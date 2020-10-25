TV Best Bets for October 25

Around the World in 80 Days
TCM, 2:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Back in the era when Hollywood regularly produced all-star comedies on an often epic scale, few of those movies came bigger than this 1956 Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel about English gentleman Phileas Fogg (David Niven), who wagers that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days. Given that this story takes place in 1872, Fogg has set himself up for a herculean challenge, which he gladly takes, and he sets off on his trek with his trusty valet (portrayed by Cantinflas) on various modes of 19th-century transport, most famously a gas balloon. The incredibly fun film is truly epic, spanning the globe and running around three hours. But things move along quickly thanks to the crisp, Oscar-nominated direction by Michael Anderson; the colorful, Oscar-winning cinematography by Lionel Lindon; Victor Young’s Oscar-winning musical score (Young also composed the famous song “Around the World” for the film, but it somehow did not get an Oscar nod); and the delightful cast, which also includes Robert Newton and Shirley MacLaine in just her third feature film.
IndyCar Racing: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season was supposed to begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Instead, the season will end there as IndyCar’s top driver of the year claims the title.
NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live EST
The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 takes place today at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the Texas 500.
Supermarket Sweep: “Trick-or-Treat!”
ABC, 8pm EST
Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they use their grocery shopping skills and knowledge for a chance to win $100,000.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs About the Devil”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Could it be … Satan? Just in time for Halloween, this episode counts down the best songs about or featuring the devil.
Alaska: The Last Frontier
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 10 of the docuseries, with a potentially explosive summer wildfire season on the horizon and a global pandemic reaching Alaska, the Kilcher family must work together to ensure that they can continue to survive and thrive on the homestead that Yule Kilcher established 80 years ago. With hunting off the homestead put on hold during the pandemic, Jane works to help fill the family’s freezer with fish and becomes the main provider of meat this summer. Eve plants a massive summer garden that is large enough to supply both the homestead and Homer’s food bank with fresh fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, August follows in his grandfather Yule’s footsteps as a filmmaker to document this unprecedented time on camera.
Chateau Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Margot (Merritt Patterson, Picture a Perfect Christmas), a world-famous pianist, returns to The Chateau at Christmastime to spend the holiday with her family and rediscover her passion for music.
Renovation, Inc.: “Shaky Promises”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Sarah makes a promise regarding the budget and timeline for a new client that Bryan isn’t sure they can deliver. A cold snap wreaks havoc on another jobsite.
Forever Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When workaholic reality TV producer Sophie (Chelsea Hobbs) starts working on a holiday-season show about Will (Christopher Russell), a wildly sexy guy who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious, unlikely new star, renewing her long-lost faith in Christmas in the process.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm EST
With the town still reeling from “Radio-gate,” Maggie is desperate to make amends. Meanwhile, Neil and Kelly decide to embrace what was broadcast about them and go along with the unsubstantiated gossip as a way to explain their sudden windfall.
Air Disasters
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In “No Warning,” three separate systems should have prevented the crash of Trigana Air Service Flight 267 but none of them did. Why not?
NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Sunday Night Footballfeatures this Week 7 matchup between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr’s Raiders at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Rock Legends: “The New Orleans Sound”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Fats Domino, Little Richard and the Dixie Cups are profiled in this episode about musical artists influenced by the sound of the Big Easy.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Passing the Torch”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Host Sammy Hagar travels to Nashville and heads to one of his favorite venues to trade stories with chart-topping rocker Chris Daughtry, followed by a performance of “Have Mercy.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “No Shows and Show Downs”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Monique invites the ladies to her podcast, but their lack of support leaves her feeling even more isolated. Juan asks Robyn’s parents for their blessing to remarry their daughter. Meanwhile, Gizelle and Jamal continue to struggle with their long-distance relationship. Wendy hosts the ladies for an evening of wine and politics, but Karen’s unwillingness to admit to Monique’s wrongdoing leaves a sour taste in Candiace’s mouth.
The Undoing
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
This thrilling six-part series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.
Flesh and Blood
PBS, 9pm EST
Four romantic relationships spiral out of control. Mary responds to an emergency.
Space Disasters: “Failure at Re-Entry”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
From the Skylab PR disaster to space shuttle close calls and tragedies, look at the challenges and dangers of re-entry.
A Year in Music: “2001”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
A new millennium breaks over the horizon as society and the music industry trade print for digital and female artists dominate the charts. This episode also takes a special look at how music united the nation after tragedy struck on 9/11.
First Ladies: “Eleanor Roosevelt”
CNN, 10pm EST
Eleanor Roosevelt and former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created arguably the most formidable political partnership in American history. Eleanor’s desolate childhood sowed the seeds of a life devoted to standing up for the poor and dispossessed. By the time she reached the White House, she was at the forefront of efforts to ease the suffering caused by the Great Depression and a leader of the campaign for civil rights.
Fargo: “Camp Elegance”
FX, 10pm EST
Loy (Chris Rock) goes on the attack and Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito) pays the piper in the new episode “Camp Elegance.” Also, Oraetta (Jessie Buckley) goes off the deep end and Josto (Jason Schwartzman) challenges orders.
Deliver by Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
Bakery owner Molly (Alvina August, Nancy Drew) meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but Molly is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart.
COBRA
PBS, 10pm EST
As questions are asked about the prime minister’s personal life, Anna seeks the help of intelligence chief Eleanor James. A new threat rears its head as public sentiment grows ever turbulent.
I Love a Mama’s Boy
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
In “My Best Girls,” women find their relationships threatened by their boyfriends’ mothers. One mother helps her son buy lingerie to spice up his sex life, while another crashes her son’s Valentine’s date.
