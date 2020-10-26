TV Best Bets for October 26

One Day at a Time
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 4 of the Pop comedy One Day at a Timecontinues on CBS with two episodes tonight. In “Perfect,” Penelope (Justina Machado) becomes worried when Alex (Marcel Ruiz) needs a large sum of money right away. Then in “Supermoon,” each couple takes a turn going up to the roof and discovers an elaborate romantic setting fit for a marriage proposal.
The “Creepshow” Halloween Special
Shudder
Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King lend their voices to this fully animated offshoot of Shudder’s Creepshowseries. The special adapts two chilling tales: Stephen King’s “Survivor Type” and Joe Hill’s “Twittering From the Circus of the Dead.”
L.A.’s Finest: “Farewell...”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Farewell...,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) work around the clock to solve the case of a trans woman’s murder.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Blind Auditions continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Star of the Month: Peter Cushing: “Horror Icon”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
For the final Peter Cushing salute before Halloween, it’s fitting that TCM spotlights more of the beloved British actor’s horror films. The lineup features some of the scary titles Cushing made in the 1970s, by which time he had been well established as a master horror actor. It begins with 1973’s Nothing but the Night, which again teams Cushing with Christopher Lee. Following that are Madhouse(1974), which also stars another horror icon, Vincent Price; From Beyond the Grave (1973); Scream and Scream Again(1970, also starring Lee and Price); The Satanic Rites of Dracula(1973, again with Lee); and Dracula A.D. 1972(1972).
Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event
CBS, 9pm EST
Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin host this special celebrating Latinx culture in America, featuring musical performances, comedy pieces and more. José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama also appear.
Filthy Rich: “Proverbs 20:6”
FOX, 9pm EST
Margaret’s (Kim Cattrall) confidante, Franklin (Steve Harris), uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother’s memory in the new episode “Proverbs 20:6.”
Love It or List It: “Work-Life Unbalance”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two busy professionals feel that their work-from-home life is no longer working for them. He isn’t ready to give up their quiet, wooded lot, but she thinks the house is dated and much too small for their family, especially with no private office space.
Twisted Sisters
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The third season of this Khloé Kardashian-produced docuseries features more chilling accounts of intertwined family webs, with salacious sisterhood at the core of every episode. In the season premiere, “A Song for Sarra,” the four Gilbert sisters struggle through a tough childhood made worse when it’s suspected that Shannan, the oldest sister, has become a victim of the Long Island Serial Killer. Her mother and sisters embark on a fight for justice for the slain Shannan as Sarra begins a tragic decline into schizophrenia. When Shannan’s body is finally found, Sarra’s delusions worsen, leaving the question: Will both sisters be lost?
This Is Halloween
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
In this two-hour Shock Docsspecial, Travel Channel hosts share their best Halloween stories in a nostalgic look back at everyone’s favorite haunted holiday. From creepy costumes to the scariest pranks they’ve ever pulled, it’s a sweet and spooky trip down memory lane.
Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story
PBS, 9:30pm EST
Explore how people in different age groups see themselves and their place in America. Through self-shot video, they share common experiences that bind age groups together and generational differences that put them at odds with one another.
Emergency Call: “Headset Heroes”
ABC, 10pm EST
Emergency call takers receive a call from an elderly woman whose 83-year-old husband was assaulted, and an 8-year-old calls for help after his father collapses.
Soulmates: “Layover”
AMC, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Layover,” Mateo (Bill Skarsgård) is flying to Colombia to meet his soulmate, but his journey hits a snag during a layover in Mexico when he meets Jonah (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and they immediately hit it off.
Weakest Link: “Who Thinks TikTok Is a Breath Mint?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Mysteries of Halloween
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
In this spooky special, Don Wildman investigates a gruesome tale of twisted love, a real encounter with the walking dead, a malevolent mirror and more.
