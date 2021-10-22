TV Best Bets for October 22

You, Me & the Christmas Trees
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Countdown to Christmas begins this weekend with three premieres: Tonight, Danica McKellar stars as an evergreen expert who helps save a family’s tree farm. In Saturday’s Boyfriends of Christmas Past, Catherine Haena Kim is a marketing exec visited by the ghosts of ... you can guess. Sunday’s The Santa Stakeout is even more inspired: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell play detectives posing as newlyweds to solve a string of heists at holiday parties. Joe Pantoliano costars as their main suspect!
Invasion
Apple TV+, New Series!
Set across multiple continents, this 10-episode sci-fi drama follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna, and comes from cowriters/executive producers Simon Kinberg (Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
Dune
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi saga gets an epic redo in this big-budget, star-studded film. Dropping simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, the first part of a planned two-part film series directed by Denis Villeneuve details the long, bloody rise to greatness of the young hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he comes to terms with his powers of omniscience. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Zendaya. The film streams on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan 31 days from its theatrical release today.
Inside Job
Netflix, New Series!
This adult animated comedy is about the shadow government, and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for antisocial tech genius Reagan Ridley (voice of Lizzy Caplan). Reagan thinks she can make a difference — if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father (Christian Slater) and her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.
Locke & Key
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The series based on the bestselling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez returns for Season 2.
Maya and the Three
Netflix, New Series!
This limited, CG-animated series takes place in a world filled with magic, where a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on an epic quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld. Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez and Queen Latifah are among the large ensemble vocal cast.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A Friday night NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns at the L.A. Lakers.
For Love or Murder
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Wedding planner Angie is surprised when her estranged brother, Michael, comes to their parents’ funeral with his fiancée, Olivia. Hoping to repair their relationship, Angie agrees to help Michael and Olivia plan their wedding. Soon, Angie is wrapped up in the drama of Olivia and her bridesmaids, one of whom accuses Olivia of murdering her husband. But when the bridesmaid is found dead, Angie becomes suspicious of Olivia, especially when she learns that Olivia previously dated a millionaire who died from a nasty “fall.” With this news and Olivia’s constant questions about Angie’s parents’ will, Angie is convinced that Olivia is only after Michael’s money. Unable to convince Michael of his fiancée’s true nature, Angie decides she must get proof on her own or risk her family becoming another pawn in Olivia’s deadly game. Stars Kristen Vaganos, Benedict Mazurek and Maddison Bullock.
Jason and the Argonauts
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary stop-motion special effects master Ray Harryhausen achieved what is probably his greatest triumph in terms of bringing the fantastical to thrilling life in this 1963 feature based on the ancient Greek tale about the hero Jason (Todd Armstrong), who leads the men of his ship the Argo in a quest to find the fabled Golden Fleece. The human characters and actors here are fairly “meh”; the gods, played by actors like Niall MacGinnis as Zeus and Honor Blackman as Hera, are more interesting and fun. But the real stars of the film are the various Harryhausen-created monsters that Jason and crew encounter and battle along the way in a series of spectacular set pieces that are still pretty thrilling to watch today. There are harpies; the multi-headed Hydra that guards the Fleece; Talos, the enormous, sword-wielding bronze statue that springs to life to pursue the men; and, of course, the iconic skeleton army, born from the teeth of the slain Hydra, that fights the Argonauts in an amazing, climactic battle that took Harryhausen and his team four months of painstaking attention to detail to pull off. The fantasy action is set to a rousing musical score by Bernard Herrmann, and the combination of all these elements makes for a perfectly fun Friday night movie escape. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Magnum P.I.: “Those We Leave Behind”
CBS, 9pm EST
A therapist hires Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to investigate the suicide of one of her patients in the new episode “Those We Leave Behind.”
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT, 9pm EST
The remaining candidates are challenged to nail the squad’s entrance routine. Then, not every rookie is so rah-rah to tackle her first jump split. Understandable!
2021 Guaranteed Rate Skate America
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
There’s nothing like the first Grand Prix event of an Olympic season, when skaters debut the programs they hope will earn them a spot on the team and, looking ahead to February, the podium in Beijing. “The anticipation is at an all-time high,” says commentator Tara Lipinski. She can’t wait to see what quad king Nathan Chen — who hasn’t lost since finishing fifth at the 2018 Games — skates in tonight’s short program and Saturday’s free skate in Las Vegas. “He is a chameleon, so it’s hard to guess what he will pick for the most important season of his career.” Among the women, Alexandra Trusova is the favorite if she skates cleanly: “The Russian Rocket” performed five quads in her free skate at a recent test event. “The technical wizardry she’s shown has elevated women’s skating to astronomical heights,” says analyst Johnny Weir, who expects America’s Bradie Tennell to “come out swinging.” The fiercest contest will be in ice dancing as Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates hope to establish themselves as the U.S.’s top team early. Says Lipinski, “Their rivalry is one of a kind.”
La Frontera With Pati Jinich: “From Dos Laredos to Mars”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
The two-part special concludes as host Pati Jinich experiences more of the culture and cuisine along the U.S.-Mexico border, traveling from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. She gets an up-close look at the major industries of the region — trucking, trade and ranching — and tastes a bit of the American Dream, spending time with the owners of Taco Palenque, a family-run, regional favorite that has grown to a fast-casual empire throughout South Texas.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Apocalyptic Horror”
AMC, 10pm EST
How will the world end? Take your pick from the apocalyptic visions in this lot of films covered tonight: World War Z, Train to Busan, Zombieland, War of the Worlds, I Am Legend, The Omega Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Night of the Comet and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Day of the Dead: “Chum”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Trapped in the basement of the morgue, Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) strategize their escape from the dead. Meanwhile, Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) panics about the election, Trey (Christopher Russell) makes a grave mistake and the mysterious Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) arrives to rescue McDermott (Mike Dopud).