TV Best Bets for October 22

Roald Dahl’s The Witches
HBO Max, Feature Film Premiere!
Cowriter/director Robert Zemeckis’ reimagining of the classic tale originally brought to the big screen in a beloved 1990 Anjelica Huston-led feature film was itself meant for U.S. theatrical release until the pandemic scrapped those plans (it will be released to international theaters later this month). Zemeckis is joined by producers Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro and cowriter Kenya Barris for this family fantasy/adventure about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, tries to stop their evil plan to turn the world’s children into mice. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock, with newcomer Jahzir Bruno as the young hero.?
Cadaver
Netflix, Original Film!
In this Norwegian thriller, a starving family struggling in the wake of a nuclear disaster is lured by the offer of a meal to participate in a play at a hotel, where audience members begin to vanish.
Equal
HBO Max, New Series!
This four-part docuseries pays tribute to the leaders and unsung heroes of the early LGBTQ+ movement.
Supernatural: “Drag Me Away (From You)”
The CW, 8pm EST
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago.
Connecting…: “Day 78”
NBC, 8pm EST
With Memorial Day around the corner, Garret has planned a trip to Big Bear for the group. It will be the getaway they all need, as long as everyone can follow his strict safety guidelines.
The Killers
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1964 thriller was the second feature film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic existential short story (the 1946 version starring Burt Lancaster may be more well-known). Hemingway’s tale has long been praised for the economy of its storytelling, and this film, too — courtesy of Gene L. Coon’s screenplay and Don Siegel’s direction — keeps propelling the action forward. Things begin when two hitmen (portrayed by Lee Marvin and Clu Gulager) arrive at a school seeking a teacher (John Cassavetes), and things only intensify from there. The film is fairly brutal for its time, and anticipates some of the violent action Siegel would also later incorporate in films like Dirty Harry. The Killers was originally intended to be one of the first made-for-TV movies, but NBC deemed it too intense for television, and the film was released to theaters. Also starring Angie Dickinson, Ronald Reagan, Claude Akins and Norman Fell, it remains a noir crime classic on par with the Lancaster-led film.
Third Presidential Debate
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
Kristen Welker of NBC News moderates the final preelection debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The event is scheduled to be held at Nashville’s Belmont University; as with the other debates, the pandemic could cause cancellation or a change in format.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Haunted Kay’s Cross”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of Kay’s Hollow, a former monument plagued by malevolent ceremonies, spirits and otherworldly creatures.
The Killer Beside Me: “Schooled in Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 3 finale, a lunch break devolves into a nightmare for two school secretaries who disappear in broad daylight. One woman is found dead, launching an intense search for her missing friend. As police collect evidence, they suspect the culprit has ties to the school.
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “The Fungus Among Us”
TLC, 10:30pm EST
Dr. Brad sees a man whose toenails are so long he can tap dance with them, and Dr. Ebonie has a complicated case of webbed toes and strange bones. Dr. Sarah has a patient with toenails so bad that he uses a hedge clipper to trim them.
