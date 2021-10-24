TV Best Bets for October 24

Insecure
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed comedy series is back for a fifth and final season of 10 episodes following Issa and her cohorts as they evaluate their relationships in an effort to figure out this next phase of their lives.
Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror: “The Queen Mary”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year, and turned her skepticism into curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations: the RMS Queen Mary, the ship that has gained unparalleled notoriety over the last half-century as one of the most haunted places in the country. The vessel, docked in Long Beach, California, has been shut down to the public since early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck, but a skeleton crew of security and maintenance workers have experienced unsettlingly aggressive paranormal activity. Now, in this two-hour special, Jack and Kelly will come aboard to investigate the infamous ghost ship.
Formula 1 Racing: Aramco United States Grand Prix
ABC, 12:30pm Live EST
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and more Formula 1 stars race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the 2021 Aramco United States Grand Prix on ABC.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues with today’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Eat, Drink and Be Married
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Just three days out from their wedding day, Jess and Max (Sydney Scotia and Sam Robert Muik) are ready to call it quits from the out-of-control planning. However, Max’s brother Charlie (Jake Foy) will stop at nothing to keep them together. He enlists the help of Billie (Jocelyn Hudon), the owner of a wedding donation company specializing in donating leftover wedding elements to those in need, to ensure this meant-to-be couple gets hitched once and for all.
The Simpsons: “Lisa’s Belly”
FOX, 8pm EST
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) reacts to Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) hurtful word in the new episode “Lisa’s Belly.”
Danger Next Door
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a scary mugging, Robin — pregnant and going for partner at her big-city law firm — decides she needs less stress in her life. She convinces her reluctant husband Ben to move to the country, where it is safer and calmer. Small-town life seems picture perfect until their next-door neighbors pull them into their twisted fantasy. Stars Hannah Anderson and Jake Epstein.
Call the Midwife: “Episode 4”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
It’s July 1966, and as Britain is in the grip of World Cup soccer fever, Nonnatus House awaits the arrive of four new pupil midwives. One of the newcomers, Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), makes quite an impact. Meanwhile, Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) and Lucille’s (Leonie Elliott) relationship continues to blossom.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Bette & Joan Horror”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Later in their careers, after their Hollywood heydays, legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were unfortunately not given the sorts of plum roles they used to get when they were younger. But the pair had a career resurgence by giving the psychological horror/thriller genre a try with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), the first film on tonight’s double bill of horror classics introduced by actor/writer Mario Cantone. Directed by Robert Aldrich, the darkly humorous film is deliciously gothic and campy fun as it follows an aging former child star (Best Actress Oscar nominee Davis) who torments her paraplegic sister (Crawford), a former movie star, in an old Hollywood mansion. The success of the film opened up doors for the actresses to star in other, similar types of psychological thrillers led by older women, and one of those ensuing titles that Crawford made is tonight’s second film — Strait-Jacket (1964). Directed by gimmicky low-budget schlock master William Castle, and with a screenplay by Psycho author Robert Bloch, the film stars Crawford as a woman who decapitates her husband and his lover with an axe after finding them asleep in bed together. Decades later, she is found to be mentally sound and reformed, and is released. Unfortunately, she soon becomes the suspect in a series of axe murders that begin to occur shortly thereafter. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Equalizer: “Leverage”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by a concerned mother who suspects her teenage son has joined a local gang in the new episode “Leverage.”
The Great North: “Beef’s Craig Beef Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When Wolf (voice of Will Forte) discovers that Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) secretly wants a jet ski, Wolf formulates a plan to get it in the new episode “Beef’s Craig Beef Adventure.”
Hightown: “Girl Power”
Starz, 8:55pm EST
In the new episode “Girl Power,” state cops Jackie (Monica Raymund) and Leslie (Tonya Glanz) make a good team, both on and off duty. Meanwhile, Saintille (Dohn Norwood) squeezes imprisoned hitman Osito (Atkins Estimond) for information.
Bob’s Burgers: “Seven-tween Again”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) freaks out about growing up and desperately tries to relive his youth in the new episode “Seven-tween Again.”
Chapelwaite: “The Gathering Dark”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Charles (Adrien Brody) and company try to enlist men in town to fight in Jerusalem’s Lot and retake the book.
Grantchester: “Episode 4”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
When an American airman dies in the police station, a quiet late shift turns into a challenging night for Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green). Meanwhile, Leonard (Al Weaver) and Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) reassess their relationship.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Indentured”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Indentured,” Sam (LL Cool J) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) clash when a case involving an arms dealer leads them to a well-connected colonel accused of supplying militia groups with guns.
Family Guy: “Brief Encounter”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter and Quagmire (both voiced by Seth MacFarlane) accidentally switch underwear and they begin to mimic the other’s behavior in the new episode “Brief Encounter.”
Murder Nation: Jersey Gore: “Seashore Psychopath”
HLN, 10pm EST
In 2016, 19-year-old Sarah Stern’s car was found abandoned on a Jersey Shore bridge. Her childhood friend casually confessing to murder in great detail on hidden camera months later is a turn you won’t believe even as the chilling footage plays.
Civil War (or, Who Do We Think We Are)
MSNBC, 10pm EST, Original Film!
This feature documentary began streaming on Peacock in June and makes its cable premiere tonight. Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Rachel Boynton, it provides a look at how Americans portray the story of their Civil War, revealing a nation haunted by an embittered past and the stories it refuses to tell. Filmed from the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency through the present, it interweaves insightful scenes and touching interviews to paint a portrait of the American psyche and the deep roots of division.
Baptiste: “Episode 2”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
The kidnapper is caught, but things escalate dangerously when a hostage video is received.
SEAL Team: “Nine Ten”
CBS, 10:30pm EST
We were all more innocent before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. And the members of Bravo Team are no exception. The gritty military drama honors the 20th anniversary in this week’s powerful episode, set mostly the day before, September 10, 2001. Younger actors were cast to play pre-battle-weary incarnations of the heroes we’ve followed for five seasons. “It’s an origin story,” explains executive producer Spencer Hudnut. “In the final act, we get to that horrible morning and see how that day impacted their lives and their future decisions that led them to Bravo.” In the present day, the unit goes to New York City’s 9/11 Memorial & Museum for the anniversary. Leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is contributing an item to the collection — a plot point inspired by executive producer and former SEAL Mark Owen’s donation from the Abbottabad raid on bin Laden’s compound.