unforgivable”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must provide protection when a gubernatorial candidate makes quick enemies of the K-O..
Cursed Films: The Omen
AMC, 12am (late-night) EST
Learn all about the spooky events — lightning strikes, explosions, animal attacks — that plagued the set of the 1976 horror flick.