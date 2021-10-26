TV Best Bets for October 26

NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA twin bill has Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in New York to face Julius Randle and the Knicks, followed by Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets on the road against Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.
Bering Sea Gold
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 16 of the reality series, Nome, Alaska has one trick up its sleeve for the gold miners: bombarding the gold grounds with blizzards that are dumping more snow onto the ice than miners have ever seen. With these brutal conditions hitting every few days, mining shacks and gear are getting snowed-in, forcing the miners to dig out and haul their equipment as fast as they can for any opportunity to mine before the next blizzard hits. One thing’s a given this season: These miners are ready to up the ante no matter what comes between them and the potential payoff of a lifetime.
World Series, Game 1
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The champions of the American League and National League begin the best-of-seven-game World Series, with Game 1 tonight at the home ballpark of the team with the better regular-season record. FOX has exclusive coverage of the series, which would end on Nov. 3 if a seventh game is needed.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockout rounds continue, with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran acting as Mega Mentor for the remaining artists.
TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “Japanese New Wave”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday night travels around the world to spotlight various influential new wave filmmaking movements continues tonight (it will continue into November for a few weeks) with a visit to Japan. This country’s new wave in movies started in the late 1950s and lasted into the ’70s. The movement arose during a time of great social change and unrest in Japan, and the films that were made reflected that. They dealt with matters that were seen as taboo at the time, such as youth culture, Korean discrimination and the impact that World War II had on the country. The filmmakers of the Japanese New Wave felt that past films made in the country no longer reflected what it meant to live in the modern world and to be Japanese. What made this movement unique compared to the French and British New Waves, for example, were that Japanese films were produced by the studios, and tend to be more story-driven, versus just capturing everyday life. Films from the Japanese New Wave featured tonight are, in order (note that the films are in Japanese with English subtitles): the 1956 romantic drama Crazed Fruit, which launched Yujiro Ishihara as a rebel icon in Japan; the 1960 drama One Way Ticket to Love, the first movie by Masahiro Shinoda, a major figure in the Japanese New Wave; The Warped Ones (1960), a crime drama that was one of the most influential Japanese films of the 1960s, directed by Koreyoshi Kurahara; another 1960 crime drama, The Sun’s Burial, winner of Best New Director for Nagisa Ôshima at the Blue Ribbon Awards; The Insect Woman, the 1963 drama that earned Sachiko Hidari the Silver Bear award for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival; and the 1966 sci-fi horror drama The Face of Another, which won Best Art Direction and Best Film Score at the Mainichi Film Awards. — Evan McLean
Supergirl: “I Believe in a Thing Called Love”
The CW, 9pm EST
When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way.
Secrets in the Ice
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The docuseries returns with a biggie: a likely reason for the mystifying 1959 deaths of nine hikers in Russia’s Dyatlov Pass.
La Brea: “The Fort”
NBC, 9pm EST
Eve (Natalie Zea), Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. Meanwhile, with the help of a new ally, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.
American Veteran
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
This four-part docuseries illuminates the veteran experience with a moving range of stories from today and across the arc of American history, from the citizen-soldiers returning from the American Revolution to today’s soldiers. Every voice featured in the program, from hosts to interviewees, is a veteran’s. TV host and former Marine Drew Carey presents tonight’s series premiere, “The Crossing.” Subsequent episodes are hosted by Iraq War Army veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth; actor, Vietnam War veteran (National Guard) and Native American (Cherokee) activist Wes Studi; and actor, motivational speaker and Army veteran J.R. Martinez.
New Amsterdam: “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye”
NBC, 10pm EST
Drs. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Malvo (Frances Turner) have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste (Andre B. Blake); Max (Ryan Eggold) learns a little more about Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) when someone from her past resurfaces; Iggy (Tyler Labine) plays referee between two young patients and their families; and Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff.
Chucky: “I Like to Be Hugged”
Syfy & USA Network, 10pm EST
When Jake (Zackary Arthur) is finally pushed to the edge by bullies, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) reminisces about his first murder as a human boy, urging Jake to now make a choice — kill or be killed.
The Last O.G.
TBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fourth season of the Brooklyn-centric series starring Tracy Morgan and cocreated by Jordan Peele follows Tray’s personal reawakening after falling victim to a violent attack. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.