TV Best Bets for October 23

Once Upon a Snowman
Disney+, Original Film!
This short film reveals the previously untold origins of Olaf, the lovable snowman from the Frozen films. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Sacha Baron Cohen is back in this mockumentary follow-up to his 2006 hit, again portraying Kazakhstani news reporter Borat Sagdiyev. Borat’s latest travels across America offer a satiric look into the nation’s culture and politics, and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Rocks
Apple TV+, Original Film!
Rashida Jones, Bill Murray and Marlon Wayans star in Sofia Coppola’s generation-clash comedy about a father and daughter rediscovering their relationship.
Bad Hair
Hulu, Original Film!
In this horror satire set in 1989, a young woman (Elle Lorraine) gets a hair weave that may have a mind of its own.
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix, New Series!
This limited drama series is based on the novel by Walter Tevis. It’s a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the male-dominated world of competitive chess.
Gold Rush
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The all-new season of Discovery’s hit reality series kicks off with a two-hour premiere tonight. Gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness take massive gambles this year as they face the worst time crunch ever due to the gold fields opening two months late because of COVID-19. Joining the series this season is ex-special forces medic and greenhorn miner Fred Lewis, who takes his destiny into his own hands as he strikes out with a band of out-of-work veterans in the hopes of hitting it big in the gold fields of Oregon.
Christmas on Ice
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Courtney Bennett (Abigail Klein), a former U.S. figure skating hopeful, runs the city’s public skating rink, and when the mayor (Will Lyman) announces its closing, Courtney is heartbroken but determined to save it. After Courtney’s attempts to warm the mayor’s Scrooge-like heart fail, she enlists the help of Noah Tremblay (Ryan Cooper), a former professional hockey player and single dad, who owns the new indoor skating center, to help her, and together they find more than just the spirit of holidays on the ice.
Trapped by My Father’s Killer
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Five years after her testimony sent Louis (Craig Olejnik) to jail for the murders of her father and her fiancé, Diana (Lindy Booth) returns home to find that he has escaped from prison and has come to confront her. As he holds her captive, Louis tries to convince Diana that he is not guilty of the murders. Diana begins to question what she saw that night as well as her own testimony, while also starting to develop feelings for Louis. As she searches for answers, Diana must decide if Louis really is a cold-blooded killer out for revenge. Or did she send an innocent man to prison?
Fright Favorites: “Creature Features”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some of the creepiest cinematic creatures of all time star in tonight’s installment of Fright Favorites. Beginning the four-film lineup, you’ll thrill to one of Universal’s last great movie monsters, the Gill-man, in 1954’s iconic and influential Creature From the Black Lagoon. After that, a 28-year-old Steve McQueen portrays one of the teenagers on the run from an all-consuming intergalactic protoplasm in The Blob (1958). Next, William Castle’s gimmicky flick The Tingler (1959) focuses on monsters who feed off fear. The final feature is producer Howard Hawks’ 1951 classic The Thing From Another World, which — though it eschewed the shape-shifting nature of the alien invader featured in the original John W. Campbell novella Who Goes There? and in John Carpenter’s famed 1982 remake The Thing — still ramps up the terror and feelings of isolation faced by a scientific and military team trapped in the Arctic with a deadly extraterrestrial on the loose.
Selling the Big Easy:
HGTV, 9pm EST
A New Orleans couple with hectic schedules looks for a bigger home with plenty of outdoor space where they can relax after a long day. Later, Brittany and her team hope restaging a stale listing results in a quick sale.
American Masters: “Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover the Grammy-winning conductor, pianist and composer. A National Medal of Arts recipient and longtime music director of the San Francisco Symphony, he helped set the standard that an American orchestra should champion modern American music.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!