TV Best Bets for October 25

Recently, Netflix has found a major hit for itself with the original French mystery thriller series Lupin, which is inspired by the fictional gentleman thief and detective Arsène Lupin, a character created by writer Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s. If you enjoy that series and want to see other, earlier screen incarnations of Lupin — or if you have not heard of the character until now and still enjoy a good mystery — you’ll want to watch Turner Classic Movies this afternoon when the network airs two Lupin mystery films from the 1930s. First, in 1932’s Arsène Lupin, John Barrymore plays the character in a mystery that culminates in the theft and recovery of the Mona Lisa. Then, in Arsène Lupin Returns (1938), it’s Melvyn Douglas’ turn to portray the master thief. — Jeff Pfeiffer
My Life Is Murder
Acorn TV, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale, “Pleasure and Pain,” Alexa (Lucy Lawless) investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife and cult coleader. This woman is played by guest star Renée O’Connor, who costarred with Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess as sidekick Gabrielle. In another Xena connection, the episode is directed by Michael Hurst, who played sidekick Iolaus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, the series from which Xena was spun off. Hurst also plays the ill-fated guru.
Tour of Terror
discovery+
Filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace takes audiences on a firsthand excursion into the paranormal at some of the world’s spookiest sites.
All American: “Survival of the Fittest”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw state championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) needs to come to terms with what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now, he has the extra pressure of it being early National Signing Day for football and must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).
NFL Football: New Orleans at Seattle
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints at Seattle’s Lumen Field for a Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup.
The Masked Singer: “All-Time Countdown”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “All-Time Countdown” airing on a special night, relive the greatest performances in The Masked Singer’s history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the unmasked singers from Season 6, and get new hints and clues for those who have yet to be revealed.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
As Season 21 of the music competition series enters the Knockout rounds, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran comes onboard as Mega Mentor. Alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, Sheeran mentors the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds. During the Knockouts, artists are paired against a teammate once more, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices, and tailor the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance. Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the live playoffs, and each coach has one steal in the Knockouts. Part 2 of the Knockout rounds airs tomorrow night.
Antiques Roadshow: “Tearjerkers”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Grab your tissues for an emotional special episode that includes a $1.5 million-$2 million treasure.
Below Deck
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Set on the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean, superyacht My Seanna welcomes back veterans Eddie Lucas, in his new role as first officer, alongside chef Rachel Hargrove, who is ready to redeem herself after a memorable last charter season. A fresh crop of yachties include new chief stewardess Heather Chase; stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender; and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey and Wes O’Dell.
4400
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Over the last century at least, 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, Michigan, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care.
The Big Leap: “I Should Have Gone to Motown”
FOX, 9pm EST
With the premiere of the show only a day away, Brittney (Anna Grace Barlow) and Simon (Adam Kaplan) get a surprise visit from their overbearing mother. Missi Pyle guest-stars in the new episode “I Should Have Gone to Motown.”
American Dad!: “Steve’s Franken Out”
TBS, 9:30pm EST
Listen up for guest star Anjelica Huston’s voice in the animated sitcom’s Halloween special. Nerdy high schooler Steve (Scott Grimes) concocts a sinister plot when Principal Lewis (Kevin Michael Richardson) threatens to end his beloved science club.
Ordinary Joe: “Always Do the Right Thing”
NBC, 10pm EST
With Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) out of town for work, Nurse Joe (James Wolk) faces the challenges of parenting Christopher (John Gluck) alone; Music Joe (Wolk) brings unexpected attention to his son, Zeke (Gluck); and Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy (Natalie Martinez) struggle with a major decision that could upend their world.
POV: “Things We Dare Not Do”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
In the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family. But he holds a secret: Defying gender norms, Ñoño works up the courage to tell his family he wants to live his life as a woman. Yet when violence interrupts a community celebration, he must face the reality of a country shrouded in machismo and transphobia.