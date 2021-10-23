TV Best Bets for October 23

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Not So Honest Abe/The Best of Nin-tensions”
Disney Channel, 9am EST
Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) with her school project on Abraham Lincoln in “Not So Honest Abe.” Then in “The Best of Nin-tensions,” Molly helps mend a rift between her mom and grandmother (both voiced by Sumalee Montano).
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “A Most Foiled Assault”
Ovation, 7pm EST
When the coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is murdered and a fencer is wrongly arrested, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) are tasked with solving the case.
College Football: USC at Notre Dame
NBC, 7:30pm Live EST
The USC Trojans visit hallowed Notre Dame Stadium for a primetime college football clash with the Fighting Irish on NBC.
An Autumn Romance
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in GAC Family’s first original movie. When Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to a small town in Montana to visit her brother Craig (Dennis Andres) and his wife, Christine (Moni Ogunsuyi), and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother's effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel (Murray) and his associate, Ray (Michael Brown), with plans to transform the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists.
Outgrown: “A Welcome Addition”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A family of four gained one more after adopting a toddler, and while he’s fitting in with the family, the home itself is way too small. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell come to the rescue by adding bedrooms, storage and a brand-new second story for this growing clan.
Switched Before Birth
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado and Scream Queens’ Skyler Samuels star in this moving drama about two women’s struggles to become mothers. The film is inspired by actual in vitro fertilization stories of real life couples. “Families with fertility issues continue to be marginalized and can accrue tremendous financial debt because of the lack of federal regulation,” informs director Elisabeth Rohm. “I’ve always felt strongly that this topic unfortunately continues to be taboo and the more we create conversation around infertility, the more progress we will make.”
Eastwood — Part 2
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies concludes its two-weekend double feature devoted to movie legend Clint Eastwood, which began last Saturday, with tonight’s lineup featuring movies that he directed. While Eastwood has often also starred in movies that he has directed, tonight’s first film, Bird (1988), marks the first instance where he did not act in a production he helmed. The acclaimed biopic stars Forest Whitaker as famed jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker, and it chronicles Parker’s discovery of his sound through his struggles and the relationships that he forms in the world of jazz in the 1940s and ’50s. The film earned Eastwood his first Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Airing after Bird is the film that is probably Eastwood’s directorial masterpiece — the revisionist Western Unforgiven (1992). Eastwood does also star in this film, leading the cast in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as Will Munny, an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job, years after he had turned instead to farming. The stellar cast also includes Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman as ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, along with Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Having also produced Unforgiven, Eastwood was handed the Best Picture Oscar when his film was named the winner, and he also took home the Academy Award for Best Director. — Evan McLean
Batman to Wonder Woman: TV’s Favorite Superheroes
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
Interviews with Lynda Carter and other stars who suited up to play early caped crusaders track the evolution of the crime-fighting genre. Followed by Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TV’s Favorite Sci-Fi, featuring insight from William Shatner and others.
Minari
Showtime, 9pm EST
This is a film of quiet power and subtlety, with the family bond between would-be farmer Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) and his practical, disappointed wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) tested through failures that are tempered by bits of hope. In writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s semiautobiographical drama, Korean immigrant Jacob moves his wife, young son (Alan S. Kim) and daughter (Noel Kate Cho) from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, with the dream of selling vegetables to big-city vendors. Money is tight, and Monica’s spirited, swearing mother (Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung) arrives from South Korea to help. The fact that she easily grows the Asian celery minari — a plant that, “rich or poor, anyone can enjoy and be healthy,” she says — speaks to the power of faith in a movie nominated for six Oscars this year.
The Hotline
BET Her, 10pm EST
The Hotline features short films that place a spotlight on domestic violence awareness. Tonight’s film, “Her Lyfeline,” follows London, a popular singer who is trapped in a high-profile, abusive relationship with her producer-boyfriend, King Sire. London reaches out to a domestic violence hotline under a pseudonym to protect her image as she fights to leave her abuser and maintain their celebrity while keeping it out of the public eye. Keri Hilson, Perri Camper and Jason Jones star.
The Dead Files
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case in Season 14 of this paranormal investigation series. In the premiere, “Victimville,” Steve and Amy visit a terrified woman in Victorville, California, who claims her home is under attack from the supernatural and believes that whatever is lurking inside killed her roommate. She fears the entity will strike again if she can’t get help.
Saturday Night Live: “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile”
NBC, 11:30pm Live; livestreams on Peacock EST
Former SNL cast member and current Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to his old stomping grounds to host for the first time. Also making her SNL debut, as musical guest, is Brandi Carlile, whose new album, In These Silent Days, was released Oct. 1. Tonight’s episode is the final one that will be livestreamed on Peacock.